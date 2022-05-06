Betty Fisher: Former Perth lollipop lady and Kirk elder dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Betty Fisher: Former Perth lollipop lady and Kirk elder dies

By Lindsay Bruce
May 6 2022, 11.00am
Former Perth lollipop lady Betty Fisher.
Betty Fisher who was responsible for the road safety of generations of Perth schoolchildren, has died aged 88.

Her earlier career was spent in nursing at Murray Royal Hospital in Perth before she began a second career as a lollipop lady at Moncreiffe Primary School.

Betty played a wide role in the life of the school, taking part in events and church services.

Sport

Outside work, Betty had a varied range of hobbies, from sport in her youth to rambling in her later years.

She was one of eight children born to farmer John McFarlane and his wife Elizabeth. Her father later moved to Bankfoot to take over a farm.

Betty was educated at Burrelton Primary School then Coupar Angus Secondary School before undertaking her two years of National Service with the Women’s Royal Naval Service.

Health service career

When she returned to Perthshire, Betty joined the National Health Service as an assistant cook at Murray Royal Hospital.

She later left the catering side to become a nursing assistant.

It was at Murray Royal that she met her future husband, Fred, also a nursing assistant who later trained to become an enrolled nurse.

Marriage

The couple married in 1959 and set up home in Kinnoull Street in the city. They went on to have two of a family, Alex and Alison.

After she had moved into nursing, Betty played an active part in the sports and social life at the hospital, playing both bowls and badminton.

Sadly, Fred died suddenly in October, 1982 aged just 54 and Betty had four decades on her own.

Betty Fisher when she retired from Moncreiffe Primary School.. Perth.

However, her work as a lollipop woman, where she was popular with parents and pupils, put her at the heart of her community.

She was active in organised rambling events around Perth, a dedicated gardener and bird watcher.

For many years Betty was a member of Craigie and Moncreiffe Church and served as an elder.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

