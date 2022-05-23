Roberta ‘Bobbie’ Clark MBE obituary: From a Dundee bingo hall to Buckingham Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Obituaries

Roberta ‘Bobbie’ Clark MBE obituary: From a Dundee bingo hall to Buckingham Palace

By Chris Ferguson
May 23 2022, 10.00am Updated: May 23 2022, 12.48pm
Roberta Clark receives her MBE from the Queen.
Roberta Clark receives her MBE from the Queen.

Roberta Clark, whose career took her from the bingo to Buckingham Palace, has died aged 83.

She was known as Bobbie and generations of players at Dundee’s Mecca hall knew her as friendly supervisor who worked evenings.

During the day Bobbie was a civil servant working for the tax office and the DVLA. She took on the extra job to fund the university education of her son Jim, who died in 2020.

Honoured

Towards the end of her civil service career, Bobbie was made an MBE and received her award from the Queen at a ceremony in Buckingham Palace.

Her friend, Mags Taylor said: “Bobbie really was a lady. She left an impression on anyone she met and many people will remember her from the bingo.”

She was born in Dundee just before the start of the Second World War to Robert and Elizabeth Cowan who both worked in the jute mills.

After education in Dundee she moved to London to attend university and it was there she met her future husband James Clark.

Overseas

He had a career in the diplomatic service and the couple spent many years abroad in India, Tanzania, Australia and the United States.

The couple had one son Jim. They later divorced and Bobbie and Jim returned to Dundee.

Bobbie began work with the then Inland Revenue in Dundee and also played a role at the DVLA in liaising with the police.

At one point, she was working at three jobs to put son Jim through university.

He studied Scottish history and archaeology and started work as a buyer in London.

Legal career

Jim then went to Strathclyde University, graduated with an honours degree in law and began work in the procurator fiscal’s office in Paisley.

Bobbie, who was predeceased by her partner John Anderson, had campaigned in recent years for the full reinstatement of the bus to Asda Milton.

Mags said: “Bobbie, like so many others, valued the bus. It was a social occasion and so many people treated it as a blether bus.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Obituaries team

More from The Courier