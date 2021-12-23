Obituary: The Beatles were in awe of Dundee FC star George Ryden

An error occurred. Please try again.

George Ryden, the Dundee FC football hero The Beatles wanted to meet, has died aged 83.

He was playing centre half for the hugely successful Dark Blues side when the Fab Four came to Dundee in October 1963.

George, Paul, Ringo and John wanted to meet local celebrities and promoter Andy Lothian obliged by asking George and team-mate Hugh Robertson if they would be willing to meet the band.

Both agreed and went to meet the rising stars. Hugh strummed on George Harrison’s guitar and both players chatted and posed for photographs with The Beatles.

George’s son-in-law, Sean Bambury, said: “The Beatles visit was something that stuck in his head. He often spoke of how they had asked to meet him.

“Another of his great memories was paying in front of 120,000 people at Hampden during the 1964 Scottish Cup final against Rangers, which Rangers won 3-1.”

George came from Renton in Dunbartonshire, an area which was famed at the time for producing outstanding footballers.

Within his own family of nine children, there were three professional footballers; George himself, John who captained Tottenham Hotspur and Hugh who played for Leeds among other clubs.

Apprenticeship

George was educated at St Patrick’s boys’ school in Renton then went on to serve his time as a plumber.

It was during this time he began to play for Duntocher Hibs where he was spotted and signed for Dundee FC in the late 1950s by manager Bob Shankly.

He broke into the first team a few months after Dundee had won the First Division title. George was part of the Dundee side that humbled Queen of the South 10-2 in December 1962.

Big stage

In the 1963-64 season, George was a key component in the Dundee side that made it to the Scottish Cup final.

Later in his playing career, George played for St Johnstone before retiring after a spell at Stirling Albion.

He went on to found Ryden Print and Graphics in Commercial Street, Dundee, which he ran for a number of years.

After that, much of George’s time was spent looking after daughter Lucy while his wife, Lina, worked as communications manager at Michelin.

Outdoors

He did return to plumbing jobs as required and also managed Junior sides, North End and Blairgowrie and coached at schools around the family home in Balmerino.

George played golf at Scotscraig, Tayport, enjoyed fly fishing and took great joy in living in the countryside and the outdoors.

You can read the family’s announcement here.