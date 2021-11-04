Former Rockpile Records owner, Ian Walker of Dundee, dies aged 64

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ian Walker, former proprietor of Rockpile Records in Dundee, has died aged 64 after a short illness.

He founded the business in Blackness Road in 1977 and, after 18 months, an old butcher shop in the Westport became available to rent.

Ian managed to secure this lease enabling his business to be nearer the city centre.

Renovation

Friends and family helped to renovate the premises and the business became one of Dundee’s best-loved music outlets.

Ian and his sister Alison were born in Dundee to parents Ian, who served with the City of Dundee Police, and Mina, who worked for Yorkshire Imperial Metals at Carolina Port.

Education

He was educated at Macalpine Primary School and then Kirkton High School.

When he left school, he took a number of jobs before embarking on a career in psychiatric nursing at Royal Liff Hospital.

It was here he met Maureen and the couple later married at St Mary’s Church in Forebank Road in 1981.

Rockpile Records

A career in nursing did not suit him so he left to open Rockpile Records. He had always had a passion for music. He played the guitar and his musical tastes were vast, from blues to The Beatles.

The business flourished under his guidance and soon people were coming from all over Tayside and beyond to sell their records to Ian.

Initially a second hand record exchange, he then started selling tapes, compact discs, badges, t-shirts and some new records.

Partnership

Ian and his brother-in-law Mike Strachan entered into a partnership with Mike, opening a premises in Glasgow in 1986.

In 2002, partly due to the changes in technology and the rise in internet selling, Ian closed the business.

He went on to work for charity Sense Scotland but also continued to sell at record fairs including in Spain but in recent years he had been fully retired.

Ian died peacefully in Roxburghe House after a short illness with his family by his side.