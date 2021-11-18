Tributes to Robert Black, Scotland’s first auditor general and former Tayside Region chief executive

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tributes have been paid to Banff-born public administrator Robert Black who rose to become Scotland’s first auditor general after a career in local government.

At his funeral, Sir Neil McIntosh, former chief executive of Strathclyde Regional Council, praised the distinctive contribution Robert, who was 74 when he died, had made to Scottish public life.

Robert Black was born in Banff to Robert and Nell and had a youngster sister, Norma. The family moved to Aberdeen when he was young and he was educated at Robert Gordon’s College, Aberdeen, and graduated MA (Hons) in economics from Aberdeen University.

Scouting

In his youth, Robert was heavily involved in the Scout movement and became a Queen’s Scout.

He was later awarded a Masters degree in town planning from Heriot-Watt University and in public policy from Strathclyde University.

His first job was as a planning officer with Nottingham County Council before he moved to a senior planning role with Strathclyde Regional Council.

Tayside Region

Between 1985 and 1990, Robert was chief executive of the then Stirling District Council before being appointed chief executive of Tayside Regional Council, where he remained for five years.

In the days before the Scottish Parliament, the regional authorities delivered a compendium of vital services and required inspirational leadership.

Sir Neil said: “Bob matched that description. He excelled in this position, respected by elected members and staff alike and his colleagues across local government in Scotland.”

Marriage

Robert and his wife Doreen, of Aberdeen, who married in 1970, had four of a family: Emily, Angus, Duncan and Colin. The family home was in Callander.

In 1995, Robert was appointed controller of audit for the Accounts Commission before taking up the role of Auditor General for Scotland.

Sir Neil said: “He was appointed by the Queen and was ideally suited for this role which was fundamental to the health of our democracy.

“Audit Scotland carried out reviews of the Scottish Parliament, Scottish Government and some 200 organisations which delivered public services.

“Bob’s expertise, integrity, capability, political objectivity and personal commitment were the foundation upon which Audit Scotland was built.”

Honoured

He received a CBE in the 2012 New Year Honours, and had honorary doctorates in law from Aberdeen University, and in business administration from Queen Margaret University. Robert was an honorary member of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy.

When he retired in 2012, he continued to serve on many public bodies including as a British Library board member.

Last year he was asked by the Scottish Government to conduct an independent review of the Scottish Police Authority.

Public work

In addition, Shelter Scotland asked Robert to review of housing policy in Scotland.

“This chimed with his belief that too many people still go without a secure and affordable place they can call home in this country,” said Sir Neil.

“The subsequent report was seen as hugely influential, widely circulated, well received and continues to be advocated by Shelter Scotland.”

He was predeceased by Doreen, who had been made an MBE for her services to pre-school education.

Robert was later appointed honorary vice-chair of Shelter Scotland.

Audit Scotland’s chief operations officer Diane McGiffen said: “We are sad to lose both a key person in Scottish public life and a terrific former colleague.

“As well as a dedicated public servant over a lengthy career, Bob was also a devoted family man who was committed to his late wife and children and always incredibly proud of his grandchildren.”