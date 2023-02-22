Family’s tribute to popular Forfar removals boss Ally Leuchars, 74

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Family’s tribute to popular Forfar removals boss Ally Leuchars, 74

By Lindsay Bruce
February 22 2023, 1.30pm
Forfar businessman Ally Leuchars who spearheaded a removal and storage company.
Forfar businessman Ally Leuchars who spearheaded a removal and storage company.

The family of Ally Leuchars, owner of Forfar Removals, have paid tribute to the “hard working and humble” business owner who has died aged 74.

Dundee born

Alasdair Mitchell Leuchars – always known as Ally – was born on March 14 1948. One of four children for nursing home matron Maggie, and railwayman Ronald Leuchars he attended Logie School, Dundee.

A young Ally Leuchars, who was raised in Dundee with his three siblings.

He joined the Merchant Navy after leaving school. A private person, though proud of his years travelling the world, they weren’t often discussed.

On returning to Dundee Ally did several jobs before becoming manager of the Regent Bingo Club.

It was there he met Wendy Swan, who also worked at the Main Street hall.

Family man

During a holiday in 1980 Ally and Wendy married, returning to their home in Forfar.

Their children Craig, born in1982, and Chloe – who came along in 1995 – completed their family.

In his spare time he supported Dundee United and liked to hill walk. He was a committed member of Lowson Memorial Parish Church, where he was also previously a Boys’ Brigade officer.

While he still worked at the bingo hall, Ally Leuchars, who then started his own business.

Around 1981, Ally took the leap into self employment and opened a second-hand furniture shop on Montrose Road, Forfar, in 1984. Dealing also in antiques he shipped his wares to America and thanks to having a van, would also do removals from time to time.

However, by 1998 he was able to move away from retail to concentrate solely on the removal business. Forfar Removals was officially launched.

Forfar Removals

“Work really was his passion. That was his life. And though he wouldn’t have been one to sing his own praises – he was too humble for that – my dad worked hard and as a result built an incredible business,” said Craig, Ally’s son.

“I think it says a lot that he was able to build a lot of loyalty over the years. We employ people who left school at 16 and are still here 22 years later.”

The Leuchars family business, Forfar Removals, which Ally started and grew alongside his son, Craig.

From one small van at Lilybank the business grew to two storage warehouses, another shop, and in 2011 Ally also helped build a dance studio for his daughter.

“My dad provided me the opportunity to set up my own business at the dance studio. He was great mentor and positive role model. I will always be grateful,” said Chloe.

“Just last year we opened up a self-storage facility too, which my dad was really proud of,” added Craig, who was Ally’s business partner.

Health challenges

Ally was still heavily involved in the business until six months ago when his health began to deteriorate.

A diagnosis of Parkinsons Disease six years ago – which he bravely contended with – was compounded by a more recent diagnosis of oesophageal cancer.

Ally died on February 6, at home, surrounded by family and a celebration of his life took place at Lowson Memorial Church on Thursday February 16.

Wendy added: “Ally was such a good man. We’re all really missing him.”

He is survived by his wife and children, and his two beloved grandchildren.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

