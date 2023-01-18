Sister’s tribute to Montrose FC superfan Ian Stott, 73

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sister’s tribute to Montrose FC superfan Ian Stott, 73

By Jamie Gillies
January 18 2023, 5.00pm
Ian Stott pictured in the St Cyrus Hotel in 2018 celebrating Montrose winning the League Two title.
Ian Stott pictured in the St Cyrus Hotel in 2018 celebrating Montrose winning the League Two title.

The sister of Montrose FC superfan Ian Stott has paid tribute to her “big-hearted” brother who has died aged 73.

“If Ian was a stick of rock, Montrose Football Club would be the words inside him. That was his passion. It was a constant for him,” said Marion Corral, Ian’s sister.

Brotherly love

Ian Stewart Stott was born on December 23 1949 to parents David and Marion Stott and raised on Commieston Farm, St Cyrus.

He and his older brother Bruce both had learning disabilities, and lived together for most of their lives.

Ian attended the Forest View Centre in Stonehaven where he learned vocational skills including gardening, crafts, and IT. He formed good connections with staff and other adults attending the centre.

Ian Stott with sister Marion, and their mum, during his childhood spent between Montrose and St Cyrus.

Bruce died in 2010 and Ian was deeply affected.

Marion said: “Ian had deep feelings. When Bruce died, he wanted to hold a cord at the funeral. He was always affectionate, telling me, ‘you’re my darling’ and, ‘I love you’.

Brothers Bruce and Ian Stott of St Cyrus.

“Wherever he went he’d tell others that he loved his sister. I’ll miss that confirmation. He didn’t want to hurt people’s feelings or do something wrong. He really did have a big heart.”

A ‘Gable Endie’ since childhood

Outside of his family Ian’s main passion was Montrose FC.

A devoted fan of the Gable Endies since the 1960s and a well-kent face in Montrose and beyond, the club marked his death, which occurred on January 11.

The flag was lowered to half-mast and there was a minute’s applause before the recent Montrose against Queen of the South match.

Stadium announcer Ross Thomson said: “The club was saddened to learn of the passing of one of our most devoted supporters, Ian Stott from St Cyrus.

Proud uncle, Ian Stott with his baby niece, Debbie Johnstone.

“Ian was a well-kent face to fellow supporters for loyally following the team up and down the country, on supporters’ club buses with his late brother Bruce, and latterly at every home game he could attend when travel was no longer possible for him due to his health.”

Before the match kicked off, Ross added: “In Ian’s immortal words, ‘We’re going to win today!’”

Montrose went on to clinch a 1-0 victory.

‘Do you support Montrose?’

Marion added: “Ian spoke to people that maybe others wouldn’t have. He was cheery, and cheeky. He’d say ‘I’m awa oot to speak to the loons’ and away he’d walk around St Cyrus.

“If Ian stopped you in the street he’d ask if you supported Montrose?’ Even in hospital  being treated for cancer, he asked the surgeon if he supported them!

“He loved Montrose Football Club and talked about the team all the time. The games and times were in his calendar, so he knew what was coming up.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who has reached out to extend their sympathies to us and to the team at Montrose FC, who were generous to Ian throughout his life.

Beloved in St Cyrus

Outside of football Ian loved to play bowls. As a member of St Cyrus Bowling Club, he played in competitions around the north-east.

In 1990, he represented Scotland in the European Special Olympic Games in Glasgow winning a gold and two silver medals.

Medal winner Ian Stott, with his haul of awards from the 1990 European Special Olympics in Glasgow.

“Ian was well-loved by the family,” said Marion, “but also by the local community in St Cyrus who supported him and looked out for him. Many will be sad to hear that he’s passed away.”

Ian’s funeral is to take place at 11am on Monday January 23, at St Cyrus Church.

You can read the family’s announcement here. 

