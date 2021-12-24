Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forfar farmer and Kirk elder David Pate dies aged 98

By Chris Ferguson
December 24 2021, 1.30pm
David Pate.

Angus farmer David Coghill Pate of Kincreich Farm, Forfar, has died at the age of 98.

The middle son of Tom and Ella Pate he was born at Emmock Farm, Dundee, in September 1923

He was educated at Morgan Academy and cycled the four miles to and from school every day along with his brothers and friends from neighbouring farms.

At that time he was also a keen member of the Strathmartine Church company of The Boys’ Brigade.

Move

In 1938 he moved with his parents, older brother Tom and younger brother Ian to South Powrie Farm before taking on the tenancy of Kincreich in 1946.

In 1953 he married Margaret Henderson from Hatton of Carse Farm near Forfar and their son David was born in 1955.

Over subsequent years he was able to buy Kincreich and neighbouring farms thus building up a substantial business.

Arable

Although he always kept cattle, his main interests were in arable farming, particularly seed potatoes and soft fruit.

Over the years he championed cooperation in farming and led by example with membership of potato, pea and bean, and soft fruit groups.

Mr Pate was also a staunch supporter of NFU Scotland and was chairman of the organisation’s Forfar Branch and then its Angus executive committee.

David Pate through the years.

He was also involved at a national level on both cereals and potato committees.

During the war years he was a despatch rider with the Murroes platoon of the Home Guard and was later a long-serving special constable with Angus Constabulary.

A tireless supporter of Inverarity Parish Church, Mr Pate was an elder for 60 years holding a number of posts including treasurer and fabric convener.

He was also a member and then chairman of the Inverarity Community Council.

Sportsman

As with many farmers, his sporting interests centred round curling and golf. He played golf at Forfar Golf Club into his late 80s and enjoyed the camaraderie of a group known as the Dawn Patrol thanks to their habit of teeing off at 7.30am.

One of the highlights of his curling career was being a member of the winning team in the Maxwell Trophy inter-rink competition.

His social life also included membership successively of Dundee Round Table, Forfar 41 Club, Forfar Rotary and Forfar Probus. His long service to the last two was recognised by honorary memberships.

Mr Pate is survived by his wife Margaret, son David, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

