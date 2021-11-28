Obituary: Stewart Smith owned Spar shops across Tayside and Fife

An error occurred. Please try again.

Stewart Smith, a business man who owned a chain of Spar shops across Tayside and Fife, has died aged 74.

He was born in Clement Park nursing home in Dundee in 1947 to Dorothy and Charles Smith.

His father owned Chas S Smith grocer at 255 Blackness Road, Dundee, which had been founded by his great grandmother around 1900.

Early years

Stewart was educated at Blackness Primary School and then Harris Academy at which time he was one of the founders of Kelso Football Club.

At the age of 15, he left school and began working in his father’s shop.

Within a few years, Stewart branched out on his own and took over a grocer shop at the top of Springhill off Arbroath Road in Dundee.

In 1967, he met his future wife, Linda, through mutual friends at Tony’s Café on the Perth Road.

Family life

They married in Ward Road Baptist Church in 1970 on a Wednesday half day, and went on to have three of a family; Sandi, Jenni and Phil.

Throughout his business career, Stewart also owned stores in Perth Road, Dundee; in Fife he owned stores in Thornton and Balmullo, which included a Post Office.

As well as grocery outlets, Stewart also owned two fast-food outlets in Dundee and O’ Brien’s Sandwich Bar and The Castle Tavern in St Andrews where Prince William often popped in for a pint.

His final venture was a wholesale confectionery business in Blairgowrie.

Latterly, Stewart worked alongside Bryan Aitken of James Aitken & Son which subsequently became Aitken Wines. In 2014, Stewart retired fully from business.

Interests

For many years, Stewart enjoyed his wine tasting sessions along with several other grocers and wine merchants.

For a time, he was also a member of Camperdown Rotary Club. Over the years Stewart was an avid Dundee FC fan and during his retirement was able to devote more time to playing golf at Ballumbie.

You can read the family’s announcement here.