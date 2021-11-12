Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Obituary: Andy Lennox, Wellgate romantic who forged career in print works

By Chris Ferguson
November 12 2021, 2.30pm
Andrew Lennox.

Andrew Lennox, who has died aged 87, filled Dundee’s old Wellgate with music daily to woo his future wife.

He worked in the Clydesdale electrical store in the late 1950s and took a shine to Ivy Grieve, who worked at Garland’s tobacconist.

So as lunchtimes approached, Andrew, known as Andy, put the same record on one of the display gramophones because he knew Ivy would be walking past.

Love song

It was Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White. Eventually, it caught her attention and he started dating Ivy.

They went on to marry at Dundee registrar’s in January, 1958 and have two of a family, Fiona and Mandy.

Moves

Over the years the family had various homes including in Lyon Street and Trottick before settling in Baldovie Terrace in Douglas and Angus.

Andy went on to have a career at publisher DC Thomson and worked at various of its plants in Dundee.

He was born in Dundee in January 1934, the youngest of four and his early years were spent living in Sandeman Street.

School days

His education was at Clepington Primary School and then Stobswells Boys’ School.

He left school at 14 and, after various jobs, was called up for National Service aged 18.

Andy’s two years were spent in the Royal Army Service Corps.

When he was demobbed, he returned to Dundee and began work on the sales floor of the Clydesdale electrical store in the now-gone old Wellgate.

Industry

In the early 1960s he joined DC Thomson at a dispatch handler at its West Ward Works, driving a forklift truck to move reels of printing paper.

He later had a spell working at the firm’s Kingsway East Works before retiring in January, 1999.

Andy had a passion for gardening and was grandfather to four: Scott, Niall, Grant and Danielle.

