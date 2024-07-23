Ian McLaren: Death of Dundee comics editor who named Dennis the Menace’s dog

Forfar-born Mandy editor Ian Alexander McLaren has died aged 87.

Ian, who spent his entire working life with Dundee-based publisher DC Thomson & Co Ltd, started working as an office junior on ‘Adventure’ as a 14-year-old in 1950.

He went on to become heavily involved with both boys’ and girls’ comics for 40 years, retiring in 1993 as chief editor of girls’ title the Mandy.

Born first son to Fred and Alice at the Ferne Brae Nursing Home in Dundee, Ian grew up in the old South School schoolhouse in Forfar, where his father was headmaster, and always considered himself a Forfarian.

Losing his mother when very young, he grew up with his father, grandmother and younger brother Peter in Forfar.

He developed an interest in reading from an early age – encouraged by his father – who also turned his hand to editing the Forfar Dispatch.

As a result, getting his first job ‘on the comics’ was something of a dream come true.

How did Ian McLaren get a job with DC Thomson?

Ian wrote to DC Thomson aged 14 asking for a job and recorded his success in a notebook which still reads: “Got one! Office junior on “Adventure”(my fav! ) for £3 a week. Couldn’t believe my luck! ”

Ian’s dream job was put on hold for a couple of years while he did his National Service.

Assigned to Devonport in 1955, he was trained on H.M.S Theseus (aircraft carrier) and H.M.S Laertes (minesweeper) for five months before joining H.M.S Cockade.

He found himself in far flung locations such as Hong Kong and Singapore, before returning to Forfar and his job in Dundee.

From these humble beginnings Ian worked on many well-known publications from boys’ titles such as the Victor, through girls’ publications the Bunty, the Judy and finally taking on the editor’s role at the Mandy.

This editorial role, and previous sub-editorial experience involved more than just editing various publications. It also allowed Ian to meet an array of interesting writers and illustrators on regular trips to London, where, as a private and reserved man at times, he surprised even himself with the array of interpersonal skills and the dry sense of humour he brought to these occasions.

Highlighting his input to Dennis the Menace and the Beano, Ian’s’ son Stuart said: “My dad worked with “Chis” (Ian Chisholm) who co-created Dennis the Menace.

“Ian Gray co- created Gnasher with my dad – much later on in1968. My dad named the dog Gnasher after he and Ian Gray saw a woman with very big teeth in their lunchbreak.

“Ian himself mostly owned and loved boxer dogs called Boris who would accompany him around Angus in his pick-up truck”.

Loved football and tennis

Outside of work, Ian’s enjoyment of sport – primarily football and tennis – resulted in meeting Irene Bowman at the Forfar Tennis Club. They married at the Forfar Registry Office on March 31, 1960.

A first child, Susan, was to follow a few years later (1964), and a son (Peter) four years later. Shortly afterwards, they relocated to Letham, Angus where Ian and Irene were to remain, and they were to later have a third child, Stuart.

In subsequent years three grandchildren were to follow Steven, Flora and Adam, respectively.

Ian was a supportive father, helping see his children through their academic, sporting and creative ventures.

Both sons were encouraged to pursue their respective footballing and drumming interests with ‘dad’ always on the sidelines or in the audience, having done his part to get them there on time and with all the right equipment.

Avid follower of Forfar Athletic FC

Susan was to graduate from Glasgow University in 1986, after a year studying abroad in Germany.

Four years later they returned to Glasgow for Peter’s graduation from Jordanhill College. He also devoted considerable time and care to his aunt (his father’s sister) Betty Gunson (nee McLaren) from Forfar, who lived to the ripe old age of 100, visiting and helping her regularly, especially after the loss of her husband.

Ian’s other main interests, aside from a voracious appetite for reading, were an equally lifelong support of Forfar Athletic Football Club and a keen interest in a series of family dogs.

The later interest flourishing from 1993, when he retired, and had more time to spend on long country walks and trips to the beach with his faithful companions. Alas, ill-health was to curtail these trips in his final few years.

Despite being more restricted in later years, he remained mentally acute and continued to read with an undiminished appetite.

Friends and neighbours often commented on how much he knew on a variety of subjects, and on the dry sense of humour that always shone through.

Ian is survived by his wife of 64 years, Irene, his children Susan, Peter and Stuart and grandchildren Steven, Flora and Adam.