Gerry Tosh: Legend of Dundee rugby and former businessman dies aged 75

By Chris Ferguson
Dundee rugby legend Gerry Tosh has died.
Tributes have been paid to former Dundee High School FP rugby president and businessman Gerry Tosh following his death aged 75.

He played for the club in earlier life then spent many years on the committee.

Gerry was also instrumental in the merger of Dundee HSFP with Morgan Academy FP to form the new Dundee Rugby Club.

Shortly before his death, Gerry had been a founder of  Discovery Rugby Charitable Trust which aims to support rugby in the Dundee area.

Gerry worked for many years in the brewing industry before owning the Wellbank Arms in Wellbank. He then established Premier Property in Dundee with his younger son, Gareth.

He was born at Maryfield Hospital, Dundee, in January 1949 to Sandy Tosh, a director of Low and Bonar in Dundee, and his wife, Hilda, and grew up with siblings Lindsay and Bruce.

School and sport

Gerry was educated at primary level at Morgan Academy before moving to Dundee High School where he developed his passions for football and golf.

When he left school he went into the brewing business, working for Drybrough, Watney Mann, Grand Met and Belhaven before owning his own pub.

He met his future wife, Margaret, in the Top 10 Club at the Palais ballroom in Dundee in 1964. The couple married on July 19 1969 and had two of a family; Gerry and Gareth.

Although his playing career was cut short by an ankle injury, Gerry devoted many years to supporting the development of the game.

Rugby club official

Under his presidency from 2009 to 2015, Dundee HSPP flourished, playing at the highest club level and narrowly missing out on a Premier 1 title.

Gerry was also a trustee of the Scottish Wheelchair Rugby League, on the board of Diabetes Scotland and chairman of the Murton Trust for Education and the Environment.

A spokesperson for Dundee Rugby Club said: “Gerry was a club legend and a friend to many.

“His passion for rugby in general and particularly for the club was second to none.

Accomplished speaker

“His genial personality brought him many friendships throughout the game and his dedication and sharp intellect, allied to a great sense of humour, shown during his lunch and after-dinner speaking, and MC work, makes his loss all the more keenly felt.

“Unfortunately, fate latterly dealt Gerry an unkind hand: as he bravely and with good humour came to terms with losing his lower right leg through circulation problems, he was struck with pancreatic cancer, diagnosed shortly before Christmas.”

At his funeral at on Thursday February 22, donations were made to the Discovery Rugby Charitable Trust.

