Iain Davidson, photographer who captured decades of events and change for The Courier, dies aged 87

Iain Davidson, who photographed some of the most momentous events in Tayside and Fife for The Courier from the 1960s to the 2000s, has died aged 87.

He covered the opening of the Tay Road Bridge from a helicopter, photographed countless royal visits and produced studies of celebrities including swing band leader Count Basie at Caird Hall.

Iain captured the drama on the night Dundee’s Kinnaird cinema was engulfed in flames in 1966, as well the aftermath of the Invergowrie rail crash.

His body of work, produced over five decades, also records a changing Dundee. One shot in particular encapsulates a city in change.

It shows the new multis being built at the foot of Hilltown. Directly across the road is historic Hilltown, a scene that had changed little for a century or so.

Other photographs give a glimpse inside long-gone factories, the rise of housing schemes and the clearance of the Keiller building in Dundee city centre in the late 1970s.

Although a photographer of great talent and experience, Iain was principally a family man: husband to the late Moreen, father to Pamela and Jill, and a grandfather.

He combined his professional life with a love of sport. Iain coached for 18 years, first with Whitehall Amateur Swimming Club and then as a founder member of City of Dundee Swimming Club.

In his younger years he had played for Balgay Cricket Club and throughout his life he was a golfer, hillwalker and trained at the gym several times a week.

Iain was born in Dundee to David and Isabella Davidson. His father was production manager for a spirit dealer and the family lived at Alpin Terrace. He had one sister, the late Margaret.

He was educated at Rockwell Primary School, then Rockwell High School, before beginning an apprenticeship with JB Brown in Dundee.

His two years’ National Service were spent with the Royal Engineers in Cyprus and when he returned, he started work in DC Thomson’s photo lab in 1958.

In 1965, he went out on the road as a press photographer with heavy plate cameras but throughout his career he saw dramatic changes in technology culminating in digital photography and transmission via mobile phones.

Life together

Iain and Moreen married in March, 1962.

One of his photographs, bathing beauty, was exhibited as an entry to the World Press Photo awards at The Hague in 1969. It showed a swimmer emerging from water at Arbroath.

Over the decades, Iain photographed many celebrities but had a particular fondness for the Queen Mother who made frequent visits to Tayside and Fife.

Another favourite was American pianist and band leader Count Basie who played at the Caird Hall. This is thought to have been Iain’s first celebrity assignment. He captured the star close up, stroking his chin, smiling and holding an unlit cigarette.

Iain covered the Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh in 1986, went on search and rescue missions with RAF helicopter teams, then based at Leuchars, and got to meet stars of sport including Denis Law and Stephen Hendry.

Gardening and travel were Iain’s great passions in retirement. He maintained an immaculate garden, loved the adventure and sun of holidays and topping up his tan.

Those who worked with Iain or knew him socially regarded him as a gentleman in every sense of the word.

Respect

His daughter, Jill Elder, said: “Gentleman was the main word used by people when they heard of his death.

“Dad embraced life and especially family life. His adored his grandchildren and loved joining Niamh and Roslyn for a trip to Disneyland Paris.

“He never missed a school event or an opportunity to see them experience life.

“They adored their grandfather and were blessed to have him live with us throughout Covid.”

