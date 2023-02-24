‘The heart of Pittenweem’: Wife’s tribute to fish bar owner Eck Wyse, 60

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Obituaries

‘The heart of Pittenweem’: Wife’s tribute to fish bar owner Eck Wyse, 60

By Lindsay Bruce
February 24 2023, 11.45am Updated: February 24 2023, 3.41pm
Eck Wyse and his daughter Hannah in the family chip shop in Pittenweem.
Eck Wyse and his daughter Hannah in the family chip shop in Pittenweem.

The wife of Pittenweem chip shop owner Eck Wyse has paid tribute to her husband following his sudden death.

The 60-year-old dad-of-two ran the famous Pittenweem Fish Bar before a fire ravaged the premises last summer.

“When we lost the shop it affected everybody in Pittenweem, but especially Eck.

Anna and her husband Eck Wyse, known best for running Pittenweem’s Fish Bar.

“It was his whole life. We still can’t quite believe we’ve now lost him too,” said Anna, Eck’s wife.

Catching to frying fish

Alec Wyse – always known as Eck – was born on November 7 1962. “Pittenweem born and bred” he was the son of late fisherman Andy Wyse and his wife Wilma.

He had one sister, Shona, and went to Pittenweem Primary School then on to Waid Academy. While still at school Eck had a Saturday job with Adamsons Bakers but on exiting education he went to work with his dad on the family’s fishing boat, the Emulate.

After his father died suddenly in January 1995, Eck left the fishing industry and took over the Pittenweem Fish Bar with his mum, Wilma.

Eck Wyse and his mum Wilma in the Pittenweem shop, known far and wide.
Eck Wyse and his mum Wilma in the Pittenweem shop, known far and wide.

“Instead of catching fish he was frying them, that’s what we would always say,” said Anna.

Romance blossomed for Eck in 1980 when he bumped into Anna, his sister’s friend, at the Craw’s Nest disco. They got engaged in 1983 and married on April 19 1985 in Anstruther Church.

The couple’s son Murray was born in December 1987 and daughter Hannah in May 1991.

Over the years everyone in the family contributed to the running of the shop – which gained a national reputation for being one of the best in the East Neuk.

The well known fish bar on Main Street, Pittenweem,
The well known fish bar on Main Street, Pittenweem, Fife.

Wilma, now 85, only retired recently, but Hannah still worked with her dad until the fire.

Anna said: “A lot of blood sweat and tears went into that shop. The queue used to be out the door and round the corner. Eck loved it though. He was a workaholic and put everything into it.”

Devastating fire

In August 2022 a fire broke out completely destroying the Main Street shop.

“Eck never really got over it. None of us did. It was absolutely devastating.”

Though Rangers-fan Eck had to be rescued from the blaze it was the loss of his business that profoundly impacted him.

Eck and Anna during a well earned holiday.
Eck and Anna during a well earned holiday. A favourite destination for trips away was Mexico.

“I mean, it was like losing a limb. Really heartbreaking. For 28 years everything revolved around the fish bar. We found a lot of comfort in the support we received from everyone in the village. It was the heart and soul of Pittenweem,” explained Anna.

Final farewell

Eck died on January 31, suddenly at home.

A “traditional Pittenweem funeral” will take place on Monday February 27.

Music from his favourite band, Madness, will feature in the service and the family plan to walk behind the hearse.

“Eck was the life and soul of every party. He loved to dance, loved music… that’s how I’ll remember him; dancing with the kids. He wasn’t very good mind, but he just loved it.

Family man Eck Wyse
Family man Eck Wyse, known for being hard working but fun-loving.

“He could be serious at times but loved to have fun too. We just can’t get our heads around him not being here any more. We’re all devastated.”

Eck is survived his mother, wife and two children. He was also a doting dye to his three grandsons Andrew, Jordan, Eddie.

