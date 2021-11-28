Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Obituary: Stewart Smith owned Spar shops across Tayside and Fife

By Chris Ferguson
November 28 2021, 6.00am
Stewart Smith.

Stewart Smith, a business man who owned a chain of Spar shops across Tayside and Fife, has died aged 74.

He was born in Clement Park nursing home in Dundee in 1947 to Dorothy and Charles Smith.

His father owned Chas S Smith grocer at 255 Blackness Road, Dundee, which had been founded by his great grandmother around 1900.

Early years

Stewart was educated at Blackness Primary School and then Harris Academy at which time he was one of the founders of Kelso Football Club.

At the age of 15, he left school and began working in his father’s shop.

Within a few years, Stewart branched out on his own and took over a grocer shop at the top of Springhill off Arbroath Road in Dundee.

In 1967, he met his future wife, Linda, through mutual friends at Tony’s Café on the Perth Road.

Family life

They married in Ward Road Baptist Church in 1970 on a Wednesday half day, and went on to have three of a family; Sandi, Jenni and Phil.

Throughout his business career, Stewart also owned stores in Perth Road, Dundee; in Fife he owned stores in Thornton and Balmullo, which included a Post Office.

As well as grocery outlets, Stewart also owned two fast-food outlets in Dundee and O’ Brien’s Sandwich Bar and The Castle Tavern in St Andrews where Prince William often popped in for a pint.

His final venture was a wholesale confectionery business in Blairgowrie.

Latterly, Stewart worked alongside Bryan Aitken of James Aitken & Son which subsequently became Aitken Wines. In 2014, Stewart retired fully from business.

Interests

For many years, Stewart enjoyed his wine tasting sessions along with several other grocers and wine merchants.

For a time, he was also a member of Camperdown Rotary Club. Over the years Stewart was an avid Dundee FC fan and during his retirement was able to devote more time to playing golf at Ballumbie.

