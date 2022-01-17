Obituary: Groundbreaking Perth politician Mike O’Malley worked to promote sport

An error occurred. Please try again.

Former Perth provost Mike O’Malley, who has died aged 75, was much more than a groundbreaking politician.

He became the district’s first and only Labour provost but it was his work to represent his community and promote sport that endeared him to so many.

Mike, a lifelong Labour Party member and trade unionist, entered politics in 1983 when he was elected to represent North Muirton on Perth and Kinross Council.

It was a ward he would represent for 20 years including between 1999 and 2003 when he served as provost.

Away from the political chamber he worked closely with the people of his ward and became secretary of North Muirton FC.

With Jimmy Carle as manager and Mike as secretary, North Muirton U-18s became the team to beat.

In 1990, the team lifted the U-18s Scottish Cup at Cappielow and parents, friends and supporters of the side filled the stadium.

Welcoming

Mike and his wife Kate also opened their home to provide digs to St Johnstone trialists and players, some of whom had moved from Ireland where Mike’s parents came from.

In his youth, Mike, had been Perth and Kinross boys’ golf champion and had played at Blairgowrie Golf Club at Rosemount.

His parents moved from Ireland to Alyth to work on potato dressing. Mike was educated first in Alyth before moving on to Lawside Academy in Dundee.

John Flynn, a friend of 50 years, and a former depute provost of Perth and Kinross, said Mike then joined the GPO as a youth in training before becoming a technical officer and then a contracts supervisor.

His entire career was spent first with the GPO and then its successor, BT.

Commitment

In parallel, however, was Mike’s work on behalf of the Communications Workers’ Union and the Labour Party.

Archie MacLellan, a former Labour official in Perth, said: “Mike was very much admired, not just in the Labour Party but across the whole council.

“I doubt it very much if anyone would have a bad word to say about him. He had the support of all parties when he was provost.”

John Flynn, who was depute provost in the term after Mike left office, spoke fondly of a long family friendship and shared holidays.

Sportsman

“He had a been a scratch golfer in his youth and we shared a career together in BT.

“Mike was a great servant of Labour and the union but was also a very sociable guy who liked nothing better than to be in the Jeanfield club with a gin and tonic and a pint of Guinness.

“He enjoyed good craic and could be very witty on occasion. He was a one off and we had a lot of happy times.”

Jimmy Carle recalled both Mike’s time representing North Muirton and the contribution he made to North Muirton FC.

“He was a man who would fix things. If you went to him with a problem, he would try to help.

“He was the salt of the earth, a good councillor and a great supporter of the football club.”

Mike, who was predeceased by Kate, died in Perth Royal Infirmary.

Tributes

Perth and Kinross Council gave this tribute: “A proud ambassador for the area at home and abroad, he will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.”

Perthshire North MSP and Deputy First Minister John Swinney called Mike “a dedicated servant to the people of Perth and Kinross”.