Derek Scott obituary: Perthshire curling hero, former junior footballer and grandfather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Derek Scott obituary: Perthshire curling hero, former junior footballer and grandfather

An all-round sportsman he played football at junior level, had a trial for Forfar Athletic and played cricket and bowls.

By Chris Ferguson
Picture shows Derek Scott playing curling and in later years.
Former champion curler Derek Scott has died.

Perthshire curler Derek Scott, who was part of a team that rose to national and international acclaim, has died aged 84.

In a team of four skipped by Bill Muirhead, he lifted the Scottish men’s championship three times; in 1969, 1970 and 1976.

His team won bronze at the Air Canada Silver Broom World Championships in Perth in 1969, silver at at Utica, USA, the following year, and silver again in Duluth, USA, in 1976.

Derek was attached to Errol Curling Club which he joined in 1961 and served as president in 1967/968.

An all-round sportsman he played football at junior level, had a trial for Forfar Athletic and played cricket and bowls.

Derek Scott with Errol football team
Derek Scott, centre with cup, with his Errol teammates.

Derek was the eldest son of Alex and Mabel Scott and spent his earliest years in Bridge of Earn before the family moved to Errol in 1942.

During his school years, Derek developed his love of sport and would play football, cricket, tennis, badminton and became a member of Errol Rifle Club.

A loyal Dundee FC supporter, he played football for his Boys’ Brigade side and then for Huntingtower, Luncarty and Errol.

Engineering career

He left school at 15 and attended college in Dundee while undertaking an apprenticeship to become an HGV engineer.

Initially he worked for the family’s firm but moved to Volvo Truck and Bus around 1980.

It was while playing cricket that he fell for match scorer Freda Swanney and the couple married at St Madoes Church in August 1963 and went on to have two of a family: Brian and Jill.

Although his brilliant curling career gave him the opportunity to travel the world, Derek enjoyed simpler caravan holidays when his family were young, and later road trips to France and Spain.

Another passion of Derek’s was vintage cars and he was a frequent visitor to the Scottish Transport Extravaganza at Glamis and transport museums.

Mr and Mrs Scott.
Fred and Derek Scott.

He retired aged 65 and discovered a love of gardening and continued to visit Dens Park where he sponsored a brick on the new West Stand.

Derek became grandfather to Darren, Emily, Scott and Ross and Freda said they really captured his heart.

He had been living with cancer but Derek and Freda were able to mark their 60th wedding anniversary the month before he died in his own home.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

More from Obituaries

George in his playing days and then later years.
Obituary: George Moran, former Dunfermline Athletic and Cowdenbeath player
John Robertson at work and leisure.
John Robertson: Retired tutor at Perth College of Nursing dies aged 81
Emma Dancer of Dundee, a former postie and businesswoman has died aged 100.
Emma Dancer: Former Dundee shop owner and Fintry postie dies at 100
Steve Wilkie, of Dundee, a former badminton champion, tennis and squash player has died.
Stephen Wilkie: Former Dundee company director and top sportsman dies
Lindsay Cox of Broughty Ferry has died aged 64.
Lindsay Cox: Organiser of Broughty Ferry Christmas events dies aged 64
Derek Scott obituary: Perthshire curling hero, former junior footballer and grandfather
William Bruce: Founder of Montrose packaging manufacturer, Plasboard, dies
Conor Johnston of Arbroath has died aged 29.
Arbroath mother's mental health plea after death of son Conor Johnston, 29
Former East Fife goalkeeper, Howe of Fife standoff and Leslie headteacher Bert Allan has died.
Bert Allan obituary: Family's tribute to former East Fife goalkeeper who switched to rugby
Jack Mannion had a career in construction before becoming a lollipop man.
Pupils say farewell to cherished Dundee lollipop man Jack Mannion
James Buff Halley, former editor of The Victor, has died.
Obituary: Former Victor editor Buff Halley fired the imaginations of generations of boys

Conversation