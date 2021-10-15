Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Obituary: Ian Gilbert of Pitlochry, SNP activist and teacher who taught Ian Blackford and Ken Macintosh

By Chris Ferguson
October 15 2021, 12.00pm
Ian Gilbert at Pitlochry War.

RAF veteran Ian Gilbert, who went on to teach future politicians Ian Blackford and Ken Macintosh before masterminding the election of John Swinney, has died aged 89.

Ian spent 16 years in the RAF, reaching the rank of Squadron Leader, before a career in teaching at the Royal High School in Edinburgh and Queensferry High School.

During his time as a geography teacher in Edinburgh his pupils included Ken Macintosh, presiding officer of the Scottish Parliament, and Ian Blackford, SNP Westminster leader.

John Swinney

When he retired to Pitlochry, Ian served as chairman of the SNP Atholl Branch and worked closely with John Swinney on the now Deputy First Minister’s election campaigns as his election agent.

Last year, Ian launched a campaign for the RAF emblem to to inscribed on the Pitlochry war memorial. It currently features just Army and Navy crests.

Ian was one of five children born in Bathgate to bus driver James Gilbert and his wife Isabella.

Dunkirk

His father had served in logistics with the British Expeditionary Force in France and was evacuated at Dunkirk before going on to civilian work in Sri Lanka.

Ian was educated at Bathgate Academy before graduating in geography and geology from Edinburgh University.

In March, 1954, he married Christine, a nurse at Bangour Hospital in West Lothian. They went on to have three sons, Peter, Kenneth and Douglas.

Royal Air Force

He joined the RAF as an education officer teaching, amongst other things, map reading and geography – vital subjects for his pupils.

During his 16 years’ service he was posted to RAF Muharraq, Bahrain, and RAF Butzweilerhof near Koln, Germany, and ended his career in 1971 at RAF Boulmer in Northumberland.

At the start of the 1970s he retrained as a civilian secondary teacher at Moray House in Edinburgh before securing a post as geography master at the Royal High School in the city.

Principal teacher

Ian taught there until 1982 when he moved to Queensferry High School, first as a geography teacher, before rising to become principal teacher of guidance.

During his time at both schools, Ian was involved in running school mountaineering clubs and often led weekend expeditions around Scotland.

In his retirement, Ian wrote a booklet on the history of the village of Moulin, worked as a guide at Blair Athol Distillery in Pitlochry, and took joy in his social visits to the Moulin Hotel, as well as working tirelessly for his political views.

