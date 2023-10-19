John Corrigan obituary: Dedicated former Dundee councillor and SNP group leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Corrigan obituary: Dedicated former Dundee councillor and SNP group leader

John also served as convener of Tayside Joint Police Board and was known as a local champion in the east of Dundee, hardworking and approachable.

By Chris Ferguson
Former Dundee councillor and bailie John Corrigan has died.
Former Dundee councillor and bailie John Corrigan has died.

Former Dundee councillor John Corrigan, who served as the SNP group leader and education spokesman, has died aged 97.

He was elected in the 1980s aged 62 and stood down at the 2007 election after representing Craigiebank and Craigie on both Dundee District Council and its successor authority for 19 years.

John, who also served as convener of Tayside Joint Police Board, was known as a local champion in the east of Dundee, both hardworking and approachable.

He became active in politics in the 1970s and worked closely with former Dundee East MP and SNP leader Gordon Wilson.

John was born in 1926, the year of the General Strike, and would often relate to his family the changes he had seen in the city.

Councillor John Corrigan was a strong voice on behalf of Craigiebank and Craigie residents.

As one of a family of six children, the city he knew as a boy was one of colourfully named closes, cobbled streets and horse-drawn transport.

His first family home was in Brook Street, Dundee. John’s father, James, was a railwayman and his mother, Lily, worked in the jute mills six days a week.

In later years he would recount his fascination with Harpy Close next to the Harp Bar near where he lived, the excitement of visiting the steamie in Guthrie Street and the thrill of seeing milk delivered in canisters from a pony and trap.

As he grew older, the family made several house moves including to Kenmore Terrace below the Law.

School years

He was educated at Saints Peter and Paul Primary School, St John’s High School, and then started work as a butcher’s assistant.

As a teenager he contributed to the war effort by driving ambulances to Bridge of Earn Hospital and later did his National Service as a corporal with the army at Grantown-on-Spey.

John later trained as a motor mechanic and worked in factories before moving to Timex as a production engineer.

He met his future wife, Doreen, at a Scottish country dancing event. John was playing the accordion in the band and Doreen was dancing.

The couple married in St Patrick’s Church in 1953 and celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary in June this year. The couple had two of a family, Anne and Fiona.

John Corrigan with then Tayside chief constable John Vine.

It was in his 60s that John was elected as a councillor in the east of the city and he relished solving residents’ problems, the buzz of the local political scene and most of all, meeting people.

He was a strong voice for his constituents and was always quick to identify problems that were likely to affect them.

Retirement

John’s retirement was action-packed. He devoted more time to hillwalking and mountain climbing with his friend, Graham Johnstone, and, at the age of 68, graduated with an honours degree in English and philosophy from Dundee University.

His daughters said: “Our father loved Dundee, his life here, the city’s history, and its future.

“When he was in his 80s he was compelled to write about his childhood and upbringing, his family tree and the history of Dundee’s streets. Thankfully, we have these books to remind us of him and what Dundee meant to him.”

John was grandfather to Ciaran, Linsey, Naomi, Heather and Daniel, and great-grandfather of Sam, Corrie, Flynn and Jonah.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

