Obituary: Joe Aitken of Kirriemuir was Scotland’s undisputed bothy ballad king

Scotland’s traditional music scene has said farewell to one of its most popular figures with the passing of Kirriemuir bothy balladeer Joe Aitken.

In 2020, the retired crofter sung his way into the history books when he captured the bothy ballad Champion of Champions crown for a seventh time in Elgin.

Joe’s talent saw him enthral audiences at traditional music and song events across the north east of Scotland, including his home town festival in Kirrie.

It also inspired a new generation to take up bothy ballad singing.

Proud grandad

Joe, who was 79, died at home earlier this month.

He married his wife, Pat, in Kirrie’s St Andrew’s Church in June 1964. The couple have four children Dawn, Jackie, Tricia and Joe, and seven grandchildren.

He was born into the bothy ballad tradition in Aberdeenshire, before Joe’s father became grieve on a farm near Meigle.

And it was in the farm kitchen that Joe learned his first Doric songs.

Joe was just eight when he arrived in the wee red toon he made home.

He worked the land most of his life – the Aitkens had berry fields just outside the town.

He latterly worked alongside his brother, George, running their own lorries.

Joe and Pat were stalwarts of the Kirrie Festival, held each September.

And for 31 years from 1968, Joe was a retained Kirrie firefighter. He rose to become Station Officer at Glengate.

Past and present firefighters paid tribute to a man described as a “much respected gaffer”.

The current crew formed a guard of honour on the day of his funeral in Kirrie.

Bothy ballad supremo

In 2020, after capturing the coveted porridge bowl and spurtle for a record seventh time, Joe spoke with pride of the achievement.

He said at the time: “I’m fair chuffed about it. It’s great to win.

“Some days you just know you are in good form and last night everything just seemed to click. It was a good competition.”

A spellbinding rendition of the The Hearst o’ Rettie secured him the prestigious title.

And he continue winning bothy ballad trophies right up until the illness which led to his death.

Joe was a passionate advocate of keeping the bothy ballad tradition alive.

Alongside his unprecedented Champion of Champions record he was honoured as Scots Singer of the Year at the MG Scots Trad Music Awards in 2010.

He was proud to have sung at the opening concert of Celtic Connections in 2016, marking the 50th anniversary of the Traditional Music and Song Association of Scotland.

And in 2018, he and fellow Kirrie singer and musician Christine Kydd were inducted into the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame.

As well as Scottish festivals, he sang in England, Ireland and Germany.

Joe also released his own album of songs, Festival Favourites, and featured on other recordings and You Tube clips.

His wife, Pat, said they liked nothing better than to travel to events to share good company with many friends in the world of traditional music.

Friend and fellow singer’s tribute

Fellow Angus bothy balladeer Scott Gardiner said Joe’s passing was a huge loss to both Kirrie and the world of traditional music.

“Joe was one of those great community figures who would be celebrated even had he never sung a note,” said Scott.

“His great humour, eloquence and sense of what was right made him equally popular as an MC and competition judge.

“And as a competitor, his name is engraved at least once on all the trophies he competed for – including the record seven wins at the Bothy Ballad Champion of Champions in Elgin.

“On retiring from the fire brigade, he joined the Kirrie Festival committee, where he served as a wise and encouraging chairman for 16 years.

“Joe was never much of a one for giving out advice, but very much led by example.

“He was an inspiring figure for singers and musicians young and old.”