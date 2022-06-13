Gina Stewart obituary: Former Broughty Ferry midwife and artist

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gina Stewart, district midwife in Broughty Ferry for 20 years, has died aged 78.

In later life Gina took up painting and also completed a diploma in art and design at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art.

She was a member of Broughty and Dundee Art Societies, dancer, traveller and amateur genealogist.

Born Georgina Smith, she was the fourth child and first daughter of Henry and Bella (Lorimer) Smith.

Childhood

Many days in her formative years were spent visiting her grandfather in Broughty Ferry, playing on the beach, netball and playing piano.

When she left school she had a variety of jobs, eventually settling at the Dundee Timex factory, where her skill and dexterity meant she could earn good wages.

She met her future husband, Neil, at the dancing in Dundee and they married in 1961, not long after she had turned 18.

Their first son, Neil, was born in 1963 and the family moved into a home in Sunart Street, Broughty Ferry.

Neil encouraged Gina to follow her caring instincts, so she went to college to gain qualifications and was then accepted as a student nurse.

She specialised in midwifery and, following a period working in the labour suite at Ninewells Hospital, was appointed district midwife for Broughty Ferry, a post she dedicated herself to.

Commitment

Gina absolutely loved her role and her compassionate nature and winning smile would lift the spirits of the many mums and babies in her care.

Following her successful treatment for non-hodgkin’s lymphoma aged 50 and Neil’s retirement, the couple spent long periods on holiday touring Portugal, visiting Tenerife and multiple trips the Louvre, Paris, and their beloved Sarasota Beach, in Florida.

This was also the point at which Gina started painting prolifically, and some of her early efforts still adorn the walls of family homes.

In 2001, Gina was shaken to the core when her husband Neil died aged 60 but she remained active, enrolled at art college, continued painting and went on art holidays.

Five years later, however, she suffered a near-unbearable second shock when her second son, Paul, developed heart disease and despite a successful transplant, died aged 32.

Strength

Once again, she kept herself motivated, gained strength from family and friends, took up dancing, genealogy and continued with her art.

Gina’s membership of Broughty and Dundee Art Societies brought her together with her second husband, Ian Campbell, and they married in 2007.

Together they danced, cruised and holidayed together, sharing their love of painting and travel until Ian developed cancer. Gina cared for him in their new home, until his death.

Her son, Neil, said: “My mother thrived in the company of her family and friends, her love of colour and light was reflected in her personality and the rapport she had in her many friendships.

“She was a loving granny and a committed, dependable support to her three grandchildren.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.