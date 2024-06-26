Carnoustie farmer and former Arbroath High teacher John Henderson dies aged 83

Few people can be described as a true polymath.

But it is a fitting description for John Henderson who died recently at the age of 83 at home in Carnoustie.

He had two very different careers which ran simultaneously for many years. He was also a noted sportsman, a talented singer and a natural academic.

Above all these things he was a family man.

Farmer first and foremost

By inclination and practice Mr Henderson was first and foremost a farmer holding the tenancy at Mains of Panmure, near Carnoustie from 1967 until the Panmure Estate was sold in 2002.

Before that he was farm manager at Southesk Estates, Brechin, a role which he took up when he was only 23 years old. It was a remarkable responsibility to take on little more than year after leaving university.

His second and overlapping career began in 1987 when he became a teacher of biology at Arbroath High School. He became a teacher by day and kept up with progress on his farming business before he left for work in the mornings, in the evenings and at weekends.

Excellence in biology

His choice of biology as a subject was unsurprising because Mr Henderson had excelled in the subject during his time at Edinburgh University.

He graduated with a BSc in agriculture but along the way collected prestigious prizes and medals for his achievements in agricultural zoology and botany.

Indeed he could easily have remained in the world of academia. After graduation he was offed the chance to study for a PhD in potato physiology at Cambridge University. He was also told there was a place for him to take a master’s degree at Cornell University in New York State.

Following in father’s footsteps

Instead he opted to go home to join his father at Balcathie Farm, near Arbroath. He worked as fifth tractorman for a year before taking up the Southesk position.

Born to John and Agnes Henderson in August 1940 at what was then the family farm of Lumquhat, near Auchtermuchty, he was first of four children.

The young John was schooled first at Auchtermuchty Primary then at Bell Baxter in Cupar. In his final year he achieved the distinction of being not only school captain but also school dux.

Sporting talent

His sporting abilities were beginning to shine through by this stage, particularly in rugby and cricket where he was habitually the opening bowler.

His rugby career was to carry on at Edinburgh University where he played in the First XV and then for Scottish Universities.

In later years he played in succession for Panmure, Montrose and Carnoustie rugby clubs.

Music and family

Mr Henderson’s love of music and recitation stayed with him all his life. He took on many leading roles for Arbroath Operatic Society and was a member of the Angus Minstrels in the 1960s.

He also performed with the Arbroath Choral Society, the Carnoustie Choir and the Dundee Choral Society amongst others. A particular highlight was singing Mozart’s Requiem in Orleans Cathedral.

Despite all these achievements he remained proudest of his family.

He married Joan Peebles in her native Dundee in 1965 and they went on to have four children, Fiona, Mike, Kirsty and Suzie and 11 grandchildren.

You can read the family’s announcement here.