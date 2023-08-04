Family tribute to Ian McMillan, former baron and owner of Hallgreen Castle, Inverbervie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Family tribute to Ian McMillan, former baron and owner of Hallgreen Castle, Inverbervie

The offshore photographer had dreams of building a theme park at Bervie.

By Lindsay Bruce
Ian McMillan, father-of-eight who owned Hallgreen Castle, Inverbervie.
Ian McMillan, father-of-eight who owned Hallgreen Castle, Inverbervie.

Ian McMillan, former owner of Inverbervie Castle, has died aged 78.

The offshore photographer and father-of-eight who retired to Stonehaven once owned Europe’s largest bouncy castle and longed to build a theme park in Bervie.

Scottish roots

Robert Ian McMillan was born in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, on September 5 1944.  One of six children for Robert McMillan, a police constable who hailed from Argyll, and his wife Edith he was always known as Ian to be distinguished from his father.

Powering ahead is Ian McMillan, RAF champion power walker.

Ian attended Welton High School before joining the RAF as an engineer. Stationed at RAF Benson he served in Aden with Fourth Squadron where he was a champion in both fencing and power walking.

Around this time Ian met Susan Malam. Introduced to him by his sister they married in 1968 and though they later divorced, together had three children: Simon, Deborah and Victoria.

North Sea business

Ian left the air force in 1971, setting up the first of several printing and photography businesses. Although he had no formal training his reputation as a photographer grew, especially within the offshore industry.

Some years later Ian met Helen Bainbridge. They married in Beverley 1981, and had the first of their sons while living in Yorkshire.

Always a dreamer Ian wanted to one day own and live in a castle. At Christmas he would build models of snow covered castles, that would be displayed in Hull train station.

As Ian’s offshore photography expertise grew he set up a new business, Impact Offshore, in Aberdeen. A thriving firm, he secured contracts with all the major oil companies.

As a pioneer in the sector Ian invented new outdoor camera devices suitable in extreme North Sea conditions, and made the first offshore red room on an oil and gas platform, to develop his photographs.

Baron of Brigford

Living in Banchory at first, then Muchalls, Helen and Ian had four more sons: Samuel, Daniel, Jonathan and Benjamin.

In 1984 Ian’s long held dream came true when he bought Hallgreen Castle in Inverbervie. The ruined 13th Century home came with the title “Baron of Brigford”, dungeons and secret passageways, though wasn’t habitable at first.  He and his  family stayed on-site in a caravan while Ian rebuilt the castle, almost singlehandedly.

Tom and Sam McMillan with mum Helen, and Jon and Dan in the arms of their dad, Ian McMillan.

Sam, Ian’s son, recalled that time. He said: “It was such a lot of work for my dad but he loved it. As children we have lovely memories of other kids coming to play with us in the castle, or by the burn nearby. It’s amazing to think back on it… though it was absolutely freezing!”

Part of the Inverbervie community

Ian organised Christmas services at Hallgreen, attended by hundreds of people from the town.

Large parties were also held there, with many American service personnel from Edzell military base turning up alongside neighbours and friends in Inverbervie.

In their free time Ian signed up his family to a local drama group in Inverbervie. Both an actor and producer at Bervie Players, Ian also turned his hand to writing his own version of A Christmas Carol.

‘A dream too far’

When the rebuild of the castle progressed Ian’s attention turned to fulfilling his next ambition; to build a theme park at Inverbervie.

A lover of carnivals and theme parks since childhood, the first phase of his plans, which included a butterfly farm, did receive planning permission.

“And dad even managed to buy Europe’s largest bouncy castle. However, when the financial crash of the early 90s took hold it was a dream too far.

“For a while it seemed like it really would come to pass. He was even in discussions with Noel Edmonds about Blobby Land, but financially it ceased to be viable,” said Sam.

Alongside worsening health and financial constraints, Ian sold his business and the family left Hallgreen Castle.

A KGB target?

Ian then took up an opportunity in Vilnius, Lithuania to oversee several wood factories in Eastern Europe.

Sam added: “One of the few Westerners in the area, he was convinced the KGB tracked him throughout his stay. I think he quite enjoyed the idea of being mistaken for a British spy.”

Continued heart issues with his heart led Ian to return home.

Dressed for the colder climes of Lithuania is Ian McMillan.

In 1997 he and Helen moved to Stonehaven. They set up The Aberdeen Emporium, a small antique shop in the Granite City, where Ian enjoyed restoring their goods.

While in Stonehaven the couple joined Ury Players. When Ian’s health allowed he also enjoyed fishing, musical theatre and in latter years, trips across the north-east with Helen and their beloved dog, Alvin.

Final farewell

Following a stroke, Ian passed away at home on July 17, age 78. He survived by his Helen, his eight children, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A celebration of his life took place at Baldarroch Crematorium on Friday August 4.

Ian McMillan, centre, with six of his sons. From left of the picture is Simon, Ben, Tom, their dad Ian, Sam, Jon and Dan.

Music composed by his son Ben was played alsongside a song from his favourite musical, Les Miserables.

“Not many people really live their lives but my dad did. He never stopped dreaming. Even recently he was talking about having one more big thing to accomplish. He’ll be incredibly missed,” said Sam.

More from Obituaries

Former athlete and general practitioner Hugh Murray has died.
Dr Hugh Murray: Former Scottish triple jump champion dies aged 88
Robbie Shepherd comperes at Oldmeldrum Games in 2016.
Robbie Shepherd: Son pays tribute to Scottish broadcaster who will be dearly missed
Second World War veteran Betty Harris of Perth has died aged 101.
Obituary: Betty Harris of Perth, 101-year-old Bomber Command war veteran
Stewart Cram, former director of Robertson's furnishers, Dundee.
Stewart Cram: Former director of Dundee furnishers Robertson's dies aged 68
Retired Dundee insurance executive and golfer, Ian Sturrock who has died aged 84.
Ian Sturrock: Retired Dundee insurance executive and Panmure Golf Club member dies
Benny Rooney pictured in 1967.
St Johnstone legend Benny Rooney dies aged 80
Alec Brown, former pipe major with the Black Watch.
Alec Brown tributes paid after sudden death of Fife piping legend
Neill Wilson at Station park with a picture of the 1967 Forfar Athletic squad.
Obituary: Neill Wilson, former Forfar Athletic chairman and quantity surveyor
John Dykes pictured at the Grantown Show in 2012
John Dykes: Former Highland Show chairman, farmer and broadcaster dies
Former council gardener Andy Horsey of Montrose
Andy Horsey: Fiancée's tribute to popular Angus gardener who died three weeks after retiring

Conversation