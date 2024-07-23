Ian McLaren: Death of Dundee comics editor who named Dennis the Menace’s dog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian McLaren: Death of Dundee comics editor who named Dennis the Menace’s dog

The Forfar Athletic enthusiast, who suggested the name 'Gnasher' for Dennis the Menace's dog at the Beano, spent more than 40 years working on boys' and girls' comics in Dundee.

By Michael Alexander
Ian McLaren. Image: Stuart McLaren
Ian McLaren. Image: Stuart McLaren

Forfar-born Mandy editor Ian Alexander McLaren has died aged 87.

Ian, who spent his entire working life with Dundee-based publisher DC Thomson & Co Ltd, started working as an office junior on ‘Adventure’ as a 14-year-old in 1950.

He went on to become heavily involved with both boys’ and girls’ comics for 40 years, retiring in 1993 as chief editor of girls’ title the Mandy.

Born first son to Fred and Alice at the Ferne Brae Nursing Home in Dundee, Ian grew up in the old South School schoolhouse in Forfar, where his father was headmaster, and always considered himself a Forfarian.

Ian McLaren. Image: Stuart McLaren

Losing his mother when very young, he grew up with his father, grandmother and younger brother Peter in Forfar.

He developed an interest in reading from an early age – encouraged by his father – who also turned his hand to editing the Forfar Dispatch.

As a result, getting his first job ‘on the comics’ was something of a dream come true.

How did Ian McLaren get a job with DC Thomson?

Ian wrote to DC Thomson aged 14 asking for a job and recorded his success in a notebook which still reads: “Got one! Office junior on “Adventure”(my fav! ) for £3 a week. Couldn’t believe my luck! ”

Ian’s dream job was put on hold for a couple of years while he did his National Service.

Assigned to Devonport in 1955, he was trained on H.M.S Theseus (aircraft carrier) and H.M.S Laertes (minesweeper) for five months before joining H.M.S Cockade.

He found himself in far flung locations such as Hong Kong and Singapore, before returning to Forfar and his job in Dundee.

A select group of DC Thomson comics staff in June 1974. From left: Ian McLaren, Judy; RD Low, managing editor and the man who invented The Beano and The Dandy in the late 1930s; Ian ‘Smokie’ Gray, Beano; Jim ‘Jasper’ Thomson, Hotspur; Mike Baird, Sparky; Ian ‘Min’ Munro, Bunty; and Norman Allen, libraries.”

From these humble beginnings Ian worked on many well-known publications from boys’ titles such as the Victor, through girls’ publications the Bunty, the Judy and finally taking on the editor’s role at the Mandy.

This editorial role, and previous sub-editorial experience involved more than just editing various publications. It also allowed Ian to meet an array of interesting writers and illustrators on regular trips to London, where, as a private and reserved man at times, he surprised even himself with the array of interpersonal skills and the dry sense of humour he brought to these occasions.

One of the Beano stamps.
A stamp celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Beano in 2021. Image: PA

Highlighting his input to Dennis the Menace and the Beano, Ian’s’ son Stuart said: “My dad worked with “Chis” (Ian Chisholm) who co-created Dennis the Menace.

“Ian Gray co- created Gnasher with my dad – much later on in1968. My dad named the dog Gnasher after he and Ian Gray saw a woman with very big teeth in their lunchbreak.

“Ian himself mostly owned and loved boxer dogs called Boris who would accompany him around Angus in his pick-up truck”.

Loved football and tennis

Outside of work, Ian’s enjoyment of sport – primarily football and tennis – resulted in meeting Irene Bowman at the Forfar Tennis Club. They married at the Forfar Registry Office on March 31, 1960.

A first child, Susan, was to follow a few years later (1964), and a son (Peter) four years later. Shortly afterwards, they relocated to Letham, Angus where Ian and Irene were to remain, and they were to later have a third child, Stuart.

Ian McLaren and Irene on their wedding day in Forfar in 1960. Image: Stuart McLaren.

In subsequent years three grandchildren were to follow Steven, Flora and Adam, respectively.

Ian was a supportive father, helping see his children through their academic, sporting and creative ventures.

Both sons were encouraged to pursue their respective footballing and drumming interests with ‘dad’ always on the sidelines or in the audience, having done his part to get them there on time and with all the right equipment.

Avid follower of Forfar Athletic FC

Susan was to graduate from Glasgow University in 1986, after a year studying abroad in Germany.

Four years later they returned to Glasgow for Peter’s graduation from Jordanhill College. He also devoted considerable time and care to his aunt (his father’s sister) Betty Gunson (nee McLaren) from Forfar, who lived to the ripe old age of 100, visiting and helping her regularly, especially after the loss of her husband.

Ian’s other main interests, aside from a voracious appetite for reading, were an equally lifelong support of Forfar Athletic Football Club and a keen interest in a series of family dogs.

Ian McLaren out with his dogs. Image: Stuart McLaren

The later interest flourishing from 1993, when he retired, and had more time to spend on long country walks and trips to the beach with his faithful companions. Alas, ill-health was to curtail these trips in his final few years.

Despite being more restricted in later years, he remained mentally acute and continued to read with an undiminished appetite.

Friends and neighbours often commented on how much he knew on a variety of subjects, and on the dry sense of humour that always shone through.

Ian is survived by his wife of 64 years, Irene, his children Susan, Peter and Stuart and grandchildren Steven, Flora and Adam.

