Obituary: Andy Lennox, Wellgate romantic who forged career in print works

An error occurred. Please try again.

Andrew Lennox, who has died aged 87, filled Dundee’s old Wellgate with music daily to woo his future wife.

He worked in the Clydesdale electrical store in the late 1950s and took a shine to Ivy Grieve, who worked at Garland’s tobacconist.

So as lunchtimes approached, Andrew, known as Andy, put the same record on one of the display gramophones because he knew Ivy would be walking past.

Love song

It was Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White. Eventually, it caught her attention and he started dating Ivy.

They went on to marry at Dundee registrar’s in January, 1958 and have two of a family, Fiona and Mandy.

Moves

Over the years the family had various homes including in Lyon Street and Trottick before settling in Baldovie Terrace in Douglas and Angus.

Andy went on to have a career at publisher DC Thomson and worked at various of its plants in Dundee.

He was born in Dundee in January 1934, the youngest of four and his early years were spent living in Sandeman Street.

School days

His education was at Clepington Primary School and then Stobswells Boys’ School.

He left school at 14 and, after various jobs, was called up for National Service aged 18.

Andy’s two years were spent in the Royal Army Service Corps.

When he was demobbed, he returned to Dundee and began work on the sales floor of the Clydesdale electrical store in the now-gone old Wellgate.

Industry

In the early 1960s he joined DC Thomson at a dispatch handler at its West Ward Works, driving a forklift truck to move reels of printing paper.

He later had a spell working at the firm’s Kingsway East Works before retiring in January, 1999.

Andy had a passion for gardening and was grandfather to four: Scott, Niall, Grant and Danielle.

You can read the family’s announcement here.