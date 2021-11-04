Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Rockpile Records owner, Ian Walker of Dundee, dies aged 64

By Chris Ferguson
November 4 2021, 2.00pm Updated: November 4 2021, 2.48pm
Ian Wallace of Rockpile Records and Ian and his daughter, Indea.

Ian Walker, former proprietor of Rockpile Records in Dundee, has died aged 64 after a short illness.

He founded the business in Blackness Road in 1977 and, after 18 months, an old butcher shop in the Westport became available to rent.

Ian managed to secure this lease enabling his business to be nearer the city centre.

Renovation

Friends and family helped to renovate the premises and the business became one of Dundee’s best-loved music outlets.

Ian and his sister Alison were born in Dundee to parents Ian, who served with the City of Dundee Police, and Mina, who worked for Yorkshire Imperial Metals at Carolina Port.

Education

He was educated at Macalpine Primary School and then Kirkton High School.

When he left school, he took a number of jobs before embarking on a career in psychiatric nursing at Royal Liff Hospital.

It was here he met Maureen and the couple later married at St Mary’s Church in Forebank Road in 1981.

Rockpile Records

A career in nursing did not suit him so he left to open Rockpile Records. He had always had a passion for music. He played the guitar and his musical tastes were vast, from blues to The Beatles.

The business flourished under his guidance and soon people were coming from all over Tayside and beyond to sell their records to Ian.

Initially a second hand record exchange, he then started selling tapes, compact discs, badges, t-shirts and some new records.

Partnership

Ian and his brother-in-law Mike Strachan entered into a partnership with Mike, opening a premises in Glasgow in 1986.

In 2002, partly due to the changes in technology and the rise in internet selling, Ian closed the business.

He went on to work for charity Sense Scotland but also continued to sell at record fairs including in Spain but in recent years he had been fully retired.

Ian died peacefully in Roxburghe House after a short illness with his family by his side.

