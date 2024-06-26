Carnoustie farmer and former Arbroath High teacher John Henderson dies aged 83

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Carnoustie farmer and former Arbroath High teacher John Henderson dies aged 83

He combined his day job as a biology teacher with farming Mains of Panmure.

By Ewan Pate
John Henderson of Carnoustie. Image: supplied.
John Henderson of Carnoustie. Image: supplied.

Few people can be described as a true polymath.

But it is a fitting description for John Henderson who died recently at the age of 83 at home in Carnoustie.

He had two very different careers which ran simultaneously for many years. He was also a noted sportsman, a talented singer and a natural academic.

Above all these things he was a family man.

Farmer first and foremost

By inclination and practice Mr Henderson was first and foremost a farmer holding the tenancy at Mains of Panmure, near Carnoustie from 1967 until the Panmure Estate was sold in  2002.

Before that he was farm manager at Southesk Estates, Brechin, a role which he took up when he was only 23 years old. It was a remarkable responsibility to take on little more than year after leaving university.

His second and overlapping career began in 1987 when he became a teacher of biology at Arbroath High School. He became a teacher by day and kept up with progress on his farming business before he left for work in the mornings, in the evenings and at weekends.

John began teaching at Arbroath High School in 1987. Image: Paul Reid.

Excellence in biology

His choice of biology as a subject was unsurprising because Mr Henderson had excelled in the subject during his time at Edinburgh University.

He graduated with a BSc in agriculture but along the way collected prestigious prizes and medals for his achievements in agricultural zoology and botany.

Indeed he could easily have remained in the world of academia. After graduation he was offed the chance to study for a PhD in potato physiology at Cambridge University. He was also told there was a place for him to take a master’s degree at Cornell University in New York State.

Following in father’s footsteps

Instead he opted to go home to join his father at Balcathie Farm, near Arbroath. He worked as fifth tractorman for a year before taking up the Southesk position.

Born to John and Agnes Henderson in August 1940 at what was then the family farm of Lumquhat, near Auchtermuchty, he was first of four children.

The young John was schooled first at Auchtermuchty Primary then at Bell Baxter in Cupar. In his final year he achieved the distinction of being not only school captain but also school dux.

Sporting talent

His sporting abilities were beginning to shine through by this stage, particularly in rugby and cricket where he was habitually the opening bowler.

His rugby career was to carry on at Edinburgh University where he played in the First XV and then for Scottish Universities.

In later years he played in succession for Panmure, Montrose and Carnoustie rugby clubs.

Music and family

Mr Henderson’s love of music and recitation stayed with him all his life. He took on many leading roles for Arbroath Operatic Society and was a member of the Angus Minstrels in the 1960s.

He also performed with the Arbroath Choral Society, the Carnoustie Choir and the Dundee Choral Society amongst others. A particular highlight was singing Mozart’s Requiem in Orleans Cathedral.

Despite all these achievements he remained proudest of his family.

He married Joan Peebles in her native Dundee in 1965 and they went on to have four children, Fiona, Mike, Kirsty and Suzie and 11 grandchildren.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

More from Obituaries

John Henderson of Carnoustie. Image: supplied.
Cath Cunningham: Fife trade unionist whose 'light will shine for eternity' dies aged 63
John Henderson of Carnoustie. Image: supplied.
Terry Wood: Family's Father's Day tribute to 'man of Montrose'
Very Rev James Simpson seated outside Dornoch Cathedral
Tributes to Perthshire minister who served as Church of Scotland Moderator and Royal Chaplain
Black and white photo of Rod Paterson playing guitar and singing into microphone
Rod Paterson tributes paid as Dundee and Perthshire folk music legend dies
John Henderson of Carnoustie. Image: supplied.
Frank McManus obituary: Hilltown-raised dad-of-four who became postgraduate dean of Dundee dental school
John Henderson of Carnoustie. Image: supplied.
Chris Ferguson: Friend's poignant tribute on day of Courier legend's funeral in Arbroath
4
John Henderson of Carnoustie. Image: supplied.
Catherine 'Kate' Matheson obituary: Former DC Thomson sub-editor and Ninewells phlebotomist
John Walker sitting at organ
Birnam organist John Walker enriched musical lives in Scotland and Norway
John Henderson of Carnoustie. Image: supplied.
Courier obituary writer Chris Ferguson dictates one final tribute... his own
John Henderson of Carnoustie. Image: supplied.
Family remember 'remarkable' Angus centenarian Nora Meek who died two weeks after 100th birthday