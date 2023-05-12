Charlie Campbell: Retired nurse at Royal Liff Hospital and avid Dundee United fan dies

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlie Campbell, who had a long career as a nurse at Royal Liff Hospital in Dundee, has died aged 75.

He worked at the now-closed hospital for almost all of his working life until he retired aged 58.

It was at Royal Liff, while he was undergoing his training, that me met his future wife, Evelyn.

Charles Bruce Campbell, known to most as Charlie, was born at Maryfield hospital in Dundee on May 21 1947.

Early years

His father, also Charles, worked as a ship’s plater in the city before before taking a job in the Halley Stevensons dye works. His mother was a jute weaver.

Charlie’s childhood was spent with his older sister, Lillian, who has since died, and his younger brother, Alan.

He began his schooling at Hill Street primary before moving to Butterburn primary and then Rockwell High School.

When he left school aged 15, Charlie worked for six years at Halley Stevensons dye works before joining the National Health Service.

At the age of 21, he began work at Royal Liff Hospital to train as an enrolled nurse.

Marriage

During his training period he met fellow nurse, Evelyn, and the couple married at the High Kirk in Dundee on March 3 1978. The couple went on to have one son, Iain, born in 1980 and became grandparents to Tatum in 2002.

For many years, Charlie worked mainly in wards eight, nine and 11.

He then qualified as a senior enrolled nurse and finished his career working night shift in ward eight of the hospital.

Hilltown-born and bred, Charlie, was a familiar sight in the area after he retired from the NHS in 2005.

He loved having a pint or lunch in the bars of the Hilltown, enjoyed watching football, especially his beloved Dundee United, and was a keen gardener.

His funeral will take place on Monday May 15 at Dundee crematorium at 12.30 p.m. Donations can be made towards a memorial brick at Tannadice and his family has asked for no mourning attire to be worn.

You can read the family’s announcement here.