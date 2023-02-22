Family’s tribute to popular Forfar removals boss Ally Leuchars, 74

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of Ally Leuchars, owner of Forfar Removals, have paid tribute to the “hard working and humble” business owner who has died aged 74.

Dundee born

Alasdair Mitchell Leuchars – always known as Ally – was born on March 14 1948. One of four children for nursing home matron Maggie, and railwayman Ronald Leuchars he attended Logie School, Dundee.

He joined the Merchant Navy after leaving school. A private person, though proud of his years travelling the world, they weren’t often discussed.

On returning to Dundee Ally did several jobs before becoming manager of the Regent Bingo Club.

It was there he met Wendy Swan, who also worked at the Main Street hall.

Family man

During a holiday in 1980 Ally and Wendy married, returning to their home in Forfar.

Their children Craig, born in1982, and Chloe – who came along in 1995 – completed their family.

In his spare time he supported Dundee United and liked to hill walk. He was a committed member of Lowson Memorial Parish Church, where he was also previously a Boys’ Brigade officer.

Around 1981, Ally took the leap into self employment and opened a second-hand furniture shop on Montrose Road, Forfar, in 1984. Dealing also in antiques he shipped his wares to America and thanks to having a van, would also do removals from time to time.

However, by 1998 he was able to move away from retail to concentrate solely on the removal business. Forfar Removals was officially launched.

Forfar Removals

“Work really was his passion. That was his life. And though he wouldn’t have been one to sing his own praises – he was too humble for that – my dad worked hard and as a result built an incredible business,” said Craig, Ally’s son.

“I think it says a lot that he was able to build a lot of loyalty over the years. We employ people who left school at 16 and are still here 22 years later.”

From one small van at Lilybank the business grew to two storage warehouses, another shop, and in 2011 Ally also helped build a dance studio for his daughter.

“My dad provided me the opportunity to set up my own business at the dance studio. He was great mentor and positive role model. I will always be grateful,” said Chloe.

“Just last year we opened up a self-storage facility too, which my dad was really proud of,” added Craig, who was Ally’s business partner.

Health challenges

Ally was still heavily involved in the business until six months ago when his health began to deteriorate.

A diagnosis of Parkinsons Disease six years ago – which he bravely contended with – was compounded by a more recent diagnosis of oesophageal cancer.

Ally died on February 6, at home, surrounded by family and a celebration of his life took place at Lowson Memorial Church on Thursday February 16.

Wendy added: “Ally was such a good man. We’re all really missing him.”

He is survived by his wife and children, and his two beloved grandchildren.

