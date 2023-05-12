Charlie Campbell: Retired nurse at Royal Liff Hospital and avid Dundee United fan dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlie Campbell: Retired nurse at Royal Liff Hospital and avid Dundee United fan dies

Hilltown-born and bred, Charlie, was a familiar sight in the area after he retired from the NHS in 2005

By Chris Ferguson
Charlie Campbell had always wanted to watch a Bundesliga game so on April 1 this year, his son Iain took him to an RB Leipzig match.
Charlie Campbell, who had a long career as a nurse at Royal Liff Hospital in Dundee, has died aged 75.

He worked at the now-closed hospital for almost all of his working life until he retired aged 58.

It was at Royal Liff, while he was undergoing his training, that me met his future wife, Evelyn.

Charles Bruce Campbell, known to most as Charlie, was born at Maryfield hospital in Dundee on May 21 1947.

Early years

His father, also Charles, worked as a ship’s plater in the city before before taking a job in the Halley Stevensons dye works. His mother was a jute weaver.

Charlie’s childhood was spent with his older sister, Lillian, who has since died, and his younger brother, Alan.

He began his schooling at Hill Street primary before moving to Butterburn primary and then Rockwell High School.

Charlie Campbell in the Trades House, Dundee.

When he left school aged 15, Charlie worked for six years at Halley Stevensons dye works before joining the National Health Service.

At the age of 21, he began work at Royal Liff Hospital to train as an enrolled nurse.

Marriage

During his training period he met fellow nurse, Evelyn, and the couple married at the High Kirk in Dundee on March 3 1978. The couple went on to have one son, Iain, born in 1980 and became grandparents to Tatum in 2002.

For many years, Charlie worked mainly in wards eight, nine and 11.

He then qualified as a senior enrolled nurse and finished his career working night shift in ward eight of the hospital.

Hilltown-born and bred, Charlie, was a familiar sight in the area after he retired from the NHS in 2005.

Charlie Campbell was an avid Dundee United fan who witnessed their greatest triumphs including their 1983 league win.

He loved having a pint or lunch in the bars of the Hilltown, enjoyed watching football, especially his beloved Dundee United, and was a keen gardener.

His funeral will take place on Monday May 15  at Dundee crematorium at 12.30 p.m. Donations can be made towards a memorial brick at Tannadice and his family has asked for no mourning attire to be worn.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

