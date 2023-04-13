David Wilson: Former Scottish Cricket Union president dies aged 90

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Wilson: Former Scottish Cricket Union president dies aged 90

By Jack Davidson
David Wilson, Scotland’s first national cricket coach who later became president of the Scottish Cricket Union, has died aged 90.

While he was a decent player who claimed a career best innings of 127 with the bat and was a useful leg break bowler, it was as a coach he really made his mark.

In that capacity in 1972 he joined Clackmannanshire for whom he also opened the batting, playing on into his 50s and recording a half-century in one of his last matches.

Dougie Brown, Scotland and England international, was one of his proteges after coming under his wing at The Arns ground in Alloa.

“David was an absolute legend in cricket throughout Scotland,” said Dougie.

“He was great at bringing younger players through, full of positivity, good humour and encouragement. Thanks to him I was able through his contacts to secure a trial with Warwickshire which set up my professional career, he was pivotal to my development.”

Dougie Brown with David Wilson.

David Wilson was born in Handsworth, Birmingham, to parents George and Ivy, the middle son of three, Peter the eldest and John the youngest.

His father was a brewer with Mitchell and Butlers for whom he also played cricket in local leagues, having been good enough as a youngster to have represented England schools.

David attended Handsworth Grammar School where he captained the school team as his love of cricket flourished.

National Service followed, initially as a signaller with the Warwickshire regiment in Austria for a year before he volunteered to join the Leicesters in the Korean War where he went “straight into the trenches,” an experience that remained with him.

He joked his cricket skills saved him once when he picked up a grenade thrown towards him and threw it straight back.

War service

In 2015 the South Korean government in a gesture of gratitude invited David and fellow combatants to return for what proved a memorable visit.

After National Service he went to Saltley Teacher Training College in Birmingham leading to involvement in teaching special needs children while resuming playing cricket locally.

About this time he married first wife Sheila with whom he had a daughter Lindsay but the couple later divorced.

He then attended Carnegie College in Leeds where he obtained a physical education qualification and moved to Huntingdon to teach the subject. There in 1965 he met another teacher Susan Nicholas from Surrey and they began going out together.

David Wilson has died aged 90.

In October 1971 they married in Woking and enjoyed over 50 years happy and fulfilling marriage during which they had two children, Sara and Sam.

In 1972 David and Sue moved to Alloa after David responded to an advertisement by Clackmannanshire for a coach with potential teaching opportunities. He became immersed in the life of the club, playing and coaching while teaching PE at Alloa Academy, Lornshill Academy and Alva Academy.

One of his initiatives was undertaking Easter coaching sessions at Largs while the Sports Council sponsored him to travel throughout Scotland hosting sessions as his abilities as coach became widely recognised.

National appointment

In 1979 he was appointed the country’s first national cricket coach following interview at Lord’s, a full-time post.

Among his wide responsibilities he coached the Scottish Colts and Scottish Junior Colts sides in matches against English and Welsh teams and oversaw national coaching strategy.

In 1985 he was instrumental in setting up a bicentennial reenactment of the first noted cricket match in Scotland, in 1785 between the Duke of Atholl’s XI and Colonel Talbot’s XI, with the teams appearing in period costume at the commemoration held at its original venue at Schaw Park, Alloa.

During his 13 years at the helm, which he thoroughly enjoyed, he made significant contribution to the sport here and although fully occupied, managed to play the odd game of golf at Muckhart.

In 2000 he was appointed president of the Scottish Cricket Union, reflecting the esteem and affection in which he was held, a busy year including a tour to Zimbabwe alongside a variety of engagements.

