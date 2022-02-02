Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Carse of Gowrie author and poet Margaret Gillies Brown dies aged 92

By Chris Ferguson
February 2 2022, 12.00pm Updated: February 2 2022, 12.27pm
Margaret Gillies Brown.
Margaret Gillies Brown.

Poet and author Margaret Gillies Brown, whose descriptions of life in the east of Scotland thrilled countless readers, has died aged 92.

Three of her largely biographical books were serialised in The Courier and proved hugely popular with readers.

She was also a published poet from the 1960s onwards, mainly on themes inspired by nature.

A mother of seven, all her children lived close by her home in the Carse of Gowrie, where her two eldest sons Richard and Michael run the farm, her son Ron, runs the Cairn o’ Mhor winery and Grant runs a shed business partnership.

Margaret Gillies Brown at home near Errol.

Margaret had written in verse since early childhood but did not take up writing seriously until she was 45 and her youngest child had gone to school.

In the following years, she published at least nine books of poetry as well as the series of Rowan Tree biographies of life in rural Scotland and her spell living in Canada.

Margaret, whose parents came from Aberdeen, was born in Edinburgh and grew up in Dundee during the Second World War.

City life

Her book, A Rowan Tree in My Garden, details life in the city during the war, her training as a nurse at Dundee Royal Infirmary and working on the land.

It was at a nurses’ dance that she met her future husband Ronald Gillies, a sheep farmer in the Sidlaws overlooking the Carse of Gowrie.

Within six months they were married and in the 1950s, with three boys and a baby on the way, the family emigrated to Canada.

Their adventures on a remote frontier farm in Alberta formed the basis of her book, Far From the Rowan Tree.

Back to Perthshire

After three years in Canada, the family returned to Perthshire when her husband Ronald was asked by his father to run East Inchmichael farm in the Carse of Gowrie.

They spent 20 happy years running the farm and adding another four members to the family.

Her book, Around the Rowan Tree, deals with the return to Scotland, life in the Carse of Gowrie as a farmer’s wife and raising a family of seven.

Bereavement

Ronald Gillies died from heart disease in the early 1980s, leaving Margaret and family to run the farm.

In 1984, Margaret married her second husband, Henry Brown.

Margaret was one of comparatively few Scottish women poets who were being published during the late 1960s and 1970s.

She was known for giving talks on poetry and shared the stage with the likes of Edwin Morgan at poetry readings around the country.

Margaret Gillies Brown with copies of her book, Around the Rowan Tree.

In an interview with The Courier in 2019, Margaret spoke of her inspirations.

“I like to write poems people understand. I object to terribly academic ones where you’re supposed to know what the poets are thinking. That puts people off poetry,” said Margaret.

“I like to write about the simplicity of farm life. I keep away from miserable poems, although I have written some.”

Margaret as a founder member of Perthshire Writers and over many years gave talks to organisations around Scotland.

She was an outgoing, optimistic, cheerful person who was a mother to many more than her immediate family.

She loved a party and cooked for Christmas dinners of over 50 children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family.

