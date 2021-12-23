Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Obituaries

Obituary: The Beatles were in awe of Dundee FC star George Ryden

By Chris Ferguson
December 23 2021, 12.00pm
The Beatles with Dundee FC Players: Hugh Robertson, with guitar, and George Ryden.

George Ryden, the Dundee FC football hero The Beatles wanted to meet, has died aged 83.

He was playing centre half for the hugely successful Dark Blues side when the Fab Four came to Dundee in October 1963.

George, Paul, Ringo and John wanted to meet local celebrities and promoter Andy Lothian obliged by asking George and team-mate Hugh Robertson if they would be willing to meet the band.

George Ryden in action for Dundee FC.

Both agreed and went to meet the rising stars. Hugh strummed on George Harrison’s guitar and both players chatted and posed for photographs with The Beatles.

George’s son-in-law, Sean Bambury, said: “The Beatles visit was something that stuck in his head. He often spoke of how they had asked to meet him.

“Another of his great memories was paying in front of 120,000 people at Hampden during the 1964 Scottish Cup final against Rangers, which Rangers won 3-1.”

Zaragoza v Dundee in Spain on December 8, 1964. George Ryden is second from the right in the back row between Ally Donaldson and Alan Cousin.

George came from Renton in Dunbartonshire, an area which was famed at the time for producing outstanding footballers.

Within his own family of nine children, there were three professional footballers; George himself, John who captained Tottenham Hotspur and Hugh who played for Leeds among other clubs.

Apprenticeship

George was educated at St Patrick’s boys’ school in Renton then went on to serve his time as a plumber.

It was during this time he began to play for Duntocher Hibs where he was spotted and signed for Dundee FC in the late 1950s by manager Bob Shankly.

He broke into the first team a few months after Dundee had won the First Division title. George was part of the Dundee side that humbled Queen of the South 10-2 in December 1962.

Big stage

In the 1963-64 season, George was a key component in the Dundee side that made it to the Scottish Cup final.

Later in his playing career, George played for St Johnstone before retiring after a spell at Stirling Albion.

A jovial moment at Dens Park. Bobby Cox films a mock press conference with Dundee players. George Ryden is fifth from the left.

He went on to found Ryden Print and Graphics in Commercial Street, Dundee, which he ran for a number of years.

After that, much of George’s time was spent looking after daughter Lucy while his wife, Lina, worked as communications manager at Michelin.

Outdoors

He did return to plumbing jobs as required and also managed Junior sides, North End and Blairgowrie and coached at schools around the family home in Balmerino.

George played golf at Scotscraig, Tayport, enjoyed fly fishing and took great joy in living in the countryside and the outdoors.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Obituaries team

More from The Courier