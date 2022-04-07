Fred Waters: Perthshire war veteran whose story charmed Sir Rod Stewart dies aged 101

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Black Watch veteran Fred Waters, who was given a £5,000 surprise by Sir Rod Stewart when his 100th birthday party was cancelled, has died.

Fred, who saw action during the Second World War, died one day short of his 102nd birthday.

His birthday celebrations had to be axed two years ago at the height of the first lockdown.

But Ali Duthie of Perth and District Pipe Band got police permission to play outside Fred’s home in Bridge of Earn together with NHS worker Gwen McAndrew.

Television cameras turned up and when rocker Rod saw the footage and realised Fred’s party had been cancelled he wept.

He made up his mind to try to bring Fred a little cheer and sent a £5,000 cheque for a post-lockdown party.

Fred’s son Bruce said: “Rod’s agent called and asked for my father’s bank details and naturally I thought it was a scam.

“But he then sent a signed photo of Rod but my dad did not know who he was. I played him a couple of songs down the phone, one of them was Maggie May but he had not heard them.

“My dad did not want to take the money from a stranger but I explained who Rod was. Dad never got the chance to hold the party but he did have a couple of meals with friends.”

Fred, a grandfather of two, had a long career with publisher DC Thomson and retired in 1985.

He was born in Arbroath and after serving as a lance corporal in The Black Watch during the war, went to work on farms in Angus.

After suffering a knee injury he sought a desk job and started with DC Thomson’s costing department, organising newsprint stocks.

In his younger years Fred had been a football player and swimmer and kept fit well into his senior years.

Fred had been a regular visitor to the cafe at Perth bus station and Christine Graham of the eatery said: “Its was honour to have known him. He was a true gentleman.”