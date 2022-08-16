Geordie Reid obituary: Murthly resident, ex-farmer and oldest Black Watch veteran dies at 103

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Geordie Reid obituary: Murthly resident, ex-farmer and oldest Black Watch veteran dies at 103

By Chris Ferguson
August 16 2022, 12.00pm Updated: August 16 2022, 1.49pm
Former Sergeant Geordie Reid at Balhousie Castle, Perth, to mark his 100th birthday.
George Reid, of Murthly, the oldest former member of The Black Watch, has died aged 103.

At his funeral at Little Dunkeld Kirk, George, known as Geordie, was piped in by Alastair Duthie.

Perth branch of The Black Watch later formed a guard of honour for the former sergeant at Perth crematorium.

He joined The Black Watch in 1939, undertook his training at Queen’s Barracks in Perth and was posted to the 10th Battalion when it was formed in 1940.

Queen’s Barracks, Perth, where Geordie undertook his training.

Geordie, who had served his time as a motor mechanic, became involved in training men as reinforcements for regular and territorial battalions overseas.

He was later promoted to become driver for commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel Keith Purvis-Russell-Montgomery and transported him all across the UK.

After the war, Geordie returned to work on his father’s farm before joining agricultural haulage firm, DW McDonald.

He then worked with an Aberdeen-Angus herd at Dunkeld Park before joining Tarmac and working on the widening of the A9. He retired in 1980.

Driving

Geordie had been an elder at Dunkeld Cathedral for 57 years, a Freemason and was still driving around Murthly aged 100.

Black Watch Major (Retd) Colin Innes, of Murthly, knew Geordie well and said he played an important training role during the war.

“When I interviewed Geordie, he recounted the 10th Battalion’s stay at Thurso during the war. My father, then Major AB Innes spent some time with the battalion and Geordie remembered him.”

Geordie, who was born in October, 1918, grew up at Murthly where his father, William and mother Mary (Gourdie) farmed at Middle Gourdie.

He trained as a mechanic when he left school but his career was interrupted when he was called up for war service aged 20.

Northern isles

His initial posting was to the Orkney and Shetland Defence Force before he undertook training duties in Montrose, Brechin and Thurso.

The 10th Battalion was moved to Alnwick in Northumberland, Barrow-in-Furness then Lockerbie before Geordie was demobbed at Stewarton in Ayrshire in 1946.

Geordie, who retired aged 65, was one of the founder members of the then Royal British Legion Scotland branch in Dunkeld.

Geordie Reid blows out candles on his 100th birthday cake.

To mark his 100th birthday a celebration was held at The Black Watch museum in Perth at which he reflected on his time in the army.

“I have very fond memories of my time with The Black Watch. My only regret is that I wished I stayed on longer,” Geordie said at the time.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

