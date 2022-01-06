Glenys Marra: Dundee teacher and computer expert dies aged 75

An error occurred. Please try again.

Glenys Marra, who taught in both primary and secondary schools in Dundee over four decades, has died aged 75.

She was at the vanguard of the computer revolution in the early 1980s and shared her expertise across city schools.

Glenys, who was active in the Educational Institute of Scotland, was also a football coach who had gained an SFA refereeing qualification.

Family business

She made the transition from primary to secondary teaching while her late husband, Nicholas Marra, moved from secondary teaching to become headteacher at Douglas and then Gilburn primaries.

Glenys was born in Kirkcaldy to miner William Dunsire and his wife Emma.

Her early years were spent in Methil and she attended Buckhaven High School before studying at Dundee College of Education where she gained her diploma in 1970.

Career beginnings

Later that year she took up her first post at Rosebank school in Dundee before moving to Balerno school in Douglas.

When the new, open-plan Kellyfield primary opened in 1973, Glenys joined the staff and rose to become assistant headteacher, as well as running the school football team and organising swimming galas.

Glenys gained a degree in mathematics through The Open University and as a result, was appointed a staff computing tutor for Dundee primary schools.

In 1986 she took a post teaching maths at Linlathen High School and then became part of a small team supporting the introduction of the Mathematics 5-14 programme in Tayside schools.

A skilled communicator who a deep knowledge of both the primary and secondary sectors, Glenys went on to write a secondary school maths text book.

Tribute

Her friend and fellow teacher Jan Novak said: “She finished her teaching career in Craigie High and right to the very end went above and beyond to support pupils.

“She showed a particular empathy for those who were disadvantaged and worked hard to build their personal confidence, their achievements and self-belief.”

Glenys retired around 2007. In retirement she returned to education to teach bridge on a voluntary basis to secondary school pupils.

She also joined Dundee Civic Trust and was charged with producing its colour magazines, with technical assistance from her son Raymond and brother Drew.

