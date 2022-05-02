Eleanor Chalmers obituary: Singer started her jazz career in 1940s Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Obituaries

Eleanor Chalmers obituary: Singer started her jazz career in 1940s Dundee

By Chris Ferguson
May 2 2022, 1.00pm Updated: May 2 2022, 2.51pm
Eleanor Chalmers.
Eleanor Chalmers.

Singer Eleanor Chalmers, who forged her jazz career in post-war Dundee, has died aged 94.

She sang in the Pelican jazz band in the 1940s and 1950s before forming the Vince and Eleanor duo with her husband Vince Chalmers.

Eleanor’s childhood home, the boarding house above the Carpet Shop and Dundee and Newcastle Supply Company.

The pair had met at the Empress ballroom in Dundee before marrying in 1957.

In later life the couple would run V&E Chalmers Guitar Centre, first in King Street and later in Albert Street.

In 1969, Vince and Eleanor had their moment of national fame when they appeared on Opportunity Knocks.

Eleanor was a keen cyclist in her youth.

However, Russ Abbot and his comedy showband the Black Abbots ran out winners.

Eleanor was born in Dundee to George Ritchie, who worked in engineering, and his wife Annie, who ran a boarding house in Cowgate.

She was educated at Morgan Academy and from an early age developed a fondness for singing. She was also an accomplished cyclist and speed skater in her youth.

During the war when she was a teenager, Eleanor was known for singing in air-raid shelters to keep people’s spirits up.

Eleanor and Vince Chalmers take the stage.
Eleanor and Vince Chalmers take the stage.

Throughout her younger life, Eleanor helped out at the family boarding house and continued to do so when she began work at a Westport pawnshop owned by a Mr Chalmers.

Her evenings and weekends were spent singing in clubs, first as a soloist and then with the Pelican jazz band before the formation of Vince and Eleanor.

The couple, who had two children, Vinessa and Eddie, later played with the Astor Combo all over Scotland.

Vince and Eleanor Chalmers.
Vince and Eleanor Chalmers smiling as they play.

“When were were growing up, my father had a day job and in the evenings both would go entertaining in pubs, clubs, weddings or at old folk’s homes,” said Vinessa.

“They travelled all over Tayside, Fife and Aberdeenshire and did a lot of work at the caravan site at Dunkeld and Birnam.”

Reward

During the 1980s, while Vince and Eleanor had a residency at the Hong Kong restaurant in Seagate, they were approached to play at the Queen’s Hotel at a birthday celebration for Sir Reo Stakis.

Afterwards, the hospitality tycoon presented the couple of a bottle of Dom Perignon champagne and glasses.

Vince also taught guitar at Larg and Sons music store in Whitehall Street, Dundee.

Larg and Sons, Whitehall Street, Dundee.

In 1971 Eleanor and Vince opened their own shop and tuition studio on King Street.

During this time, Vince taught guitar in schools around Angus in the mornings while Eleanor took care of the shop,

In 1977 the business relocated to 9 Albert Street where the couple traded until 2020.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Obituaries team

More from The Courier