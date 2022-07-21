Peter Marr’s tribute as Dundee FC backer Alistair Gibb dies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perthshire publican and hotelier Alistair Gibb, who is credited with boosting tourism in the area to the tune of half-a-million pounds every year, has died aged 72.

On moving to Blairgowrie from Glasgow in 1985, Alistair took over the Crown Bar where he quickly established himself as a friendly and very popular host.

As he became immersed in community life, he developed the business before switching to the Rosemount Golf Hotel in 2000, which he ran until he sold it six years later.

Born in Limekilns, Alistair’s family moved to Glasgow in 1960 where he was educated at Shawlands Academy.

After an early career with Glasgow Savings Bank and the Abbey National Building Society, Alistair bought a newsagent’s shop, during which time he became president of the West of Scotland branch of the Newsagents’ Federation.

As a schoolboy, Alistair was an enthusiastic Third Lanark FC supporter and when the Cathkin Park club folded in 1967, he switched his allegiance to Dundee FC, the club supported by his father Colin.

The Dens Park club became a lifelong passion and Alistair was known and liked by many fellow fans, players and directors.

He became a match-day hospitality host and chaired several testimonial committees for players including Jim Duffy, Barry Smith and Javier Artero.

Former chairman Peter Marr said: “Alistair was a great guy and a Dundee diehard.”

Ally Donaldson, a former Dundee FC goalkeeper, said: “Alistair was a lovely person. I have known him since the 1960s when he would meet the team bus in Glasgow.

“He will be sorely missed.”

Community support

A popular member of Blairgowrie Rotary Club between 1995 and 2002, Alistair was elected chairman of the committee that brought the Royal National Mod to Blairgowrie in 1996.

Committee colleague Bob Ellis said: “The event was an overwhelming success and Blairgowrie was the first host community to have all funding in place before it started.

“While it was a team effort, Alistair was the driving force and he deserved all the praise that came his way.”

Tourism

Alistair was passionate about attracting visitors to the area and he sat on Perthshire Tourist Board, during which time strong links were established with the Norwegian town of Bryne, near Stavanger.

This connection was established when a brass band from the town – the Go Go Boys – stopped their bus by chance one summer evening at the Crown Bar.

Over subsequent years the band became regular and popular visitors to Blairgowrie and a Burns Supper in the Norwegian town – instigated by Alistair- is now an annual fixture supported by Perthshire musicians and Burns enthusiasts.

Golf

But perhaps his greatest achievement was establishing the Scottish Mixed Foursomes golf week played over courses at Rosemount, Strathmore, Alyth and Kirriemuir.

David Norman of Strathmore Golf Centre said: “Local businesses and tourism were part of Alistair’s make up and he had the prosperity of the business community at the heart of everything he tried to achieve.

“He came up with the idea of a golf week in 2003, a committee was formed and he became chairman.

“When the inaugural event was held a year later, 57 couples participated.

“This year’s event, held earlier this month, attracted 240 couples – 480 people playing golf, filling beds, eating at restaurants, buying local produce and visiting East Perthshire and Angus establishments.

“It is estimated the golf week generates at least £500,000 of business to the local community every year.

“The event will always be synonymous with Alistair’s name and he will forever be remembered for starting it.”

A lifelong supporter of good causes, Alistair was active until his death in raising funds for the Alyth-based Peza Trust, which supports disenfranchised youths in eastern Zimbabwe.

He financed the college education of one student who went on to form his own successful business.

Mr Gibb, who had suffered ill health for a number of years, died at home in Blairgowrie. He is survived by his brother Kenneth, niece Lorna and nephew Roddie.

