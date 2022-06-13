Gina Stewart obituary: Former Broughty Ferry midwife and artist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Obituaries

Gina Stewart obituary: Former Broughty Ferry midwife and artist

By Chris Ferguson
June 13 2022, 11.00am Updated: June 13 2022, 12.54pm
Gina Stewart.
Gina Stewart.

Gina Stewart, district midwife in Broughty Ferry for 20 years, has died aged 78.

In later life Gina took up painting and also completed a diploma in art and design at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art.

She was a member of Broughty and Dundee Art Societies, dancer, traveller and amateur genealogist.

Born Georgina Smith, she was the fourth child and first daughter of Henry and Bella (Lorimer) Smith.

Childhood

Many days in her formative years were spent visiting her grandfather in Broughty Ferry, playing on the beach, netball and playing piano.

When she left school she had a variety of jobs, eventually settling at the Dundee Timex factory, where her skill and dexterity meant she could earn good wages.

She met her future husband, Neil, at the dancing in Dundee and they married in 1961, not long after she had turned 18.

Gina Stewart surrounded by her family.

Their first son, Neil, was born in 1963 and the family moved into a home in Sunart Street, Broughty Ferry.

Neil encouraged Gina to follow her caring instincts, so she went to college to gain qualifications and was then accepted as a student nurse.

She specialised in midwifery and, following a period working in the labour suite at Ninewells Hospital, was appointed district midwife for Broughty Ferry, a post she dedicated herself to.

Commitment

Gina absolutely loved her role and her compassionate nature and winning smile would lift the spirits of the many mums and babies in her care.

Following her successful treatment for non-hodgkin’s lymphoma aged 50 and Neil’s retirement, the couple spent long periods on holiday touring Portugal, visiting Tenerife and multiple trips the Louvre, Paris, and their beloved Sarasota Beach, in Florida.

This was also the point at which Gina started painting prolifically, and some of her early efforts still adorn the walls of family homes.

Some examples of the artwork created by Gina Stewart.

In 2001, Gina was shaken to the core when her husband Neil died aged 60 but she remained active, enrolled at art college, continued painting and went on art holidays.

Five years later, however, she suffered a near-unbearable second shock when her second son, Paul, developed heart disease and despite a successful transplant, died aged 32.

Strength

Once again, she kept herself motivated, gained strength from family and friends, took up dancing, genealogy and continued with her art.

Gina’s membership of Broughty and Dundee Art Societies brought her together with her second husband, Ian Campbell, and they married in 2007.

Together they danced, cruised and holidayed together, sharing their love of painting and travel until Ian developed cancer. Gina cared for him in their new home, until his death.

Her son, Neil, said: “My mother thrived in the company of her family and friends, her love of colour and light was reflected in her personality and the rapport she had in her many friendships.

“She was a loving granny and a committed, dependable support to her three grandchildren.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Obituaries team

More from The Courier