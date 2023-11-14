Obituary: Charlie Quin was ‘epitome’ of Black Watch regimental sergeant major

Charlie Quin, a former regimental sergeant major in The Black Watch has died a week after turning 84.

He was in charge of the 1st battalion 51st Highland Volunteers which was headquartered in Perth but had companies in Dundee, Kirkcaldy, Liverpool and London.

Charlie was credited with welding the geographically spread battalion into a cohesive and well-trained fighting force.

Major (Rtd) Ronnie Proctor said: “Charlie was the epitome of a Black Watch regimental sergeant major, always well turned out and smart in both uniform and civilian dress.

“His no-nonsense attitude mixed with a great sense of humour, endeared him to all and gained him respect after he retired from a full military career of 22 years.”

Early years

Charlie Quin was born in Dundee on October 28 1939. His father, Bernard was a foreman in a jute factory and his mother was Mary Quin.

During the Second World War, Bernard served with the Royal Army Ordnance Corps, was captured in Malaya and held as a prisoner of war for two-and-a-half years.

Charlie, who had seven siblings, attended Ann Street Primary and then Stobwell Boys’ School.

In 1956 he joined the merchant navy as a cabin boy before enlisting in The Black Watch on May 1 1958.

He met his future wife, Lucille, in a chip shop in Hilltown, Dundee. They married in 1959 at Dundee registrar’s office and went on to have three of a family; Charles, Bruce and Terence.

After joining The Black Watch, Charlie served in Cyprus, Libya, Germany, Northern Ireland, Hong Kong and South Korea before being promoted WO1 (RSM) in 1979.

He was posted to Queen’s Barracks, Perth, to take charge of the 1st Battalion 51st Highland Volunteers.

At the end of his full-time military career, Charlie became caretaker at the Territorial Army centre in Rodd Road, Dundee, and then at the Special Air Service centre in Invergowrie.

Charlie, who was predeceased by Lucille, spent most weekends in his static caravan, helped organise regimental dinners and led several Remembrance Day parades.

He enjoyed his posting to Cyprus and in later years returned to the island with Lucille for holidays.

Charlie was a grandfather to six and a great-grandfather to 10.

You can read the family’s announcement here.