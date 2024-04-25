Obituary: Joe Aitken of Kirriemuir was Scotland’s undisputed bothy ballad king

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Obituary: Joe Aitken of Kirriemuir was Scotland’s undisputed bothy ballad king

The popular traditional singer also served as a retained firefighter in the Angus town for more than 30 years.

By Graham Brown
Joe Aitken on his way to the Bothy Ballad Champion of Champions title in Elgin in 2020.
Joe Aitken on his way to the Bothy Ballad Champion of Champions title in Elgin in 2020. Image: Jasperimage

Scotland’s traditional music scene has said farewell to one of its most popular figures with the passing of Kirriemuir bothy balladeer Joe Aitken.

In 2020, the retired crofter sung his way into the history books when he captured the bothy ballad Champion of Champions crown for a seventh time in Elgin.

Joe’s talent saw him enthral audiences at traditional music and song events across the north east of Scotland, including his home town festival in Kirrie.

It also inspired a new generation to take up bothy ballad singing.

Proud grandad

Joe, who was 79, died at home earlier this month.

He married his wife, Pat, in Kirrie’s St Andrew’s Church in June 1964. The couple have four children Dawn, Jackie, Tricia and Joe, and seven grandchildren.

He was born into the bothy ballad tradition in Aberdeenshire, before Joe’s father became grieve on a farm near Meigle.

And it was in the farm kitchen that Joe learned his first Doric songs.

Joe was just eight when he arrived in the wee red toon he made home.

He worked the land most of his life – the Aitkens had berry fields just outside the town.

He latterly worked alongside his brother, George, running their own lorries.

Joe and Pat were stalwarts of the Kirrie Festival, held each September.

Bothy Ballad singer Joe Aitken from Kirriemuir with the Champion of Champions bowl and spurtle in 2020.
Joe with the prized Champion of Champions bowl and spurtle in 2020. Image: Jasperimage

And for 31 years from 1968, Joe was a retained Kirrie firefighter. He rose to become Station Officer at Glengate.

Past and present firefighters paid tribute to a man described as a “much respected gaffer”.

The current crew formed a guard of honour on the day of his funeral in Kirrie.

Bothy ballad supremo

In 2020, after capturing the coveted porridge bowl and spurtle for a record seventh time, Joe spoke with pride of the achievement.

He said at the time: “I’m fair chuffed about it. It’s great to win.

“Some days you just know you are in good form and last night everything just seemed to click. It was a good competition.”

A spellbinding rendition of the The Hearst o’ Rettie secured him the prestigious title.

And he continue winning bothy ballad trophies right up until the illness which led to his death.

Bothy ballad singer Joe Aitken.
A treasured family photo of Joe with some of the last trophies he won. Image: Supplied

Joe was a passionate advocate of keeping the bothy ballad tradition alive.

Alongside his unprecedented Champion of Champions record he was honoured as Scots Singer of the Year at the MG Scots Trad Music Awards in 2010.

He was proud to have sung at the opening concert of Celtic Connections in 2016, marking the 50th anniversary of the Traditional Music and Song Association of Scotland.

And in 2018, he and fellow Kirrie singer and musician Christine Kydd were inducted into the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame.

As well as Scottish festivals, he sang in England, Ireland and Germany.

Joe also released his own album of songs, Festival Favourites, and featured on other recordings and You Tube clips.

His wife, Pat, said they liked nothing better than to travel to events to share good company with many friends in the world of traditional music.

Friend and fellow singer’s tribute

Fellow Angus bothy balladeer Scott Gardiner said Joe’s passing was a huge loss to both Kirrie and the world of traditional music.

“Joe was one of those great community figures who would be celebrated even had he never sung a note,” said Scott.

“His great humour, eloquence and sense of what was right made him equally popular as an MC and competition judge.

“And as a competitor, his name is engraved at least once on all the trophies he competed for – including the record seven wins at the Bothy Ballad Champion of Champions in Elgin.

“On retiring from the fire brigade, he joined the Kirrie Festival committee, where he served as a wise and encouraging chairman for 16 years.

“Joe was never much of a one for giving out advice, but very much led by example.

“He was an inspiring figure for singers and musicians young and old.”

More from Obituaries

Forbes Stephen has died aged 81.
Forbes Stephen: St Andrews golfer, Dunhill chief marshal and motor trade legend, dies aged…
Bruce Walker at work on the Antarctic expedition memorial which stands in Glen Prosen. Image: DC Thomson
Art legacy of Angus stone sculptor and glass engraver Bruce Walker
Ian Brown among members of Perth Rotary club
Obituary: Perth's 'Mr Badminton' Ian Brown devoted life to sport and city
The late Kenneth Maclean.
Kenneth Maclean obituary: ‘Inspirational’ former Perth Academy teacher
Colin Brown with the Farmington side he managed to Scottish Cup success. Image: DC Thomson
Colin Brown tributes paid by girls' football club 'Mr Forfar' founded
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Kishen Srinivasan obituary Picture shows; Kishen Srinivasan. N/A. Supplied by Srinivasan family Date; Unknown
Kishen Srinivasan: Tribute to former Dundee Institute of Technology faculty dean and avid golfer
Scott Williamson. Image: Williamson family.
Scott Williamson obituary: Former Blackadders chairman who regarded Dundee as home city
Jimmy Carle in later life
Jimmy Carle: Perth junior football stalwart enjoyed cup-winning career as manager
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Shirley Dobbie obituary Picture shows; Shirley Dobbie . Dundee . Supplied by Dobbie family Date; Unknown
Former Broughty Ferry lollipop lady Shirley Dobbie dies just weeks after husband
David Conran-Smith who has died aged 84.
David Conran-Smith of Forfar: Fundraiser, painter, poet, and piper dies aged 84

Conversation