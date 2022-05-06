Betty Fisher: Former Perth lollipop lady and Kirk elder dies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Betty Fisher who was responsible for the road safety of generations of Perth schoolchildren, has died aged 88.

Her earlier career was spent in nursing at Murray Royal Hospital in Perth before she began a second career as a lollipop lady at Moncreiffe Primary School.

Betty played a wide role in the life of the school, taking part in events and church services.

Sport

Outside work, Betty had a varied range of hobbies, from sport in her youth to rambling in her later years.

She was one of eight children born to farmer John McFarlane and his wife Elizabeth. Her father later moved to Bankfoot to take over a farm.

Betty was educated at Burrelton Primary School then Coupar Angus Secondary School before undertaking her two years of National Service with the Women’s Royal Naval Service.

Health service career

When she returned to Perthshire, Betty joined the National Health Service as an assistant cook at Murray Royal Hospital.

She later left the catering side to become a nursing assistant.

It was at Murray Royal that she met her future husband, Fred, also a nursing assistant who later trained to become an enrolled nurse.

Marriage

The couple married in 1959 and set up home in Kinnoull Street in the city. They went on to have two of a family, Alex and Alison.

After she had moved into nursing, Betty played an active part in the sports and social life at the hospital, playing both bowls and badminton.

Sadly, Fred died suddenly in October, 1982 aged just 54 and Betty had four decades on her own.

However, her work as a lollipop woman, where she was popular with parents and pupils, put her at the heart of her community.

She was active in organised rambling events around Perth, a dedicated gardener and bird watcher.

For many years Betty was a member of Craigie and Moncreiffe Church and served as an elder.

