Cath Cunningham: Fife trade unionist whose ‘light will shine for eternity’ dies aged 63

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Cath Cunningham: Fife trade unionist whose ‘light will shine for eternity’ dies aged 63

The 1984 miners' strike stalwart was a much respected figure in Fife’s community, education and voluntary sectors.

By Michael Alexander
A young Cath Cunningham. Image: Andy Crichton.
A young Cath Cunningham. Image: Andy Crichton.

Warm tribute has been paid to Fife trade unionist Cath Cunningham who has died aged 63 while battling ovarian cancer.

A key figure in Fife’s community, education and voluntary sectors for over four decades, Cath played a key role supporting Fife families during the miners’ strike of 1984/85.

Those who knew her have described her as “one of the good guys” whose light will “shine for eternity”.

Her passing also leaves a “significant gap” in Fife’s trade union movement.

Working class family values shaped life

Born and bred in Fife, Cath grew up in a loving working class family that shaped her values.

It was here that she developed her sense of the importance of community and an appreciation of solidarity across neighbouring communities.

This, coupled with an emerging rebellious streak, saw Cath join the Young Communist League in her teenage years.

She was to remain a communist all her life and was proud to call herself a socialist, a communist and an internationalist.

Cath Cunningham supported Fife families during the 1984 miners’ strike

Cath came to play a major role in the miners’ strike of 1984/85, where her husband Harry was an electrical engineer in the Fife coalfield.

Through her involvement in the strike centres and the Dysart Central Women’s Committee, she would organise much needed support for families facing punitive measures from Thatcher’s Conservative government of the time.

In her campaigning work, Cath would share platforms up and down the country with key figures including Michael McGahey and Donald Dewar.

Pickets at Cartmore site in Dunfermline, Fife during the miners’ strike in June 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

In 2010, Cath worked alongside the film producer Maggie Wright, producing a powerful documentary called ‘Here We Go: Women Living the Strike’.

This highlighted not only the role of women during the strike but also explored the role of class struggle, solidarity and community activism.

Cath was a principled individual. But she was never evangelical about her political beliefs.

She was known for her warmth, her sense of humour and her humanity.

All were readily apparent in her work in different settings.

Cath Cunningham worked with Fife mental health and family projects

Cath went on to work with Express Group Fife, a mental health support group as well as the Victoria Project, a family support centre in Kirkcaldy.

From there, she became lifelong learning coordinator at the then Adam Smith College before moving on to the Woodlands Community Nursery in Methil.

In each setting, Cath devoted her energies to people who were vulnerable and needed support.

She understood the importance of human connection and took the time to listen to people who felt they were ignored by others in authority.

Cath Cunningham has died aged 63. Image: Andy Crichton.

Cath enabled people to take control and make decisions about their own lives, and she was an advocate for those who she felt had been treated badly by the system.

Cath was also a key figure in local political and community campaigns, advocating for woman’s’ rights and against any forms of discrimination, especially those economic injustices that blighted the communities that she grew up and lived in.

Away from work and campaigning, Cath enjoyed folk music, salsa and Italian opera.

She was able to indulge this further when she and Harry moved to Italy for five years while Harry was working in Turin with the International Labour Organisation.

Friends and colleagues ‘better for knowing’ Cath Cunningham

On learning of her passing on May 10, there was a common response from friends and colleagues who felt they were better people for having known Cath.

She was a strong, unique character who touched many lives across communities in Fife.

Speaking at her funeral, the former leader of the Scottish Labour Party, Richard Leonard MSP, said: “Cath Cunningham shone a light here that will shine for eternity.”

Former Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard paid tribute to Cath Cunningham at her funeral. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Cath was diagnosed with ovarian cancer earlier this year and succumbed to complications arising from an infection.

Even as Cath approached the final weeks of her life, she never gave up.

She contributed to Medical Aid for Palestinians and to the education of young girls in Malawi through the McConnell International Foundation.

She is survived by her husband and life partner Harry, her son Gordon and granddaughter Zoe.

More from Obituaries

Terry Wood, former plumber and Montrose community councillor.
Terry Wood: Family's Father's Day tribute to 'man of Montrose'
Very Rev James Simpson seated outside Dornoch Cathedral
Tributes to Perthshire minister who served as Church of Scotland Moderator and Royal Chaplain
Black and white photo of Rod Paterson playing guitar and singing into microphone
Rod Paterson tributes paid as Dundee and Perthshire folk music legend dies
Frank McManus. Image: McManus family.
Frank McManus obituary: Hilltown-raised dad-of-four who became postgraduate dean of Dundee dental school
Beloved DC Thomson journalist Chris Ferguson.
Chris Ferguson: Friend's poignant tribute on day of Courier legend's funeral in Arbroath
4
Catherine (Kate) Matheson. Image: Matheson family. Date; Unknown
Catherine 'Kate' Matheson obituary: Former DC Thomson sub-editor and Ninewells phlebotomist
John Walker sitting at organ
Birnam organist John Walker enriched musical lives in Scotland and Norway
DC Thomson journalist Chris Ferguson of Arbroath.
Courier obituary writer Chris Ferguson dictates one final tribute... his own
Leonora Meek on her 100th birthday with Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers (left) and Depute Angus Provost Linda Clark. Image: Lunan Court Care Home
Family remember 'remarkable' Angus centenarian Nora Meek who died two weeks after 100th birthday
Elizabeth McDiarmid smiling in smart blue outfit and hat
Elizabeth McDiarmid MBE was champion of Perthshire Gaelic world

Conversation