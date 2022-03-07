Bob Spalding obituary: Kirriemuir centenarian helped It’s A Wonderful Life star find lost bombs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bob Spalding obituary: Kirriemuir centenarian helped It’s A Wonderful Life star find lost bombs

By Chris Ferguson
March 7 2022, 2.00pm Updated: March 8 2022, 8.17am
Bob Spalding.
Bob Spalding.

Centenarian Bob Spalding, who golfed well into his 90s, has died.

He turned 100 in November and marked the event with a large family gathering in Forfar.

Bob’s daughter, Anne Edward, described her father as a people person who was active all his life, which contributed to his longevity.

During the war, Bob was a bomb retrieval and disposal expert who once encountered film star James Stewart while digging for unexploded American bombs at Attleborough in England.

Mr and Mrs Spalding after their wedding in 1947.
Bob Spalding on the golf course.

The Hollywood actor, who rose to the rank of Major General, arrived with a fellow officer and spent time chatting to Bob.

Stewart – who later starred as George Bailey in It’s A Wonderful Life – explained the bombs had dropped because of faulty gear on a Liberator aircraft.

In his varied working life, Bob had a long spell running a soft fruit enterprise in Angus, was head gardener on an estate and ended his career as a farm manager.

A fiddler, Bob was a founder member of Angus Strathspey and Reel Society in 1963, an exhibitor and judge at Forfar Flower Show and a frequent contributor to The Courier.

James Stewart: Bob met the Hollywood star during the war.
Mr Spalding, second row second from left, with fellow members of Angus Strathspey and Reel Society.

He was born in 1921 at Aberlemno to Catherine and George.

Bob was educated at Brechin High School and left aged 15 to undertake a three-year apprenticeship in horticulture before joining the RAF in 1939.

He trained as an armourer and was posted to RAF Cotishall, then Wick where he rose to be the youngest NCO on flight ground crews.

Bob Spalding, left, as president of the RAFBD with chairman Fred Knox.

Bob later became an expert on German mines and booby traps and towards the end of the Second World War cleared bombs from sites in Holland, and near Bremen, Germany.

After the war, he returned to the Brechin area where he met and married Elizabeth and took a job at Coventry Gauge and Tool.

However, by 1953 the pull of the land and working in horticulture proved too strong and he quit his secure job in the factory, worked locally and then took a post as a gardener with GY Mackie, Mains of Ballinshoe, between Forfar and Kirriemuir.

Starting a family

Elizabeth and Bob raised a family there: daughter Anne and sons George, Bob and Bill.

He remained at Ballinshoe from 1953 to 1986, with a four-year break as head gardener to Sir James Cayzer at Kinpurnie Castle.

Bob retired aged 65 and immersed himself in community activities, local history, politics, Scottish fiddle music and, of course, horticulture.

As well as his contributions to The Courier, Bob wrote articles for books including Unsung Exploits of RAF Bomb Disposal Experts, Further Exploits of RAF Bomb Disposal Experts, and Wartime Memories.

Bob Spalding on his 100th birthday with Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor, family and well wishers.

He enjoyed playing golf at Kirriemuir

When he was 79, Bob went on a tour of New Zealand with a group called Keltic Fiddlers and performed at concerts across the country over three weeks.

