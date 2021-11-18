Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tributes to Robert Black, Scotland’s first auditor general and former Tayside Region chief executive

By Chris Ferguson
November 18 2021, 11.45am
Robert Black.

Tributes have been paid to Banff-born public administrator Robert Black who rose to become Scotland’s first auditor general after a career in local government.

At his funeral, Sir Neil McIntosh, former chief executive of Strathclyde Regional Council, praised the distinctive contribution Robert, who was 74 when he died, had made to Scottish public life.

Robert Black was born in Banff to Robert and Nell and had a youngster sister, Norma. The family moved to Aberdeen when he was young and he was educated at Robert Gordon’s College, Aberdeen, and graduated MA (Hons) in economics from Aberdeen University.

Scouting

In his youth, Robert was heavily involved in the Scout movement and became a Queen’s Scout.

He was later awarded a Masters degree in town planning from Heriot-Watt University and in public policy from Strathclyde University.

His first job was as a planning officer with Nottingham County Council before he moved to a senior planning role with Strathclyde Regional Council.

Tayside Region

Between 1985 and 1990, Robert was chief executive of the then Stirling District Council before being appointed chief executive of Tayside Regional Council, where he remained for five years.

In the days before the Scottish Parliament, the regional authorities delivered a compendium of vital services and required inspirational leadership.

Sir Neil said: “Bob matched that description. He excelled in this position, respected by elected members and staff alike and his colleagues across local government in Scotland.”

Marriage

Robert and his wife Doreen, of Aberdeen, who married in 1970, had four of a family: Emily, Angus, Duncan and Colin. The family home was in Callander.

In 1995, Robert was appointed controller of audit for the Accounts Commission before taking up the role of Auditor General for Scotland.

Sir Neil said: “He was appointed by the Queen and was ideally suited for this role which was fundamental to the health of our democracy.

“Audit Scotland carried out reviews of the Scottish Parliament, Scottish Government and some 200 organisations which delivered public services.

“Bob’s expertise, integrity, capability, political objectivity and personal commitment were the foundation upon which Audit Scotland was built.”

Honoured

He received a CBE in the 2012 New Year Honours, and had honorary doctorates in law from Aberdeen University, and in business administration from Queen Margaret University. Robert was an honorary member of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy.

When he retired in 2012, he continued to serve on many public bodies including as a British Library board member.

Last year he was asked by the Scottish Government to conduct an independent review of the Scottish Police Authority.

Public work

In addition, Shelter Scotland asked Robert to review of housing policy in Scotland.

“This chimed with his belief that too many people still go without a secure and affordable place they can call home in this country,” said Sir Neil.

“The subsequent report was seen as hugely influential, widely circulated, well received and continues to be advocated by Shelter Scotland.”

He was predeceased by Doreen, who had been made an MBE for her services to pre-school education.

Robert was later appointed honorary vice-chair of Shelter Scotland.

Audit Scotland’s chief operations officer Diane McGiffen said: “We are sad to lose both a key person in Scottish public life and a terrific former colleague.

“As well as a dedicated public servant over a lengthy career, Bob was also a devoted family man who was committed to his late wife and children and always incredibly proud of his grandchildren.”

