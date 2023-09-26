William Bruce: Founder of Montrose packaging manufacturer, Plasboard, dies

William Bruce, founder of the Angus and Mearns manufacturing company, Plasboard, has died aged 89.

At its peak the firm, founded in Inverbervie, employed 110 people.

The mainstay of its output became polystyrene boxes for the north-east of Scotland fishing industry which it produced from expanded premises in Montrose.

William Bruce was born in Inverbervie in September 1934 to James and Agnes Bruce of Hillside Farm near the town, and grew up with three younger brothers; Jim, the late David, and Alan.

He was educated in Inverbervie and left school aged 14 to help run the family dairy farm before training as a welder.

Marriage

William met his future wife, Mary, at the dancing at the Angus Hall in Montrose. They married in 1956 and went on to have two daughters, Catriona in 1963 and Alison in 1966.

He had left Bervie aged 18 to work as a farm manager in Rhodesia, with the ambition to own his own farm. He achieved that in 1966, and operated in the country for the next 12 years.

However, because of the political turmoil in Rhodesia, later Zimbabwe, in the 1970s, the family returned to Scotland in 1978.

William joined his brothers Jim and Alan in founding a company in Bervie making precast cattle slats for livestock flooring.

The following year Plasboard was founded to supply fluted plastic boxes for the fish processing industry before branching into the production of polystyrene boxes when the firm moved to Broomfield industrial estate in Montrose.

The three brothers served as directors of Plasboard and were joined by William’s nephew, the late Colin, and, in 1987, his daughter, Alison.

In the late 1980s, Plasboard was bought out by Irish firm, Crean, which in turn sold it to Sundolitt in 2001. William continued to run the firm under the new ownerships and retired aged 67.

A footballer and tennis player in his youth, William was a member of the Chamber of Commerce and a past sponsor of Montrose Football Club. He was also grandfather to Paula, Damien and Lauren.

You can read the family’s announcement here.