Derek Scott obituary: Perthshire curling hero, former junior footballer and grandfather

Perthshire curler Derek Scott, who was part of a team that rose to national and international acclaim, has died aged 84.

In a team of four skipped by Bill Muirhead, he lifted the Scottish men’s championship three times; in 1969, 1970 and 1976.

His team won bronze at the Air Canada Silver Broom World Championships in Perth in 1969, silver at at Utica, USA, the following year, and silver again in Duluth, USA, in 1976.

Derek was attached to Errol Curling Club which he joined in 1961 and served as president in 1967/968.

An all-round sportsman he played football at junior level, had a trial for Forfar Athletic and played cricket and bowls.

Derek was the eldest son of Alex and Mabel Scott and spent his earliest years in Bridge of Earn before the family moved to Errol in 1942.

During his school years, Derek developed his love of sport and would play football, cricket, tennis, badminton and became a member of Errol Rifle Club.

A loyal Dundee FC supporter, he played football for his Boys’ Brigade side and then for Huntingtower, Luncarty and Errol.

Engineering career

He left school at 15 and attended college in Dundee while undertaking an apprenticeship to become an HGV engineer.

Initially he worked for the family’s firm but moved to Volvo Truck and Bus around 1980.

It was while playing cricket that he fell for match scorer Freda Swanney and the couple married at St Madoes Church in August 1963 and went on to have two of a family: Brian and Jill.

Although his brilliant curling career gave him the opportunity to travel the world, Derek enjoyed simpler caravan holidays when his family were young, and later road trips to France and Spain.

Another passion of Derek’s was vintage cars and he was a frequent visitor to the Scottish Transport Extravaganza at Glamis and transport museums.

He retired aged 65 and discovered a love of gardening and continued to visit Dens Park where he sponsored a brick on the new West Stand.

Derek became grandfather to Darren, Emily, Scott and Ross and Freda said they really captured his heart.

He had been living with cancer but Derek and Freda were able to mark their 60th wedding anniversary the month before he died in his own home.

