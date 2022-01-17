Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Obituary: Groundbreaking Perth politician Mike O’Malley worked to promote sport

By Chris Ferguson
January 17 2022, 6.00pm Updated: January 18 2022, 7.31am
Mike O'Malley

Former Perth provost Mike O’Malley, who has died aged 75, was much more than a groundbreaking politician.

He became the district’s first and only Labour provost but it was his work to represent his community and promote sport that endeared him to so many.

Mike, a lifelong Labour Party member and trade unionist, entered politics in 1983 when he was elected to represent North Muirton on Perth and Kinross Council.

It was a ward he would represent for 20 years including between 1999 and 2003 when he served as provost.

Perth and Kinross provost Mike O’Malley welcomes the Scottish Liberal Democrat Party spring conference to Pitlochry Theatre.

Away from the political chamber he worked closely with the people of his ward and became secretary of North Muirton FC.

With Jimmy Carle as manager and Mike as secretary, North Muirton U-18s became the team to beat.

In 1990, the team lifted the U-18s Scottish Cup at Cappielow and parents, friends and supporters of the side filled the stadium.

Welcoming

Mike and his wife Kate also opened their home to provide digs to St Johnstone trialists and players, some of whom had moved from Ireland where Mike’s parents came from.

In his youth, Mike, had been Perth and Kinross boys’ golf champion and had played at Blairgowrie Golf Club at Rosemount.

His parents moved from Ireland to Alyth to work on potato dressing. Mike was educated first in Alyth before moving on to Lawside Academy in Dundee.

John Flynn, a friend of 50 years, and a former depute provost of Perth and Kinross, said Mike then joined the GPO as a youth in training before becoming a technical officer and then a contracts supervisor.

His entire career was spent first with the GPO and then its successor, BT.

Commitment

In parallel, however, was Mike’s work on behalf of the Communications Workers’ Union and the Labour Party.

Archie MacLellan, a former Labour official in Perth, said: “Mike was very much admired, not just in the Labour Party but across the whole council.

“I doubt it very much if anyone would have a bad word to say about him. He had the support of all parties when he was provost.”

John Flynn, who was depute provost in the term after Mike left office, spoke fondly of a long family friendship and shared holidays.

Sportsman

“He had a been a scratch golfer in his youth and we shared a career together in BT.

“Mike was a great servant of Labour and the union but was also a very sociable guy who liked nothing better than to be in the Jeanfield club with a gin and tonic and a pint of Guinness.

“He enjoyed good craic and could be very witty on occasion. He was a one off and we had a lot of happy times.”

Prince Charles meets Mike O’Malley at Scone Palace.

Jimmy Carle recalled both Mike’s time representing North Muirton and the contribution he made to North Muirton FC.

“He was a man who would fix things. If you went to him with a problem, he would try to help.

“He was the salt of the earth, a good councillor and a great supporter of the football club.”

Mike, who was predeceased by Kate, died in Perth Royal Infirmary.

Tributes

Perth and Kinross Council gave this tribute: “A proud ambassador for the area at home and abroad, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.”

Perthshire North MSP and Deputy First Minister John Swinney called Mike “a dedicated servant to the people of Perth and Kinross”.

