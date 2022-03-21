David Wilson BEM: Fife’s world champion blacksmith and pigeon racer dies aged 85

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Obituaries

David Wilson BEM: Fife’s world champion blacksmith and pigeon racer dies aged 85

By Lindsay Bruce
March 21 2022, 4.00pm Updated: March 21 2022, 4.51pm
David Wilson, farrier from Fife.
David Wilson, farrier from Fife.

World champion farrier, pigeon racer, Leuchars church elder and the man with a street named after him in Balmullo: David Wilson BEM, has died aged 85.

David Wilson was destined for life in a smithy.

Born on February 11, 1937 in Kilmany, Fife, his father was the village blacksmith.  David was the sixth generation of his family to enter the trade.

Apprenticed to his father after leaving Bell Baxter High School in Cupar, he then worked with Jock McKenzie at Ayton Smithy.

David Wilson BEM pictured at the anvil in action with fellow farrier Jock Mackenzie.
David Wilson at his first competition with Jock Mackenzie. Image supplied by Andrew Arbuckle.

That connection would last a lifetime, as Jock was at David’s side when the pair started competing in horseshoeing competitions. This newfound passion began in 1956 at Inverness Highland Show.

David Wilson BEM

David competed successfully eventually becoming world champion in Canada at the famous Calgary Stampede in 1985.

After that success he was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for his contribution to farriery.

News of his achievement was well received at home with a street in his home village of Balmullo named after him.

David Wilson
David Wilson, world champion horseshoe maker.

David continued to travel the world as a highly respected judge and clinician.

And as an examiner for the Worshipful Company of Farriers he visited various farrier schools around the UK. This led to his appointment as a Fellow within the same company.

He was also president of the British Farriers and Blacksmiths Association.

Man of many interests

Back home, David and his wife Mairi ran Balmullo Smithy, where they did a large range of welding, fabrication and general blacksmithing.

It wasn’t all work and no play, however. David’s lifelong hobby was pigeon racing, which he started as a schoolboy and continued until his death.

David Wilson BEM.
David Wilson BEM.

He was extremely proud when he won the yearling section of the Scottish National last year. And to do it with a pigeon named Sofia Mairi – after one of his great granddaughters – was extra special for him.

Unfortunately, he didn’t live to see the trophy on his mantlepiece.

Sport and recreation

From his schooldays, David was very sporty. He was a successful highland games middle distance runner and an accomplished footballer.

Curling also featured with David being a long-time member and one-time president of Forret Curling Club.

David Wilson competing as a farrier.

However, as an enthusiastic golfer this was the sport he played with his brother and grandchildren.

As chairman of Balmullo Burns Club, David often judged poetry competitions at Balmullo Primary School, and was an elder at Leuchars St Athernase Church for over 50 years.

Skye home from home

Most of all, David was a family man. Married to Mairi for over 60 years, as often as they could they went to their Skye holiday home.

Sometimes the ideal place to relax and unwind, David was more often found dipping and shearing sheep with the neighbours, cutting peats for the fire or repairing fences around the croft.

While on Skye he very much enjoyed salmon fishing or going out on his boat to catch mackerel.

Tradition continues

Together, David and Mairi had four children.

Their daughters: Margaret, Ann and Donna, along with their son David, who like his father, became a farrier.

Fitting a horsehoe is David Wilson BEM from Fife.
David Wilson in action. Picture from Andrew Arbuckle.

And the tradition was passed down to the eighth generation. Two of David’s 11 grandchildren have also become Wilson farriers. However, it remains to be seen whether any of his 12 great-grandchildren will take up the trade.

He is greatly missed by the entire family.

A celebration of David’s life will take place on Wednesday, March 23. You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Obituaries team

More from The Courier