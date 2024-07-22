Gordon Bray: Former Burntisland DJ and roadshow entertainer dies at 72

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Gordon Bray: Former Burntisland DJ and roadshow entertainer dies at 72

In the 1970s he was a DJ on Victoria Radio Network (VRN), Kirkcaldy's multi-award-winning hospital radio station, before going on to become a broadcaster on Radio Forth.

Gordon Bray from Burntisland passed away on May 22, 2024.
Gordon Bray from Burntisland passed away on May 22, 2024. Image: Mel Bray
By Debbie Clarke

Gordon Bray, best known for his work as a DJ and roadshow entertainer in Fife, has passed away aged 72.

The much-loved father and grandfather, who was a huge Beatles fan, spent most of his adult life living in Burntisland.

Gordon was born in Lochgelly on October 21 1951 – the youngest of four children for Susan and George Bray.

Gordon Bray with his brothers Norman and George and sister Elizabeth.
Gordon with his brothers Norman, George and sister Elizabeth. Image: Mel Bray.

The family moved to Ballingry when Gordon was a young boy and he attended Ballingry Primary and Ballingry High School.

Gordon had always loved music.

When he was a teenager, aged just 13, he formed his own band called The Other Side.

He was a drummer in the band.

Upon leaving school, Gordon did an apprenticeship in TV and film mechanics before joining the RAF in Elgin as an air photographer in 1973/74.

Gordon had been in the Navy, Army and Air Force Institute (NAAFI) in Elgin one night and the DJ never turned up.

His friends then asked him if he would step in and that’s how his love for DJing started.

After leaving the RAF, he moved back to Fife and worked as a store assistant at Pringles electrical shop in Kirkcaldy.

In 1975 Gordon met Rick Edwards who was a DJ on Victoria Radio Network (VRN), Kirkcaldy’s hospital radio station.

Rick asked Gordon if he would like to join the station.

And it was while he was working as a DJ at VRN that he first met best friend, fellow DJ Bob Jones.

During his time at hospital radio, he secured interviews with popular entertainers Bob Monkhouse and Bruce Forsyth.

Gordon Bray was a DJ at Victoria Radio Network - hospital radio in Kirkcaldy. Image: Melanie Bray. Picture shows; Gordon Bray was a DJ at Victoria Radio Network - hospital radio in Kirkcaldy.
Gordon Bray was a DJ at Victoria Radio Network (VRN) in Kirkcaldy. Image: Mel Bray.

Gordon played his first DJ set at The Forum Hotel in Glenrothes.

He also played at The Commercial Hotel in Cowdenbeath and The Half Circle pub in Burntisland.

He developed his own entertainment roadshow (Cuddles roadshow accompanied by the Kriss band) where he would DJ at various venues across Fife.

In the late 1970s he was approached to work in the Abbotshall Hotel in Kirkcaldy.

And it was through that he was invited to join Radio Forth as a broadcaster.

At Radio Forth he worked alongside fellow DJ Jay Crawford, who was one of the voices which launched the station in 1975.

It was when he was DJing at the Abbotshall Hotel in Kirkcaldy in 1980 that he would first meet his future wife, Elaine.

Gordon and Elaine courted for five years before they were married in Lochgelly on February 15 1985.

The couple lived in Burntisland after tying the knot.

Gordon and Elaine with Gordon's brother Norman and his wife Sylvia
Gordon, Elaine (pictured far right) with Gordon’s brother Norman and his wife Sylvia when they were on holiday in Majorca. Image: Mel Bray

Before they were married, Gordon left his job as a DJ.

And in 1983/1984 he went to work at electrical shop Dixons, which used to be based in the Mercat Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy.

He later worked as a security guard at the shopping centre.

Over the next few years he took up posts in car sales locally before becoming a business manager with a car sales company in Edinburgh.

However, Gordon had a heart condition and after having a heart-attack in 1990 at the age of 39, he had to take some time off work.

