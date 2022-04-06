John Morris, 78, of Rosyth, ran pubs across Scotland and loved Skol lager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Morris of Rosyth, who had a long career in the licensed trade across Scotland, has died aged 78.

He ultimately managed tied houses owned by drinks firm Allied Domecq, successor to Thomas Usher, which he joined as a young man.

John was the link between the company and its tenants, and would perform a human resources role as well as overseeing the refurbishment of premises and stocktaking.

Beginnings

He was born in Dunfermline maternity hospital to Robert and Johan Morris.

His father was an engineer fitter at Rosyth naval dockyard and there was an expectation that John would follow in his footsteps.

John even sat and passed the naval dockyard examinations as part of the curriculum at King’s Road Secondary School, Rosyth, and at that point, doubts about his career direction began to set in.

His grandfather had been a club steward and this broadened John’s view of his future prospects.

Instead of joining the dockyard, he began training as a stocktaker at wholesale grocers Fraser and Carmichael in Dunfermline.

After two years he moved to Edinburgh to begin work as a stocktaker with brewer Thomas Usher and Son Limited.

Supervision

This work involved visiting public houses in both Edinburgh and Fife to carry out stocktaking and supervisory audits.

He loved the pub trade and was soon promoted to area manager, taking overall responsibility for Usher outlets in Fife and Perthshire including providing an HR role and investing in refurbishments.

Changes

Over the years, Thomas Usher and Son went through various incarnations as Lorimer Brewery, Ind Coope, Alloa Brewery and ultimately traded as Alloa Pubs and Restaurants, part of the Allied Domecq international drinks group.

At various times, John managed the company’s pubs across Scotland, ultimately being responsible for premises in Perth, Dundee, St Andrews, Glenrothes, Aberdeen and Inverness.

He knew the business inside out and admitted his favourite tipple was Alloa Brewery’s famous Skol lager.

Family

John and his wife Frances, who met in Rosyth and married in Dunfermline in 1971, had two children, Stephen and Claire, and three grandchildren, Ellie, Sadie and Carly.

He retired aged 54 in 1997 but maintained an interest in the pub trade. He also enjoyed walking, reading and history.

Frances said her husband was both well known and highly respected in the industry and will be greatly missed by former colleagues in the Scottish licensed trade.

