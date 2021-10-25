Stanley Methven, former postie and bus conductor in Dundee dies aged 86

An error occurred. Please try again.

Stanley Methven, who spent his career in public roles in Dundee, has died aged 86.

He was a bus conductor, mainly on the Kirkton route, before becoming a postie on west end beats and the Ardler multis.

Stan’s footballing skills also impressed the Duke of Edinburgh who stopped to chat while he was playing in an army match at Winsdor.

Early years

Stanley Cargill Methven was born in Benvie Road, Dundee. His father was iron turner John Ross Methven and his mother was Isabella Bell Craig of Arbroath.

Stan was the youngest one of nine siblings so he grew up at the centre of a large family.

He began his education at Mitchell Street School before continuing it at Logie Secondary School.

At the age of 14 he entered the world of work and spent three years working in jute mills in Dundee.

Army life

Stan’s son, Gordon said: “I don’t think he enjoyed life in the mills very much so he enlisted as a regular in the Ordnance Corps.

“My father served mainly in Egypt, around Suez. He was then sent by boat to serve in the Korean War but by the time they had docked the war had ended so they had to turn around and sail back the way they came.”

Royal encounter

It was while playing for an army team that Stan encountered the Duke of Edinburgh.

“My father had always been a decent football player and played for one of the army teams,” said Gordon.

“During a game at Windsor during the 1950s, the duke had been playing polo and came over to speak to the soldiers playing football. My father always spoke of him as a very nice man.”

Civilian life

After around five years in the army, Stan returned to civilian life as a bus conductor with Dundee Corporation.

It was during this period he met his future wife and fellow conductor, Wilda Croll.

The couple married at Lochee West Church and went on to have two of a family, Gordon and Susan.

In the 1960s, Stan and Wilda moved from a house off Perth Road to the new multis at Ardler.

He spent around 12 years on the buses before joining Royal Mail at its Meadowside premises, where his brother Jack was an inspector.

Mail rounds

Stan had rounds in the Blackness Avenue area but had a spell delivering in the Ardler multis. He would take the lift to the top floor and work his way down.

He later became a postal sorter and retired in his 50s during the 1990s.

Stan bowled for the Post Office team and won several trophies, mainly as a singles player but also in pairs with his brother Jack. He also played carpets bowls and draughts in the winter and was a member of Lochee Pensioners’ Club.

