John Rannie of Dundee, who had long career in publishing, dies aged 84

John Rannie, who had a long career in the process departments of publisher DC Thomson in Dundee, has died aged 84.

He had the distinction of working in four of the company’s sites; North Lindsay Street, Bank Street, Meadowside, and finally the Kingsway East printing plant from where he retired around 20 years ago.

John was born in Dundee in January 1939. His father, George, was the manager of a jute mill and his mother, Davina, worked worked part-time in the car bodywork firm, Dickson Love. He grew up with two sisters, Margaret and Janette, and two brothers, James and George.

Military service

He attended both the primary and secondary sections of Rockwell school in Lawton Road before undertaking his two years of National Service in West Germany.

On his return to civilian life, John trained as a French polisher and upholsterer before moving to work with British Relay, the cable television installation firm that had its Dundee works depot off Kingsway.

It was after that he began his career in publishing with DC Thomson and started work in the city centre premises in North Lindsay Street, now part of the Dundee City Council complex.

John had met his future wife at the Palais dancing in Dundee and the couple married in the city in June 1967. They went on to have three of a family: Caroline, Donna and John.

Printing

The latter stages of his career were spent at Kingsway East where, at the time, dozens of magazine and comic titles were printed as well as The Courier, the Evening Telegraph, Sunday Post, as well as contract printing for other publishers.

His daughter Donna said: “My dad was a loving and caring family man and he was always there for his family when we were growing up. He was a former deacon of Perth Corporation and attended events a few times each year with his brother George, my late brother, and his nephews Steven and Ian.

“He was a quiet gentleman, a hard-working man who loved spending time with his grandchildren and his great-grandson, Karson, who he adored. My dad was my hero.

Friendships

“He enjoyed going out on trips in the car with family, always looked out for the football scores, enjoyed watching war movies and took joy in family holidays and going out with his friends to the Admiral Bar.”

John’s granddaughter, Holly, said: “He was an amazing grandad and always supported myself and my sister and cousin. He was very caring and loving towards his family.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.