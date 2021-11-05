Obituary: Mary Ramsay, owner of The Card Shop, Arbroath

Mary Ramsay (nee Campbell) a respected and well-known member of the Arbroath community who owned The Card Shop in Keptie Street for more than 45 years, suddenly passed away in Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy on October 16.

Born in 1942 in Strathaven, Mary spent most of her childhood growing up there with her two younger sisters.

In 1950, the family moved to Kirkcaldy, and she finished her school years at Kirkcaldy High School.

During this time she perfected skills she kept her whole life including flawless seamstress work and culinary ability.

Computers

She left school at 16 and went to work in her first job in the offices of Kirkcaldy and District Co-operative Society doing general administration and working on one of the first computers.

In 1964 she married her life partner, Jim Ramsay, setting up home in Glenrothes where their eldest daughter, Alison, was born in 1966. After a brief stay in Holytown, they moved to Arbroath in 1968.

The following year they welcomed Jillian, their second daughter, and their close family was complete.

Business

Mary opened The Card Shop in 1974. She was excited about her new adventure and where it would lead.

She began to create bonds with her customers who soon became friends for her lifetime.

While working full time, Mary was involved in the children’s panel. She was also a member of the West Kirk (St Margaret’s) and led the youth club for many years.

Family

The family later grew with the arrival of her first grandson Connor in 1992.

Her second, Jamie, was born in 1998 and in 2002 her granddaughter, Milly. Mary enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren both in Arbroath and in Bristol.

Over the years Mary liked to spend time doing things she enjoyed. She travelled across Europe, Canada and the United States with her family and friends and would spend time with them going to the theatre or events.

She was also involved in many social clubs in the town including the flower club and was a long-time member of the Inner Wheel, of which she was a past secretary, treasurer and president and attended conferences across the United Kingdom.

Retirement

In 2017, Mary decided that, after almost five decades, it was time to retire at the age of 75. She filled her retirement gardening and loved completing crosswords with her granddaughter.

Mary was always happy and smiling even until her final day. She will be greatly missed not just by her family but everyone who had the pleasure knowing her. Her funeral is on Friday, November 5 2021, at the West Kirk, Arbroath, at 10.30am. This will be followed by a service at the crematorium, Friockheim, at 11.30am.

You can read the family’s announcement here.