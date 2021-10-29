Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tributes paid to Davie Phillip, former Forfar Athletic goalkeeper who played before record crowd

By Chris Ferguson
October 29 2021, 1.00pm Updated: October 29 2021, 1.11pm
Davie Phillip in action during the game against Rangers at Station Park.

Tributes have been paid to former Forfar Athletic goalkeeper Davie Phillip who has died aged 73.

He was in goal when Forfar played Rangers in front of their record crowd of 10,800 at Station Park in 1970.

Archie Knox, who captained the Loons that day, said he was saddened to hear of Davie’s death.

It comes just three months after the death of John May, 79, who also faced Rangers in the Scottish Cup tie.

David McGregor of Forfar Athletic described Davie as a character in his adopted town of Forfar who will be greatly missed.

Neil Wilson, Archie Knox, John May and Davie Phillip at a golf prize-giving in Forfar.

“Davie used to quip that he made two mistakes on the day of the Rangers visit: letting in seven goals and proposing to his future wife, Pat Taylor, that night.

“He was joking of course and his comments were included in the eulogy at Pat’s funeral around three years ago.”

Davie was a native of Arbroath and played for Arbroath Vics before signing for Jake Young’s Forfar Athletic in 1967 aged 19.

His debut came on New Year’s 1968 when he faced Albert Henderson’s high-flying Arbroath at Gayfield who were chasing promotion to the old First Division.

Forfar won 4-0 that day, sparking what was to become one of the club’s most successful runs.

David McGregor said: “Davie went on make 19 appearances that season, followed by a further 36 the following campaign.

“He then made 29 appearances in the 1969-70 season, one of the last the 7-0 defeat from Rangers in front of our record home attendance of 10,800.

“The Forfar skipper against Rangers that day Archie Knox who of course was devastated by the death of Walter Smith earlier in the week, was also saddened to hear of Davie’s passing when told of the news.”

Davie and Pat married in the early 1970s and settled in Forfar where ran a painting and decorating business until recent years.

“When Pat passed away, it would be an understatement to say that Davie never recovered from he loss” said David.

He retained a keen interest in the fortunes of the Loons and was a regular attendee at the sportsman’s dinner and other club events.”

