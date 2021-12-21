Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Heatlie: Former Dundee area railway manager dies aged 93

By Chris Ferguson
December 21 2021, 2.00pm
John Heatlie

John Heatlie, former area manager based at Dundee railway station, has died aged 93.

In a career spanning 40 years, John did not have a single day of sick leave.

His time on the railways, in Scotland, England and Wales was broken only by two years’ National Service in the navy.

John and his wife Rena remained in Dundee in retirement where he took an interest in gardening, the stock market and reading The Courier six days a week.

Formative years

John Barns Heatlie was born in July 1928 in Broomdykes, Berwickshire.

He was educated at Chirnside school and enjoyed his early life in a rural setting.

At the age of 14, John went for an interview as a porter at Edrom railway station in the Borders.

The station manager considered him too slight, even though he was smartly turned out in a new suit his mother had bought him.

Career beginnings

However, two weeks later, the station master cycled to John’s home to offer him the job because the lad who had pipped him at the interview had not made the grade.

This was the start of John’s long career on the railway and it was something of a nomadic lifestyle.

He moved whenever promotion was offered including Methil, Glasgow, Cardiff, Reading, Oxford, Portskewet and then Dundee.

John was always athletic, ran and cycled and was a keen dancer.

Marriage

It was through dancing that he met his future wife, Rena. The couple married in March 1955 and had 63 years of happy marriage.

John was area manager at Dundee between 1977 and 1983 when he retired aged 55.

In retirement John remained active. He went for walks from his Dundee home and exercised daily.

Green fingers

Gardening was perhaps one of his great joys and he enjoyed tending vegetables with his wife, daughter and grandchildren.

Family was central to John’s life and he was touched when his grandchildren changed their surname to Heatlie to carry on the family name.

His family always said: “He was one of life’s true gentlemen who treated everyone as important and he kept his sense of humour until the end.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

