Fred Waters: Perthshire war veteran whose story charmed Sir Rod Stewart dies aged 101

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Obituaries

Fred Waters: Perthshire war veteran whose story charmed Sir Rod Stewart dies aged 101

By Chris Ferguson
April 7 2022, 7.00pm Updated: April 7 2022, 8.11pm
Pipe Major Alistair Duthie plays for Fred Waters in Bridge of Earn on his 100th birthday.
Pipe Major Alistair Duthie plays for Fred Waters in Bridge of Earn on his 100th birthday.

Black Watch veteran Fred Waters, who was given a £5,000 surprise by Sir Rod Stewart when his 100th birthday party was cancelled, has died.

Fred, who saw action during the Second World War, died one day short of his 102nd birthday.

His birthday celebrations had to be axed two years ago at the height of the first lockdown.

Serenade

But Ali Duthie of Perth and District Pipe Band got police permission to play outside Fred’s home in Bridge of Earn together with NHS worker Gwen McAndrew.

Television cameras turned up and when rocker Rod saw the footage and realised Fred’s party had been cancelled he wept.

Tears: Rod Stewart was touched by Fred’s story.

He made up his mind to try to bring Fred a little cheer and sent a £5,000 cheque for a post-lockdown party.

Fred’s son Bruce said: “Rod’s agent called and asked for my father’s bank details and naturally I thought it was a scam.

Music

“But he then sent a signed photo of Rod but my dad did not know who he was. I played him a couple of songs down the phone, one of them was Maggie May but he had not heard them.

“My dad did not want to take the money from a stranger but I explained who Rod was. Dad never got the chance to hold the party but he did have a couple of meals with friends.”

Fred Waters during his football career. He is the first player on the left in the front row.

Fred, a grandfather of two, had a long career with publisher DC Thomson and retired in 1985.

He was born in Arbroath and after serving as a lance corporal in The Black Watch during the war, went to work on farms in Angus.

Fred Waters.

After suffering a knee injury he sought a desk job and started with DC Thomson’s costing department, organising newsprint stocks.

In his younger years Fred had been a football player and swimmer and kept fit well into his senior years.

Fred had been a regular visitor to the cafe at Perth bus station and Christine Graham of the eatery said: “Its was honour to have known him. He was a true gentleman.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Obituaries team

More from The Courier