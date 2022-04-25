Chris Plomer MBE: Arbroath cricket coach who mentored Scotland stars dies aged 95

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chris Plomer, a name synonymous with cricket in Arbroath, has died aged 95.

The man behind the area’s junior cricketing success who coached multiple top level players including former Scotland international George Salmond, devoted his life to the sport and the youngsters playing it.

He also founded Kwik Cricket in Angus seeing Timmergreens Primary beat every other school in the United Kingdom.

Early life

Born January 6, 1927, Christopher Hamilton Plomer, lived his early days in Hackney, London.

A man who rarely spoke of his formative years, he was one of four children for Oscar and Joan Plomer.

He went to war aged 15 and in 1945, aged 18, joined the tank regiment stationed in North Africa.

During his time in the forces he would go on to become a commissioned officer during the Palestine-Israel conflict and would begin coaching cricket.

It was also through the army that he gained a scholarship to St Andrews University, graduating in English and History.

Military memories

Though it wouldn’t be until much later in his life when he recalled stories from his time in the forces his days in uniform had a profound impact on him.

Pauline, Chris’ eldest daughter said: “My dad didn’t really speak much about that time but as he got older you would get a line here and there.

“We do know he went through one very traumatic experience. On one occasion he and his friend were dispatched to opposite posts. He went one way and his friend the other. His friend was blown up and killed.”

Also during his time in military he recalled the tale of two German prisoners of war held captive that he had responsibility to look after.

“They were called Siegfried and Reinhardt… which are the middles names that he gave my brothers!”

Lasting love

Chris graduated in 1960, and having seen through his studies, was given permission to marry Rhoda Russell from Arbroath.

Chris met Rhoda, who worked within the University’s housekeeping department, while he was a student but they didn’t tie the knot in Dundee’s registrar office until 1961.

The couple went on to have four children: Pauline, Lesley, Christopher and Stephen.

On exiting university Chris took further steps to solidify his career path, this time enlisting at Dundee’s College of Education to qualify as a teacher.

His first job in primary education was at a school in Wormit, but he would teach throughout Arbroath including Hayshead, Ladyloan and Timmergreens.

He would eventually settle his family in East Muirlands Road, near to the school.

Lochlands cricket ground

Cricket had always been a passion for Chris, this became more firmly established on moving to Arbroath.

With Arbroath United playing at Lochlands it was the perfect opportunity to get involved.

“My dad started umpiring, he played too, but because he was a teacher he was always interested in coaching,” said Pauline.

And this didn’t just benefit the children in his care.

The 70s proved pivotal for the club too as he took the lead for youth cricket development. By 1981 United were playing friendlies at under 12, 13 and 15 level which led to the setting up of the Tayside junior league in 1984.

In his time at Arbroath United, he has served as committee member, match and fixture secretary and as vice-president since 1990. He remained an honorary vice-president and life member until his death.

Recognition

A passion to see younger players find a love of the sport led to the introduction of Kwik Cricket in Arbroath and under his leadership Timmergreens Primary beat off competition from every other school in the UK to win the national competition twice.

This dedication saw him awarded an MBE in 2002 for services to cricket.

Though a self-confessed ‘non Royalist’, he was proud to accept an award that recognised his commitment to cricket.

However, he insisted on it being given in a less palatial environment.

In a low-key ceremony at the home of Mrs Georgiana Osborne, the Lord Lieutenant of Angus, Chris proudly accepted the honour.

Tributes

Former Scotland Cricket captain George Salmond credits Chris not just with his playing career but as inspiration for his career in teaching.

“One of my abiding memories of Chris is that he continued to coach cricket, after school, during a teachers’ strike when very little else was going on.

“In those early years every single summer day would be spent playing cricket. He would take us to the club early in the morning and we would return at night. He did it all for the passion and love of cricket. A passion that transferred to so many, myself included,” George, now head of junior school at George Watson’s College, Edinburgh.

Huge loss

Describing his former mentor as a huge loss George added that his legacy will be felt for generations to come.

“It’s incredible to think that from a small place like Arbroath multiple generations of cricketers have come.

“Some went on to top honours, but not just them… I think of the many hundreds of young people over the years whose worlds were opened up when he coached them.

“He had teams at finals in Trent Bridge and although but was a very, very private man. He probably didn’t fully see the impact of his life’s work, but he had every right to be proud.

“His legacy is now the many coaches still bringing on the next generation. He started that.”

Legacy

In retirement Chris continued to watch, take notes and try and support those still playing and coaching. This included which his own children and grandchildren.

Chris taught Alan Patterson as a youth, who went on to coach at Under 15 International level with Scotland.

Stephen, Chris’s son has taken on his dad’s mantle and is also coaching for Arbroath. And Matthew Parker – Chris’s grandson also played for Scotland as a professional cricket player.

Final years

He loved to read, to listen to Wagner and was known for keeping his family talking on the phone.

He is survived by his wife, children and seven grandchildren.

“Cricket was my dad’s world. And the world of cricket is better for that.”

Chris passed away peacefully, at Arbroath Infirmary, on Thursday, April 7.

