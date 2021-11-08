Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jack Gilmour: Former Dundee bowling champion and footballer dies aged 87

By Chris Ferguson
November 8 2021, 3.00pm Updated: November 8 2021, 3.34pm
Jack Gilmour.
Jack Gilmour.

Jack Gilmour netted a goal Hampden as a young man, and in later life, scored a string of bowling successes across Dundee and Angus.

During his time with Brechin City, Jack put one past Queen’s Park at their famous home. He took up bowling after football and won almost every local trophy available.

Jack, who has died aged 87, was champion of champions in both Dundee city and Angus.

He was a member of Baxter Park Bowling Club for more than 50 years where he was repeated singles champions.

Dundee FC

Sport ran in his family. His father was Dundee FC and Scotland player Jock Gilmour. He turned out 369 times for the Dark Blues, played in the 1925 Scottish Cup final and was part of the team that beat Barcelona and Real Madrid during the 1924 Iberian tour.

Jock later had a short spell playing at Yeovil, Montrose and Brechin before signing for Dundee United.

United

Although his father had been a Dundee great who always had to vie for a place against David Napper Thomson, Jack became a Dundee United supporter.

Jack Gilmour was born at 141 Clepington Road, Dundee, to Jock, who came from Bellshill, and his wife Ella. He had one brother, Tom.

Education was at Clepington primary school and Stobswell secondary school, which he left aged 15.

National Service

After a spell working at Briggs, Jack was called up for National Service with the RAF and was attached to Nato at St John’s Wood, London.

While in London, Jack played football for Watford.

He returned to clerical work at Briggs in Dundee and in 1955, met his future wife, Sheila Lamb, at the JM Ballroom.

They were engaged the year later and married at Ogilvy Church, Stobswell, in 1957.

Mr and Mrs Gilmour in their younger years.

Jack was a skilled footballer with junior sides Osborne and Invergowrie and signed for Brechin City. He took pride in scoring a goal at Hampden against Queen’s Park, owners of the home of Scottish football.

During the 1960s, Jack worked at NCR, again in clerical work, and towards the end of the decade worked on one of the first computers.

He took redundancy in 1974 and joined what was to become Tayside Contracts at its base in Clepington Road where he remained for 15 years until his retiral.

It was during the late 1960s that Jack joined Baxter Park Bowling Club.

Honoured

In 2017, he was honoured for 50 years of membership and a hugely successful playing career.

He also served as president of both Baxter Park Bowling Club and the City of Dundee Bowling Association.

Jack and Sheila had three children, Fiona, Lynn and Susan, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

