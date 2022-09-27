Dave Carstairs obituary: ‘No nonsense’ former Cupar Community Council chairman that got things done

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Obituaries

Dave Carstairs obituary: ‘No nonsense’ former Cupar Community Council chairman that got things done

By Michael Alexander
September 27 2022, 6.00pm
Dave Carstairs at Cupar War Memorial in 2014
Dave Carstairs at Cupar War Memorial in 2014

He was the former Cupar Community Council chairman that stood no nonsense.

A former Cupar Citizen of the Year who knew exactly when to chalk somebody off when they were “rabbiting on and on and on”.

But Dave Carstairs, who has died peacefully at Ninewells Hospital aged 95, was also a man with a reputation for getting things done whether that was getting Cupar’s band stand repaired or caring for the town’s War Memorial.

Fishing community

Born in an Aberdeenshire fishing village on February 12 1927, Dave was the son of a fisherman.

However, when Dave’s father died early in life, his mother brought the family back down to St Monans where she came from.

St Monans Harbour in 1958

After a childhood growing up in the picturesque East Neuk, Dave qualified as an electrician and worked at the foundry in Leven.

He then made a very fortuitous move to work at the paper mill at Guardbridge.

Travelling by bus, his eye caught a young lass – his future wife May. This proved to be the beginning of a long and lovely relationship.

Dave worked with the electricity board.

Move to Cupar

When he moved to Cupar in 1960, however, it was to have a “monumental impact” on the life of Cupar and its citizens.

Having been a Baillie in St Monans, he became part of the town council and later the community council where he served as chairman.

Dave Carstairs (left) is presented an award of Citizen of the Year 2014 by then Cupar Community Council chairman Canon Pat McInally

Speaking at Dave’s funeral service at St John’s Church in Cupar, Rev Ian Wotherspoon said Dave would be remembered for his “diligence, his skill and his integrity”.

A former secretary of Cupar Community Council described Dave as “a brilliant chairman. The best chairman I ever worked with”.

Being instrumental in the lighting and the restoration of the war memorial had been particularly important to him, and he continued campaigning for this into his late 80s.

Dedication of war memorial

When the war memorial was rededicated, he had a tune commissioned by a piper, and the piper came along and played it.

But there were fun things too.

Dave Carstairs, Stephen Gethins (then NE Fife MP) and Gina Logan – chair of Cupar Community Council – at Cupar War Memorial in 2017

Dave organised the annual New Year ceilidh at the Corn Exchange for many years.

He also loved music, dancing and the pipes.

When Cupar and District Pipe Band was reformed a few years ago, and uniforms were required, Dave was one of those who worked hard to raise money.

He was involved in many other things in the community and developed good relations with local newspapers – often relaying words of wisdom to young reporters.

He was a former chieftain of Cupar Highland Games, he was involved in Cupar Burns Club and he also loved attending the Fife and Forfar Yeomanry annual dinner.

Man of faith

In 2014, Dave was appointed joint Cupar Citizen of the Year alongside former Cupar plumber Stewart Bett.

St John’s Church in Cupar – described as ‘Dave’s Church’

Dave and his late wife May also raised 10 guide dog puppies – an important part of what they did together.

Faith was at the heart of Dave’s life, and this he reflected in his service to the community and devotion to his family.

“He was very much part of this church,” said Rev Wotherspoon, describing St John’s in Cupar as very much “Dave’s Church”.

“It was always lovely to see him coming in on a Sunday morning and typical of Dave he always came over and had a few words before he sat in the back row with his pals.

“Dave was alert and involved in life right to the end.

Cupar War Memorial with the lighting installed that Dave Carstairs was instrumental in campaigning for

“Let’s remember of course that his family were important to him and he always took a love and interest in all that they did.

“He took great pride in his children and grand-children.

“Above all we remember his service to this community of ours. All he gave of diligence, insight, and imagination and determination to get the job done.”

Family man

Dave is survived by his son Peter and daughter Janice, children-in-law Elaine and Norrie, grand children Nikki and Ross and great grand children Eilidh and Isla.

He is predeceased by his wife May.

After the funeral service at St John’s Church in Cupar, Dave was interred at St Monans Cemetery.

Dave Carstairs’ order of service.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Obituaries

Christian faith underpinned the life of Margaret Ingram.
Margaret Ingram of Dundee: A life of Christian faith and service to others
0
Mick Grahame.
Mick Grahame obituary: Dundee journalist and member of popular band The Gie Gordons
0
Bella Crowe, formerly of the Foundry Bar, Arbroath, and Colliston Inn.
Obituary: Bella Crowe launched recording career of Arbroath's Foundry Bar Band
0
Former Dundee businessman Kelman Mearns.
Kelman Mearns: Former Dundee businessman dies aged 93
0
Dottie Gillespie of Arbroath, who has died aged 88.
Dottie Gillespie obituary: Arbroath gran who loved sing-songs with her sisters and friends
1
The late Queen is borne on a gun carriage to Westminster Abbey.
A moment of Scottish, sombre simplicity starts Queen Elizabeth's elegant send-off
Artist Ian Kennedy, who died earlier this year.
Dundee comic artist Ian Kennedy's final work to be published
0
Peter Irvine
Peter Irvine obituary: Blairgowrie plumber loved his work and community
0
Margaret Cockburn.
Margaret Cockburn obituary: 'Stoical' Strathkinness woman who battled cancer for 34 years
0
The royal cortege passes along the Kingsway, Dundee.
Respectful crowds line Kingsway in Dundee to 'celebrate' life of Queen
0

More from The Courier

Dundee forward Niall McGinn makes it 1-0 against Hamilton in the Premier Sports Cup.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals offers made for Niall McGinn
0
Fox, left, and new United assistant Stevie Crawford
Liam Fox 'understands' Dundee United sceptics and draws Tam Courts parallel
0
Children from Puddleduck Nursery in the Beatrix Potter Garden. Picture: Kenny Smith / DCT Media
10 FREE family places to visit in Perthshire for the October holidays
0
There are a number of free activities and places for families to visit in Dundee for the October holidays.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Dundee for the October holidays
0
Carnoustie Tyres.
Carnoustie tyre dealer broken into five times in the past seven weeks
Football for 17s and under is just one of the free activities on offer in Fife during the October holidays.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Fife for the October holidays
0

Editor's Picks