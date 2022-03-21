David Wilson BEM: Fife’s world champion blacksmith and pigeon racer dies aged 85

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

World champion farrier, pigeon racer, Leuchars church elder and the man with a street named after him in Balmullo: David Wilson BEM, has died aged 85.

David Wilson was destined for life in a smithy.

Born on February 11, 1937 in Kilmany, Fife, his father was the village blacksmith. David was the sixth generation of his family to enter the trade.

Apprenticed to his father after leaving Bell Baxter High School in Cupar, he then worked with Jock McKenzie at Ayton Smithy.

That connection would last a lifetime, as Jock was at David’s side when the pair started competing in horseshoeing competitions. This newfound passion began in 1956 at Inverness Highland Show.

David Wilson BEM

David competed successfully eventually becoming world champion in Canada at the famous Calgary Stampede in 1985.

After that success he was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for his contribution to farriery.

News of his achievement was well received at home with a street in his home village of Balmullo named after him.

David continued to travel the world as a highly respected judge and clinician.

And as an examiner for the Worshipful Company of Farriers he visited various farrier schools around the UK. This led to his appointment as a Fellow within the same company.

He was also president of the British Farriers and Blacksmiths Association.

Man of many interests

Back home, David and his wife Mairi ran Balmullo Smithy, where they did a large range of welding, fabrication and general blacksmithing.

It wasn’t all work and no play, however. David’s lifelong hobby was pigeon racing, which he started as a schoolboy and continued until his death.

He was extremely proud when he won the yearling section of the Scottish National last year. And to do it with a pigeon named Sofia Mairi – after one of his great granddaughters – was extra special for him.

Unfortunately, he didn’t live to see the trophy on his mantlepiece.

Sport and recreation

From his schooldays, David was very sporty. He was a successful highland games middle distance runner and an accomplished footballer.

Curling also featured with David being a long-time member and one-time president of Forret Curling Club.

However, as an enthusiastic golfer this was the sport he played with his brother and grandchildren.

As chairman of Balmullo Burns Club, David often judged poetry competitions at Balmullo Primary School, and was an elder at Leuchars St Athernase Church for over 50 years.

Skye home from home

Most of all, David was a family man. Married to Mairi for over 60 years, as often as they could they went to their Skye holiday home.

Sometimes the ideal place to relax and unwind, David was more often found dipping and shearing sheep with the neighbours, cutting peats for the fire or repairing fences around the croft.

While on Skye he very much enjoyed salmon fishing or going out on his boat to catch mackerel.

Tradition continues

Together, David and Mairi had four children.

Their daughters: Margaret, Ann and Donna, along with their son David, who like his father, became a farrier.

And the tradition was passed down to the eighth generation. Two of David’s 11 grandchildren have also become Wilson farriers. However, it remains to be seen whether any of his 12 great-grandchildren will take up the trade.

He is greatly missed by the entire family.

A celebration of David’s life will take place on Wednesday, March 23. You can read the family’s announcement here.