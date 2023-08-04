Family tribute to Ian McMillan, former baron and owner of Hallgreen Castle, Inverbervie

Ian McMillan, former owner of Inverbervie Castle, has died aged 78.

The offshore photographer and father-of-eight who retired to Stonehaven once owned Europe’s largest bouncy castle and longed to build a theme park in Bervie.

Scottish roots

Robert Ian McMillan was born in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, on September 5 1944. One of six children for Robert McMillan, a police constable who hailed from Argyll, and his wife Edith he was always known as Ian to be distinguished from his father.

Ian attended Welton High School before joining the RAF as an engineer. Stationed at RAF Benson he served in Aden with Fourth Squadron where he was a champion in both fencing and power walking.

Around this time Ian met Susan Malam. Introduced to him by his sister they married in 1968 and though they later divorced, together had three children: Simon, Deborah and Victoria.

North Sea business

Ian left the air force in 1971, setting up the first of several printing and photography businesses. Although he had no formal training his reputation as a photographer grew, especially within the offshore industry.

Some years later Ian met Helen Bainbridge. They married in Beverley 1981, and had the first of their sons while living in Yorkshire.

Always a dreamer Ian wanted to one day own and live in a castle. At Christmas he would build models of snow covered castles, that would be displayed in Hull train station.

As Ian’s offshore photography expertise grew he set up a new business, Impact Offshore, in Aberdeen. A thriving firm, he secured contracts with all the major oil companies.

As a pioneer in the sector Ian invented new outdoor camera devices suitable in extreme North Sea conditions, and made the first offshore red room on an oil and gas platform, to develop his photographs.

Baron of Brigford

Living in Banchory at first, then Muchalls, Helen and Ian had four more sons: Samuel, Daniel, Jonathan and Benjamin.

In 1984 Ian’s long held dream came true when he bought Hallgreen Castle in Inverbervie. The ruined 13th Century home came with the title “Baron of Brigford”, dungeons and secret passageways, though wasn’t habitable at first. He and his family stayed on-site in a caravan while Ian rebuilt the castle, almost singlehandedly.

Sam, Ian’s son, recalled that time. He said: “It was such a lot of work for my dad but he loved it. As children we have lovely memories of other kids coming to play with us in the castle, or by the burn nearby. It’s amazing to think back on it… though it was absolutely freezing!”

Part of the Inverbervie community

Ian organised Christmas services at Hallgreen, attended by hundreds of people from the town.

Large parties were also held there, with many American service personnel from Edzell military base turning up alongside neighbours and friends in Inverbervie.

In their free time Ian signed up his family to a local drama group in Inverbervie. Both an actor and producer at Bervie Players, Ian also turned his hand to writing his own version of A Christmas Carol.

‘A dream too far’

When the rebuild of the castle progressed Ian’s attention turned to fulfilling his next ambition; to build a theme park at Inverbervie.

A lover of carnivals and theme parks since childhood, the first phase of his plans, which included a butterfly farm, did receive planning permission.

“And dad even managed to buy Europe’s largest bouncy castle. However, when the financial crash of the early 90s took hold it was a dream too far.

“For a while it seemed like it really would come to pass. He was even in discussions with Noel Edmonds about Blobby Land, but financially it ceased to be viable,” said Sam.

Alongside worsening health and financial constraints, Ian sold his business and the family left Hallgreen Castle.

A KGB target?

Ian then took up an opportunity in Vilnius, Lithuania to oversee several wood factories in Eastern Europe.

Sam added: “One of the few Westerners in the area, he was convinced the KGB tracked him throughout his stay. I think he quite enjoyed the idea of being mistaken for a British spy.”

Continued heart issues with his heart led Ian to return home.

In 1997 he and Helen moved to Stonehaven. They set up The Aberdeen Emporium, a small antique shop in the Granite City, where Ian enjoyed restoring their goods.

While in Stonehaven the couple joined Ury Players. When Ian’s health allowed he also enjoyed fishing, musical theatre and in latter years, trips across the north-east with Helen and their beloved dog, Alvin.

Final farewell

Following a stroke, Ian passed away at home on July 17, age 78. He survived by his Helen, his eight children, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A celebration of his life took place at Baldarroch Crematorium on Friday August 4.

Music composed by his son Ben was played alsongside a song from his favourite musical, Les Miserables.

“Not many people really live their lives but my dad did. He never stopped dreaming. Even recently he was talking about having one more big thing to accomplish. He’ll be incredibly missed,” said Sam.