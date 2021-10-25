Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stanley Methven, former postie and bus conductor in Dundee dies aged 86

By Chris Ferguson
October 25 2021, 1.00pm
Stan and Wilda Methven.

Stanley Methven, who spent his career in public roles in Dundee, has died aged 86.

He was a bus conductor, mainly on the Kirkton route, before becoming a postie on west end beats and the Ardler multis.

Stan’s footballing skills also impressed the Duke of Edinburgh who stopped to chat while he was playing in an army match at Winsdor.

Early years

Stanley Cargill Methven was born in Benvie Road, Dundee. His father was iron turner John Ross Methven and his mother was Isabella Bell Craig of Arbroath.

Stan was the youngest one of nine siblings so he grew up at the centre of a large family.

He began his education at Mitchell Street School before continuing it at Logie Secondary School.

At the age of 14 he entered the world of work and spent three years working in jute mills in Dundee.

Army life

Stan’s son, Gordon said: “I don’t think he enjoyed life in the mills very much so he enlisted as a regular in the Ordnance Corps.

“My father served mainly in Egypt, around Suez. He was then sent by boat to serve in the Korean War but by the time they had docked the war had ended so they had to turn around and sail back the way they came.”

Royal encounter

It was while playing for an army team that Stan encountered the Duke of Edinburgh.

“My father had always been a decent football player and played for one of the army teams,” said Gordon.

“During a game at Windsor during the 1950s, the duke had been playing polo and came over to speak to the soldiers playing football. My father always spoke of him as a very nice man.”

Civilian life

After around five years in the army, Stan returned to civilian life as a bus conductor with Dundee Corporation.

It was during this period he met his future wife and fellow conductor, Wilda Croll.

The couple married at Lochee West Church and went on to have two of a family, Gordon and Susan.

In the 1960s, Stan and Wilda moved from a house off Perth Road to the new multis at Ardler.

He spent around 12 years on the buses before joining Royal Mail at its Meadowside premises, where his brother Jack was an inspector.

Mail rounds

Stan had rounds in the Blackness Avenue area but had a spell delivering in the Ardler multis. He would take the lift to the top floor and work his way down.

He later became a postal sorter and retired in his 50s during the 1990s.

Stan bowled for the Post Office team and won several trophies, mainly as a singles player but also in pairs with his brother Jack. He also played carpets bowls and draughts in the winter and was a member of Lochee Pensioners’ Club.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

