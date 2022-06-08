Ron Ross Obituary: Former Fife junior football official

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ron Ross Obituary: Former Fife junior football official

By Chris Ferguson
June 8 2022, 12.00pm Updated: June 8 2022, 2.03pm
Ron Ross.
Ron Ross.

Ron Ross, who served over four decades as a junior football official in Fife, has died aged 89.

He was secretary of Fife juniors from 1969 until 2002 and continued his involvement in the game until 2011 as secretary of Fife and Lothian Cup.

Family and football were his two great loves, said his son, Kenneth, and the highlight of his time in the game was when his beloved Lochgelly Albert lifted the Drybrough Cup in 1974.

He also witnessed Glenrothes win the Scottish Junior Cup in 1974-75 and Hill of Beath in 1989-90.

Ron Ross as a young man.
Ron Ross as a young man.

Ron’s father Robert had been on the committee of Lochgelly Albert and Ron began attending games in 1946.

His devotion was always to the junior game and he never followed a senior side, even though he had been friends with many senior players in Fife as a young man.

Ron was born in Kirkcaldy, the only child of Robert and Dolina Ross, and grew up in Lochgelly.

Highland connection

His father, a joiner, had moved to Fife from Easter Ross for work, while his mother came from Ullapool.

Ron was educated at Lochgelly East School before starting work as a clerk in a solicitor’s office in Dunfermline.

His National Service was spent in the RAF in Norfolk and when he returned home, he began a civil service career at RAF Pitreavie which was to last for 40 years.

In 1962, Ron met his future wife, Margaret, at the dancing in Dunfermline. She worked in the cafe but managed to fit in some dancing during her breaks.

Ron and Margaret Ross.
Ron and Margaret Ross.

The couple married in Dunfermline in 1962 and went on to have two of a family, Kenneth and Derek.

Kenneth said: “Football and family were his life although he did take an interest in the history of the RAF.

“Over many years he also reported on junior football matches, filing reports for the Sporting Post in Dundee, the Sunday Post and the Edinburgh and Glasgow papers.

“I think perhaps his proudest moment in football was when Lochgelly went to Shettleston in the 1973/74 season and won the juniors Drybrough Cup.

“There were a good few buses through from Fife and it was a great day. Even though he followed all Fife teams with interest, the Albert result was always the first one he looked out for.”

