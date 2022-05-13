Wife’s tribute to Dunfermline-born football coach and parkrun founder Paul Douglas, 65 By Lindsay Bruce May 13 2022, 11.45am Updated: May 13 2022, 1.23pm Paul Douglas. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Obituaries team Angus & The Mearns Michael Hill obituary: Last of Forfar jute family and hospice supporter May 12 2022 Obituaries Christina Paterson of Freuchie dies days short of her 107th birthday May 11 2022 Obituaries Ian Malcolm: Teacher and Dundee Memories author dies aged 96 May 10 2022 More from The Courier Eve Graham: How Perth singer found fame with The New Seekers, Eurovision tilt and Barack Obama Arbroath make Europe! Premiership-chasing Lichties in shock German TV quiz show appearance Kinross childcare worker warned after speeding 30 times in company car Lib Dems hold the key as Fife Council coalition talks continue More than 800,000 cigarettes seized in Dundee HMRC raid Christmas tree worker faces prison after CS gas found in Kinross caravan