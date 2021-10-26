Obituary: Dr David Marshall, retired Dundee GP and police surgeon

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dr David Chisholm Marshall, a long-serving GP, police surgeon and veteran of medical politics, passed away at home a few days before his 85th birthday.

Born in 1936, David spent most of his early years in Cortachy as a wartime evacuee but otherwise he was a resident of Dundee for his whole life and contributed greatly to the development of clinical and forensic medicine and social care for the population of Tayside and beyond.

A graduate of Dundee Medical School, Dr Marshall began his professional career as a house officer at Maryfield Hospital, where he met his wife-to-be, Dr Moyra Hosie.

The couple married in July 1964 and enjoyed many years together in loving partnership until her death in 2018.

David joined general practice as assistant to Dr Sydney Smith.

However, Dr Smith’s untimely death in 1964 meant the newlyweds had to cut short their honeymoon for David to take the reins.

He managed the practice single-handedly until he was accompanied by Moyra in 1965.

The Marshalls later joined forces with another married couple, Drs Alistair and Marion Law to form a medical partnership which lasted 20 years, based originally at premises on Perth Road and then a move to the new Ryehill Health Centre in the late 1970s.

Partnership

After the Laws retired in 1988, another partnership was formed with Drs John and Margaret Vernon and the four GPs united with Drs Smith and Dawson on completion of Hawkhill Medical Centre in 1993.

The building of this new facility was funded by the GPs and it was Dr Marshall’s vision for it to provide a range of NHS, non-NHS treatments and complementary therapies, providing patients with a holistic medical care experience, which was ground-breaking at the time.

Computers

Dr Marshall also had an appreciation for the use of computers in general practice and was keen to explore how to maximise their potential.

In tandem with his general practice role, Dr Marshall worked as a police surgeon from 1964, becoming senior police surgeon in 1973, a position he held until the late 1980s.

He carried out a full range of forensic services and at one point averaged around 200 autopsies a year in addition to lecturing and court attendances generated by this line of work.

Politics

Medical politics played a significant part in Dr Marshall’s working life and he sat on many committees and working groups.

He served in a multitude of posts throughout his medical career including chairman of the Dundee Branch of the British Medical Association and vice-chair of Tayside Local Medical Committee.

Dr Marshall was responsible for many publications, including Tayscript in the 1980s and, in April 1990 he was the lead story in The Sunday Post with the article, GPs suffering NHS Stress, forewarning of the impending GP recruitment and retainment crisis that is again threatening primary care services today.

He was passionate about community and contributed to many local events, most notably the organisation of the Dundee Marathon in the 1980s where he arranged the medical services for what was a major event for the city.

In later years, Dr Marshall became involved with the Rotary Club of Dundee and after months of virtual meetings he was delighted to be able to re-join his fellow-members in person at the Invercarse Hotel just a few weeks before he died.

Motorsport

His love of motorsport led David to become a competitive member of the 750 Motor Club in the 1960s.

Family, work and the increasing cost brought this to a close but he continued to avidly follow almost any form of car racing.

Always the on-call physician, during a trip to the Monaco Grand Prix he was offered a medical post in the principality but turned this down to return to his hometown and young family.

He was also a keen golfer and had held memberships at Kirriemuir, Panmure and Blairgowrie Golf Clubs before ill-health stopped him from playing in the early 1990s.

Music

Classical music was another constant feature throughout his lifetime. A keen amateur pianist, fiddler and cellist himself, David took in concerts whenever possible with the RSNO’s Dundee performances becoming a highly-anticipated fixture in his calendar in recent years.

Dr Marshall is survived by his four children Isobel, Douglas, Jessa and Andrea and 10 grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 28 2021 at 9.30am at Dundee Crematorium. All welcome.

You can read the family’s announcement here.