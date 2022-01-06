Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Glenys Marra: Dundee teacher and computer expert dies aged 75

By Chris Ferguson
January 6 2022, 12.00pm Updated: January 6 2022, 12.16pm
Glenys Marra with Poppy.

Glenys Marra, who taught in both primary and secondary schools in Dundee over four decades, has died aged 75.

She was at the vanguard of the computer revolution in the early 1980s and shared her expertise across city schools.

Glenys, who was active in the Educational Institute of Scotland, was also a football coach who had gained an SFA refereeing qualification.

Family business

She made the transition from primary to secondary teaching while her late husband, Nicholas Marra, moved from secondary teaching to become headteacher at Douglas and then Gilburn primaries.

Glenys was born in Kirkcaldy to miner William Dunsire and his wife Emma.

Her early years were spent in Methil and she attended Buckhaven High School before studying at Dundee College of Education where she gained her diploma in 1970.

Career beginnings

Later that year she took up her first post at Rosebank school in Dundee before moving to Balerno school in Douglas.

When the new, open-plan Kellyfield primary opened in 1973, Glenys joined the staff and rose to become assistant headteacher, as well as running the school football team and organising swimming galas.

Primary six pupils of Gilburn school being filmed during a road safety event in 1986. Teaching staff from left are,  Gloria Anderson; Glenys Marra (Tayside Region Primary Computing Team) and Marion Geddes.

Glenys gained a degree in mathematics through The Open University and as a result, was appointed a staff computing tutor for Dundee primary schools.

In 1986 she took a post teaching maths at Linlathen High School and then became part of a small team supporting the introduction of the Mathematics 5-14 programme in Tayside schools.

A skilled communicator who a deep knowledge of both the primary and secondary sectors, Glenys went on to write a secondary school maths text book.

Tribute

Her friend and fellow teacher Jan Novak said: “She finished her teaching career in Craigie High and right to the very end went above and beyond to support pupils.

“She showed a particular empathy for those who were disadvantaged and worked hard to build their personal confidence, their achievements and self-belief.”

Glenys retired around 2007. In retirement she returned to education to teach bridge on a voluntary basis to secondary school pupils.

She also joined Dundee Civic Trust and was charged with producing its colour magazines, with technical assistance from her son Raymond and brother Drew.

