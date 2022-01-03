Obituary: David Cuthill, Scots Guards Association office-bearer dies aged 83

An error occurred. Please try again.

David Cuthill, a senior office-bearer in Dundee and Angus branch of The Scots Guards Association, has died aged 83.

He was also a major fundraiser for the association and a friend and supporter of the 45 Commando Veterans’ Group in Arbroath.

David, known as Dave, spent nine years in The Scots Guards and became a full bloke, or sergeant.

In his later working life he rose from being a roads labourer, to roads supervisor with Angus Council.

At his funeral, two Scots Guards Association standards were carried, piped by Pipe Major Iain Bryson.

Dave was born in Friockheim in 1938, one of six boys of Mary Cuthill, later Corsar.

He was educated at Friockheim school before starting work at East Border farm on the outskirts of the village.

It was during this time that he met his future wife, June, and they married on October 30, 1959.

Military career

Dave left his job on the farm and did a variety of jobs in Arbroath for a few years before joining The Scots Guards in 1962.

He saw active service in Malaya and Borneo and also had postings to Sharjah as part of a peacekeeping force, then Windsor and Edinburgh.

Dave was an exceptional football player and turned out for his regiment’s team.

When he left The Scots Guards, Dave worked for a spell at Condor, Arbroath, before starting as a labourer with private civil engineering contractors such as Torith and Tarmac.

Promotion

This led to him starting with the roads department at Angus Council where he worked his way from labourer to roads supervisor. Dave retired at the age of 64 having made many friends along the way.

During his retirement Dave joined Dundee and Angus branch of The Scots Guards Association where he served as chairman for 12 years.

When he stepped down from that position he was voted in as vice-president.

Pipe Major Bryson said: “It is a measure of the esteem in which Dave was held that he served as chairman for 12 years. The normal term is usually three years.

Dedication

“Dave was also a great fundraiser for the association. We commissioned items such as table mats and crystal depictions of badges which were designed in Dundee.

“He sold these wherever he could at events such as Seafest and the Strathmore car rally at Glamis.”

During his retirement Dave also enjoyed walking, biking, and tending his garden.

He was a loving husband to June for more 62 years, a much-loved dad to Linda and June, father-in-law to Calum and Richie, proud grandad to Mark, and doting great-grandad to Emma and Luca.

You can read the family’s announcement here.