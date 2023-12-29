Jim Niven: Daughters pay tribute to former Dundee barber shop owner

Former Dundee businessman James Niven, who ran a newsagent in Balmore Street before taking over Gent’s Style hairdresser in Albert Street, has died aged 77.

Just before he retired, James, known as Jim, helped Lyndsey Bertie, take over the Albert Street shop. She later opened a second outlet in Broughty Ferry.

When she refurbished the Albert Street shop, Lyndsey paid homage to Jim by creating a wall mural to his tenure.

Following Jim’s death, Lyndsey, her staff of Bertie’s Barbers and many customers have paid tribute to the man whose barber’s shop became a hub for generations of families.

Jim was born in May 1946 in his granny’s house in Carnegie Street, Dundee, the son of publican John Niven who ran The Bowbridge Bar, The Stag, The Powrie, The Ferry Inn and Niven’s Bar, among others, and his wife Catherine, a housewife.

His identical twin, John, was born 25 minutes before him and he had a younger sister, Myra.

Jim was educated at St Mary’s Forebank Primary School and then St Michael’s Secondary School, despite passing the entrance exam for Lawside Academy.

He left school aged 15 to attend Dundee Trade School before embarking on an auto electrical apprenticeship with St Roque’s in Dundee.

After he had served his time, Jim moved on to become an auto electrician with Brayshaw and Patterson.

In 1965 he met his future, wife, Pat, and they married in 1968 at St Leonard’s Church, Dundee. The couple went on to have two daughters, Kellie and Lisa, and, in time, grandchildren Ciaran and Chloe and great-grandchildren, Quinn and Leo.

After his father had a fall, Jim stepped in to lend a hand at The Stag and, from there, picked up a new role as a drayman with the Tennent brewery.

New direction

His daughter, Lisa, said: “In the early 1990s, my dad was keen to branch out and try something completely different.

“He took over the newsagent in Balmore Street where he built on the existing customer base and supported a number of the local kids offering them the chance to earn some pocket money delivering papers.

“A number of the paper boys continued to look up to my dad and have over the years kept in touch to let them know about their careers and families.”

In 2002 he took the opportunity to take over Gent’s Style on Albert Street.

While Jim did not cut hair, he offered a warm welcome and friendly service along with the strong team he had to support him in his new business venture.

His daughter Kellie said; “Setting up his own business marked a significant chapter in my dad’s life.

“Over the years, he not only contributed to the growth of local business, but also created a welcoming space for the community.

“His barber shop became a hub for generations of families, where he built lasting relationships and touched the hearts of thousands. Before retiring in 2016, he supported Lyndsey in taking over the business – now successfully rebranded as Bertie’s Barbers.

“His life was a rich tapestry of work experience, support to local business, and a network of lasting connections.”

In his later years, Jim enjoyed the simple pleasures of life – a lifelong supporter, he continued to watch Dundee Football Club at Dens, frequently visited Tenerife and Orlando, and most of all, spent quality time with his family.

“Jim Niven leaves behind a legacy of warmth, laughter, and a deep sense of community. He will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him,” said Kellie.