He ended up leaving car sales.

Instead he secured a part-time job as a bingo caller at the former Rio Bingo Hall in Kirkcaldy.

Unfortunately, he was forced to give up working completely after another spell of ill health.

So instead he stayed at home looking after his two daughters, Claire-Louise, 36, who now lives in Dundee, and Mel, 34, who lives in Burntisland.

To go with story by Deborah Clarke. Gordon Bray with daughters Mel (left) and Claire-Louise, on her wedding day. Image: Mel Bray.

Gordon was proud to watch his daughters grow up.

And even more so when they went on to have children of their own.

He became a doting grandfather to Rory,10, who is a huge ice hockey fan, and Toby, 3.

Gordon Bray from Burntisland with his grandsons
Gordon Bray from Burntisland with his grandsons. Image: Mel Bray.

Family was very important to Gordon who enjoyed travelling to Liverpool to visit his cousins and “have a wee drink with them”.

And he would also enjoy a weekly day out – what became known as ‘Bro’s day out’ – with his brothers Norman and George along with good friend, Dave Graham.

They would go to see local bands including Beatles tribute bands as they all loved music.

Gordon also had regular lunch dates with his friends which included Bob Jones and close friend Barbara Becman.

Gordon Bray with one of his oldest friends Bob Jones, Bob's wife Janine and Barbara Becman.
Gordon Bray with one of his oldest friends Bob Jones, Bob’s wife Janine and Barbara Becman. Image: Mel Bray.

The grandfather-of-two divorced wife Elaine in 2012, but they remained close until his death.

Gordon loved living in Burntisland.

He particularly enjoyed seeing the seaside town come to life during the summer when Burntisland Highland Games was on.

Gordon, who had spent the last three years battling cancer, died on May 22 at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy surrounded by his family.

Gordon Bray with his family.
Gordon Bray with his family. Image: Mel Bray.

And such was his love of The Beatles, that one of his last wishes was to have pictures on Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band on his coffin.

His funeral service took place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium last month.

Beatles music was also played at a gathering for family and friends afterwards at The Sands Hotel in Burntisland.

More from Obituaries

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Bowerswell's oldest resident Elsie Mackay dies aged 103 Picture shows; Elsie Mackay obituary. na. Supplied by Image: Supplied. Date; Unknown
Family's tribute to longest-serving Bowerswell resident Elsie Mackay, who died aged 103
Angela Thomson, nee Christina Angela Liberkowska has died aged 76 after a battle with MND.
Angela Thomson: Perthshire artist with Polish roots dies after MND battle
Kathleen 'Kathy' Simpson died aged 103. Image: Megan Stewart
Tributes to Dundee 'picnic queen' Kathleen Simpson who died aged 103
Celtic superfan and MND warrior Steven Pert of Montrose.
Wife's tribute to Steven Pert - 'mischievous' Montrose Celtic Supporters' Club founder
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. John Henderson Carnoustie obituary Picture shows; John Henderson Carnoustie. Unknown. Supplied by Ewan Pate Date; Unknown
Carnoustie farmer and former Arbroath High teacher John Henderson dies aged 83
A young Cath Cunningham. Image: Andy Crichton.
Cath Cunningham: Fife trade unionist whose 'light will shine for eternity' dies aged 63
Terry Wood, former plumber and Montrose community councillor.
Terry Wood: Family's Father's Day tribute to 'man of Montrose'
Very Rev James Simpson seated outside Dornoch Cathedral
Tributes to Perthshire minister who served as Church of Scotland Moderator and Royal Chaplain
Black and white photo of Rod Paterson playing guitar and singing into microphone
Rod Paterson tributes paid as Dundee and Perthshire folk music legend dies
Frank McManus. Image: McManus family.
Frank McManus obituary: Hilltown-raised dad-of-four who became postgraduate dean of Dundee dental school

Conversation