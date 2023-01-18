Sister’s tribute to Montrose FC superfan Ian Stott, 73

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The sister of Montrose FC superfan Ian Stott has paid tribute to her “big-hearted” brother who has died aged 73.

“If Ian was a stick of rock, Montrose Football Club would be the words inside him. That was his passion. It was a constant for him,” said Marion Corral, Ian’s sister.

Brotherly love

Ian Stewart Stott was born on December 23 1949 to parents David and Marion Stott and raised on Commieston Farm, St Cyrus.

He and his older brother Bruce both had learning disabilities, and lived together for most of their lives.

Ian attended the Forest View Centre in Stonehaven where he learned vocational skills including gardening, crafts, and IT. He formed good connections with staff and other adults attending the centre.

Bruce died in 2010 and Ian was deeply affected.

Marion said: “Ian had deep feelings. When Bruce died, he wanted to hold a cord at the funeral. He was always affectionate, telling me, ‘you’re my darling’ and, ‘I love you’.

“Wherever he went he’d tell others that he loved his sister. I’ll miss that confirmation. He didn’t want to hurt people’s feelings or do something wrong. He really did have a big heart.”

A ‘Gable Endie’ since childhood

Outside of his family Ian’s main passion was Montrose FC.

A devoted fan of the Gable Endies since the 1960s and a well-kent face in Montrose and beyond, the club marked his death, which occurred on January 11.

The flag was lowered to half-mast and there was a minute’s applause before the recent Montrose against Queen of the South match.

Stadium announcer Ross Thomson said: “The club was saddened to learn of the passing of one of our most devoted supporters, Ian Stott from St Cyrus.

“Ian was a well-kent face to fellow supporters for loyally following the team up and down the country, on supporters’ club buses with his late brother Bruce, and latterly at every home game he could attend when travel was no longer possible for him due to his health.”

Before the match kicked off, Ross added: “In Ian’s immortal words, ‘We’re going to win today!’”

Montrose went on to clinch a 1-0 victory.

‘Do you support Montrose?’

Marion added: “Ian spoke to people that maybe others wouldn’t have. He was cheery, and cheeky. He’d say ‘I’m awa oot to speak to the loons’ and away he’d walk around St Cyrus.

“If Ian stopped you in the street he’d ask if you supported Montrose?’ Even in hospital being treated for cancer, he asked the surgeon if he supported them!

“He loved Montrose Football Club and talked about the team all the time. The games and times were in his calendar, so he knew what was coming up.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who has reached out to extend their sympathies to us and to the team at Montrose FC, who were generous to Ian throughout his life.

Beloved in St Cyrus

Outside of football Ian loved to play bowls. As a member of St Cyrus Bowling Club, he played in competitions around the north-east.

In 1990, he represented Scotland in the European Special Olympic Games in Glasgow winning a gold and two silver medals.

“Ian was well-loved by the family,” said Marion, “but also by the local community in St Cyrus who supported him and looked out for him. Many will be sad to hear that he’s passed away.”

Ian’s funeral is to take place at 11am on Monday January 23, at St Cyrus Church.

You can read the family’s announcement here.