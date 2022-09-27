Dave Carstairs obituary: ‘No nonsense’ former Cupar Community Council chairman that got things done

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

He was the former Cupar Community Council chairman that stood no nonsense.

A former Cupar Citizen of the Year who knew exactly when to chalk somebody off when they were “rabbiting on and on and on”.

But Dave Carstairs, who has died peacefully at Ninewells Hospital aged 95, was also a man with a reputation for getting things done whether that was getting Cupar’s band stand repaired or caring for the town’s War Memorial.

Fishing community

Born in an Aberdeenshire fishing village on February 12 1927, Dave was the son of a fisherman.

However, when Dave’s father died early in life, his mother brought the family back down to St Monans where she came from.

After a childhood growing up in the picturesque East Neuk, Dave qualified as an electrician and worked at the foundry in Leven.

He then made a very fortuitous move to work at the paper mill at Guardbridge.

Travelling by bus, his eye caught a young lass – his future wife May. This proved to be the beginning of a long and lovely relationship.

Dave worked with the electricity board.

Move to Cupar

When he moved to Cupar in 1960, however, it was to have a “monumental impact” on the life of Cupar and its citizens.

Having been a Baillie in St Monans, he became part of the town council and later the community council where he served as chairman.

Speaking at Dave’s funeral service at St John’s Church in Cupar, Rev Ian Wotherspoon said Dave would be remembered for his “diligence, his skill and his integrity”.

A former secretary of Cupar Community Council described Dave as “a brilliant chairman. The best chairman I ever worked with”.

Being instrumental in the lighting and the restoration of the war memorial had been particularly important to him, and he continued campaigning for this into his late 80s.

Dedication of war memorial

When the war memorial was rededicated, he had a tune commissioned by a piper, and the piper came along and played it.

But there were fun things too.

Dave organised the annual New Year ceilidh at the Corn Exchange for many years.

He also loved music, dancing and the pipes.

When Cupar and District Pipe Band was reformed a few years ago, and uniforms were required, Dave was one of those who worked hard to raise money.

He was involved in many other things in the community and developed good relations with local newspapers – often relaying words of wisdom to young reporters.

He was a former chieftain of Cupar Highland Games, he was involved in Cupar Burns Club and he also loved attending the Fife and Forfar Yeomanry annual dinner.

Man of faith

In 2014, Dave was appointed joint Cupar Citizen of the Year alongside former Cupar plumber Stewart Bett.

Dave and his late wife May also raised 10 guide dog puppies – an important part of what they did together.

Faith was at the heart of Dave’s life, and this he reflected in his service to the community and devotion to his family.

“He was very much part of this church,” said Rev Wotherspoon, describing St John’s in Cupar as very much “Dave’s Church”.

“It was always lovely to see him coming in on a Sunday morning and typical of Dave he always came over and had a few words before he sat in the back row with his pals.

“Dave was alert and involved in life right to the end.

“Let’s remember of course that his family were important to him and he always took a love and interest in all that they did.

“He took great pride in his children and grand-children.

“Above all we remember his service to this community of ours. All he gave of diligence, insight, and imagination and determination to get the job done.”

Family man

Dave is survived by his son Peter and daughter Janice, children-in-law Elaine and Norrie, grand children Nikki and Ross and great grand children Eilidh and Isla.

He is predeceased by his wife May.

After the funeral service at St John’s Church in Cupar, Dave was interred at St Monans Cemetery.